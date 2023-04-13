Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 71-75 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Fishing patterns should be stable for a few weeks unless the weather changes drastically. Bass are in all stages of the spawn scattered shallow on beds out to 12 feet of water. Shallow fish can be caught on small moving baits, and fish up to eight pounds can be caught in 8-12 feet of water with senkos. Work black topwater frogs over lily pads early and late in the day. Crappie are fair and in full spawn. Target shallow water around docks with minnows, and use a bobber on deeper docks working your way into shallower water. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.38 feet above pool. The water level is falling now after all the rain we had, so the bite is slow. Bass can still be caught around the trees on flukes, senkos and Texas rigged baits like tubes, craw worms or brush hogs. Some catches may be possible on topwater lures, but the bite is usually tough until the water level stabilizes. Even if the bite is slow, it is always a blessing to come out and see this majestic lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 62-66 degrees; 0.05 feet below pool. Crappie are good, fish are staging on docks and shallow brush piles. 4-12 feet has been the best depth. Bridges are holding fish as well as they are staging there as well on pylons in 18-24 feet. White bass and hybrids are good in creeks and some mainlake humps are producing fish, in a few weeks they will start surfacing on shad. Use a silver slab and tandem rigged 1/8 ounce crappie jigs. Largemouth bass are good, jigs and spinnerbaits around shallow docks and bushes are producing fish around creek channel bends. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 55-62 degrees; 1.10 feet below pool. The bass bite has slowed down, with the best catches coming sight fishing. Bass are slow on in 3-7 feet on points using Carolina rigs with lizards in green pumpkin. Texas rigs picked up a few on the edge of grass in 2-3 feet with beavers and craw worms in crawfish colors. A few catches with topwater frogs in the grass. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are in full spawn. Try white subsurface patterns and crawfish patterns. Crappie are deep to shallow with a slow bite. Bream are beginning to bed. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 63-70 degrees. Black bass are spawning in coves. Try small sinking patterns. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.09 feet above pool. Bass are good on wacky worms around docks and the bank in 8 feet of water or less. Catches are primarily smaller fish up to 3 pounds. Topwater bite is getting better on walking baits.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 1.23 feet above pool. Crappie are good in 2-6 feet of water using minnows under a cork. Sand bass are slow north of the 155 Bridge. Catfish are good in 10-15 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good as the spawn nears to a finish. Bass have moved towards the ends of the lake with deeper coves. Bass are still shallow, throwing chatterbaits, skinny dippers and lizards. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.62 feet above pool. The lake is full after the April showers. Largemouth bass are spawning in 2-4 feet of water biting buzz baits early in the morning, shimmy shakers, small jerkbaits, senkos and chartreuse/white swimbaits. Crappie are in the submerged timber along the edge of river channels in 14-17 feet of water biting chartreuse and white jigs. White bass are on fire on secondary points of the south end of the lake on topwaters, jerkbaits, crankbaits and red eyed shad. Later in the day you can bounce spoons on the points. Catfish are everywhere with 20-30 pound fish on juglines with cut bait. Keeper catfish are excellent in the river on baited holes casting worms. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.26 feet above pool. Bass are good spawning shallow on beds biting your favorite plastics. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows moving back to brush piles. Catfish are good with chicken liver and nightcrawlers. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.