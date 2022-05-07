Inspired to bring art into their clients’ hands, mother-daughter duo and Tyler natives Kim and Frances Hackney helped foster the creative pair’s home interior products company FOSTER.
Playing their hand in this business venture to bring artistic products into homes was a gamble that won the pair big, especially with their most popular product to date — custom-hand-painted playing cards reflecting various places, communities and events.
The origins of the Hackneys’ idea began in early 2020 — a time when the two were both entering transitional periods of their lives. The mother half of the duo, Kim, who has worked in interior design for decades, was at a point in her career where she wanted a more clear focus of her future work goals. She sought out guidance from several friends and female entrepreneurs, but still hadn't quite set her direction.
At the same time, Frances’ senior year in college was drawing to a close at the onset of the pandemic when she was also trying to decide on one of five art schools to continue her studies. Having attended Pratt Institute in New York City the summer of 2019, it wouldn’t be an option that summer.
As it would turn out, however, while circumstances had sent her home early, she was still able to complete her classes and received her degree in integrated marketing and communications with a minor in art. It was then when she decided to stay in Texas and set her sights on eventually applying to Southern Methodist University’s graduate art school.
With the two at home excitedly weighing their future career options and next steps, they were also getting ready to embark on a mother-daughter getaway with six other Ole Miss alumni. Not wanting to go on the trip empty handed, Kim was searching for a unique gift to give her friends when the idea dawned on her to put her daughter’s talent and expertise to work.
“This is when I suggested to Frances that she could design a deck of playing cards focused on Ole Miss memories and the Oxford community,” Kim explained.
She did just that.
Then, two weeks, 80 hours of painting 16 pieces of art, and 250 decks later, the duo realized they were onto something when they sold out of their first order. Playing on that initial momentum, Kim and Frances continued moving forward by making their idea officially a business and establishing FOSTER, LLC.
“The name Foster is very personal to us,” Kim said. “It’s my maiden name. It’s also my eldest daughter’s name. It’s very important to our family, but more than that, the word itself encompasses so much of what I wanted my family to get out of the downside of a COVID year, while at home together fostering what we could, while we could, with friends and family.
"That’s the concept we wanted to grow out of FOSTER. For us, we really wanted FOSTER to promote what the word really means including: promoting fellowship, relationship building, to encourage, to nurture, advance, look after and further — exactly all of the synonyms of the name. That’s what it’s all about.”
Less than a year after the legal creation of their company and more than a year after the first set of cards was produced, Kim and Frances have gone onto set up online retail forums for their products including a website, SolelyFoster.com and corresponding social media.
While continuing to grow retail relationships that have allowed them to put their custom creations into brick-and-mortar shops and other prominent retail spaces locally and nationally, they have also been busy tapping into partnerships with collegiate licensing companies like Follett.
For the two, having to learn the art of the business on the fly while simultaneously creating every custom piece has been a welcomed challenge and has also evolved into producing accompanying highly-sought after products like matching cups and napkins.
After the initial Ole Miss set was designed and distributed, to date, FOSTER has created officially licensed custom decks and matching products for other top universities, including: Auburn, Clemson, Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech, University of Alabama and University of Oklahoma. And more are in the works.
The Ole Miss playing cards feature iconic university traditions, events and locations like the Walk of Champions. It’s these kinds of painted familiarities that are generating the cards’ appeal and what FOSTER’S Chief Financial Officer, Stacy Evans attributes this specific product’s success to, in the collegiate niche.
“The product is unrivaled in the marketplace,” she said. “Customers simply love the tiny pieces of handheld art. More than that, though, they love the story of how this art really does foster friendships and relationships; simply creating, just time together.”
What's next?
Now that the FOSTER team knows they are onto something, they said they give thanks to God and are taking their success in stride, while always keeping their initial point and purpose in focus.
“It is quite a feeling to collaborate with fans, students and alumni in bringing 16 different images of artwork to life on a deck of cards,” Kim said. “But what’s most important to us is that these pieces express the primary purpose of why we created FOSTER in the first place — to build those relationships, promote conversations and provide an outlet that allows others to share memories together.”
In their hometown of Tyler, local customers are also inspired by how well the custom decks have played out, so much so that local companies and groups have commissioned their own for clubs, events and fundraisers.
For instance, one of the most famous annual events, the Texas Rose Festival and last year's Rose Festival Queen’s family commissioned FOSTER to create a one-of-a-kind deck featuring 52 custom paintings with each card representing a unique festival costume highlighting the festival's theme: Secrets of the Garden.
Whoever's hands their custom pieces end up in, the Hackneys are just excited to have already seen an evolution from when they first started until now and take comfort knowing that what they created is wanted, appreciated and utilized.
“One of the neatest aspects to witness, when we first started the business, was the broad variation of customers, globally and nationally,” Frances said. “You see, when you open a business, you never truly know who will see the value in your product, with absolute certainty. However, as we have developed a customer base from all over America, it has also built up a lot of confidence in our business plan, its product value and its potential growth.”
For Kim, building this company and working with her daughter is more than she could have ever envisioned.
“I count it as a blessing that although Frances’ college career was finished up at home, she is my partner in a successfully growing business that is now regionally and nationally known — and thriving. It’s a divine gift that she is actually using her education daily, learning real life experiences and putting them to work. Fostering relationships with people all over has really made the long hours worthwhile.”