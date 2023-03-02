Athens — SLOW. Water stained; 59-63 degrees; 0.47 feet above pool. Bass are scattered in the shallows and can be caught throwing topwaters and spinnerbaits on windy banks. Crappie are scattered as well. Work the outside of docks with jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.03 feet above pool. The bass spawn is beginning to show signs of starting on Caddo as some bass are being caught on trees now with flukes and senkos. Several females have pulled up now and if these temps hold up the bite should be really good all March. Temperature is around 60 degrees and the lake is normal color so not too stained or muddy just about right. A swim jig, spinnerbait and Chatterbait will come into play when the south/north wind is blowing pretty good so keep those handy as well. This is one of my favorite times of the year to be on Caddo but it can be the most difficult as you have to be able to lay your bait under the tree limbs with a quiet and natural fall, it is all about presentation this time of year. So keep that in mind when you show up and as always be ready to enjoy a lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 54-59 degrees; 0.64 feet below pool. Crappie are good, fish are staging on docks and shallow brush piles. 4-12 feet has been the best depth. Bridges are holding fish as well as they are staging there as well on pylons in 18-24 feet. White bass and hybrids are good in creeks and some mainlake humps are producing fish, in a few weeks they will start surfacing on shad. Use a silver slab and tandem rigged 1/8 ounce crappie jigs. Largemouth bass are good, jigs and spinnerbaits around shallow docks and bushes are producing fish around creek channel bends. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 58-65 degrees; 2.29 feet below pool. Fork is heating up and so is the bite with some fishing starting their spawning patterns. Texas rigs and Viper XP jigs and swim jigs doing good on the front side of flooded grass and weeds 2-4 feet. Chatterbaits working in the same areas. Yum dingers working on the edge of the grass are doing good as well in 2-4 feet . Colors vary between June bug or black and blue . Square bills on windy points2-5 ft . Red or orange . Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. February warmed up at the end of the month. The bass began moving shallow and the fishing got really good.. Moving forward towards the full moon this month we’ll be fishing shallow with Streamers and top water patterns in the warmer water. This is a great time to experiment with new patterns and new techniques since the bass are more aggressive. Crappie will be moving shallow in the next few days and present a great opportunity for the fly Fisher. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Crappie fishing on Lake Fork is finally beginning to show some signs of a spring pattern with water temperature hitting the mid 50s. This past week fish were caught in 8-58 feet of water. It seems like the 15-25 feet range had the most fish, with some lingering deep fish and some shallow staging fish. Target timber along major creek channels, laydowns and brush around the mouths of spawning coves or flats. Water clarity is drastically different with fairly clear water on the south deep end of the lake and very stained water on the far north ends. Best bait in the clear water has been small hand ties in various colors ranging from purple, pink, chartreuse and green. In the shallow muddy water up north we are using big 3 inch soft plastics in black and neon or junebug color on 1/4 ounce chartreuse heads. Minnows will still work at most depths as well on Lake Fork. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 58-65 degrees. Chain pickerel are spawning and aggressive. Try small patterns around the shoreline, flooded timber and weeds. Black bass are moving shallow to spawn, try fishing shallow around flooded timber and weeds for aggressive and hungry fish. Bream should be moving up shallow getting ready to spawn. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.03 feet below pool. Bass fishing has been awesome with fish moving up on beds, but they are not quite full on yet. Success with swimbaits, crankbaits, and softball plastics around docks, brush piles, and the bank.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 58 degrees; 1.50 feet above pool. Crappie are fair scattered all over the lake transitioning shallow water 6-30 feet. Catfish are good in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes. Sand bass excellent north 259 bridge using roadrunners. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are shallow in 3-7 feet of water gearing up to spawn on beds. Success with chatterbaits, craws, worms, and red rattletraps pines. Report by Mike Struman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 60-64 degrees; 0.46 feet above pool. Bass are slow with the best bite using a shimmy shaker near the mouth of creek channels in the pockets. Look for this bite to turn on strong when the water temperature reaches 65 and the spawn begins. Crappie are fair in shallow water out to two feet dropping minnows into brush. White bass are on the south end points in the early morning and later in the evening. Best bite on rattletraps and in-line spinners. Catfish are excellent in four feet of water on baited holes with nightcrawlers and bigger fish coming on trotlines and juglines with cut bait, live minnows or perch. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 0.07 feet below pool. The lake grass lines are 6-12 feet from the bank submerged about four feet under the water. Bass are in the grass and pushing shallow gearing up for the spawn, with some fish on deeper inside points of staging areas . Work flukes, senkos, Alabama rigs, and rattletraps in the grass lines, and spinnerbaits around edges. Crappie are in the grass to spawn, and some are out deep. White bass with a few crappie mixed in are running in the river biting roadrunners and chrome rattletraps. Catfish are in the creek channels to spawn biting minnows and stink baits. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.20 feet above pool. Bass are slow on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and worms in 10-12 feet of water. Crappie are good in 4-12 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Catfish are slow with the bite picking up with chicken liver. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.