Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.76 feet low. We are still in that fall transition, and the fish are lethargic. Largemouth bass are fair, scattered but schooling up and moving fast to chase the shad. Small spinnerbaits and rattle traps are catching a few. Crappie are slow and scattered in submerged brush piles in 20-25 feet of water on jigs, shiners, or minnows. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water clear; 69 degrees; 1.59 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, shaky head jigs, red, blue, or black Texas-rigged plastic worms, and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and cut bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.13 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs, drop shots near creek channels, crossings, points, and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait, and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, nightcrawlers, and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 1.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent biting on shad patterned chatterbaits and one-fourth ounce shaky head worms. Bass are moving up in shallow water 7 feet or less around rocks and boat docks. White bass and hybrids are good on main lake humps using silver slabs. Crappie are excellent in brush piles in 8-18 feet of water using minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on main lake humps using slabs.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62-64 degrees; 2.40 feet low. Bass fishing is good in the shallows using chatterbaits in the backs of coves in 1-3 feet of water. Try shaky heads and Texas rigs are good in submerged timber in 1-3 feet of water with Lake Fork Tackle Baby ring fry. The crappie bite is heating up, moving to creek channels, and suspended to 15-20 feet of water using minnows and jigs. Catfish are excellent on self baited holes in 20-35 feet of water. Report by Lake Fork fishing guides Jason Hoffman and Marc Mitchell.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms near points, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working for timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.12 feet low. The bite continues to be good with similar patterns as weeks past. Bass are good biting on topwaters in the shallows and over grass, in deeper water on Carolina or Texas rigs, diving crankbaits off drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs under bridges and near brush piles, fallen timber, and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait or cut bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.87 feet low. The Fall bite is in full swing. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows relating to timber and brush in 12-30 feet of water. Bass are good with a topwater bite early, switching to jigs later in the day. Rely on heavy structures such as the boathouse, brush piles, bridges, and laydowns. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver. You will catch bigger catfish on stinkbait.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 72 degrees; 2.76 feet low. Bass have moved into the creeks in pockets and points. Crankbaits and spinner baits are bringing in the active fish. Crappie are good on minnows. They are migrating into creeks and river systems, with a few in the shallows of the main lake. Catfish moving shallow and in the creeks. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 4.26 feet low. White bass are good early back to the pockets using chatter bait in water depths 1-3 feet. Try topwaters at first light on the main lake points 1-3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg. Later, try shaky heads worms with GrandeBass Rattlesnakes or Lake Fork Tackle Baby Ring Fry in 5-8 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crankbaits, and drop shots working near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 1.48 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs, and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks, and flats. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings. White bass are moving fast. Troll constantly to keep your bait moving over structures. Stripers are fair, not seeing quite as many as early summer. Catfishing is good on this lake.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. 67-70 degrees; 4.21 feet low. The water level is 167.8 with no generators running and 18 inces of rain this week. The water is clear in the main lake and feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 67-70 degrees and further back up in the creeks is 65 degrees. Largemouth bass are being caught in shallow water, 4-6 feet, early on Carolina rigs, Texas rig worms and lizards. As the sun starts shining brighter, move out to 10-18 feet and use crankbaits or Alabama rigs for bass. Bass are starting to group up as the water cools. Some parties are catching great numbers of bass offshore with their electronics using half-ounce to one-ounce chrome jigging spoons on points close to deep water. The Crappie are being caught in 12-28 feet of water in timber and laydowns using jigs and shiners. The Catfish bite has been good on cut bait, shrimp and punch bait. Safety Reminder: Everyone needs to wear their life jackets (PFDs). Winter is creeping in. Take an extra set of clothes with you fishing in case you fall in or take a wave over the bow. Keeping dry protects you from hypothermia. Inspect your lanyard (for wear and tear) on your engine kill switch before leaving the boat ramp to make sure they are in good operating conditions. Good luck and tight lines! Report by Captain Steve "Scooby" Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.81 feet low. Black bass are good on tubes, football jigs, crankbaits, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms near points, flats, and brush piles. Crappie continue to be good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles in 13-15 feet of water. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets, or cutworms.