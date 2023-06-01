Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 81-83 degrees; 0.33 feet above pool. Bass are good on grass edges throwing small swimbaits and moving baits, or on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and dropshots. Some schooling action has started biting white flukes and small chrome crankbaits. Open the tackle box and pick your favorite lure. Crappie are good on brush piles with small jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 79 degrees; 0.17 feet below pool. Fishing patterns should remain consistent until the summer weather pushes the fish into deeper water. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep using minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait or cut bait. Sand bass good on main lake points with slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off points with brush in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Black bass are good on topwater and subsurface patterns. Fish poppers around boat houses and retaining walls, deceivers and small jig patterns are working well. Bream are on beds, try bead heads and wooly buggers Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 72 degrees; 0.94 feet above pool. The full moon is coming up, so look for a small group of females to move up to spawn on the trees. Keep a fluke or senko handy to land these fish. Topwater action like frogs and buzz baits should be good around the grass and pads, and if you stay in the river keep a shaky head or Texas rig on your deck and fish the pads, cuts, turns and humps with a watermelon red or junebug worm. This is a beautiful time to come and enjoy this majestic lake God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 72-75 degrees; 0.23 feet above pool. Crappie continue to be excellent on brush piles and boat docks are producing great numbers. Focus on brush in 12-16 feet on the main lake. Minnows are starting to work but the jig bite is most consistent. White bass and hybrids are excellent schooling in the early mornings all over the lake. Best mornings are cloudy with a touch of wind. Main lake points and humps are producing fish using silver slabs. Keep an eye out for the birds! Largemouth are good early morning top water baits producing fish as well as chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. As the sun rises, focus on deeper docks close to main lake points. Brush piles are also holding a few bass, Carolina rigs, shakey heads are best. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 80 degrees; 0.79 feet below pool. Bass are slow on frogs and topwaters early around points with flooded vegetation. Carolina rigs or flukes will land a few bites on points and humps in 7-12 feet of water, or deep crankbaits fished in 15-18 feet of water around timber and drop offs near points. The bite should improve on windy days, but lately there has been very little wind Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are good on topwater frogs and bait fish pattern lures on flooded timber and grass. Bream are excellent on beds. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie fishing on Lake Fork keeps getting hotter and hotter along with the Texas heat. Fish are loading up on trees, brush and lay downs in 18-28 feet. Bridges are also a good place to look for a mess of crappie on sunny days. You may have to search around to find the columns that are holding good fish. A lot of fast limits this past week on small hand tied jigs on my boat and minnows have also been producing strong for some guides and anglers. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 80 degrees. Black bass are excellent cruising above weeds, biting small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near structures. Bream are on the beds any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.02 feet above pool. Bass are good on red bug colored finesse worms in and around brush in 10-25 feet of water, and on points and humps.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 1.44 feet below pool. Fishing patterns should remain consistent until the summer weather pushes the fish into deeper water. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait. Sand bass are fair in creek channels using slabs or deep diving crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off points in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 77 degrees; 0.10 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Largemouth bass are good shallow out to six feet of water early in the morning using wacky rigs, shimmy shakers and small squarebill crankbaits. As the sun rises, throw deep diving crankbaits or Carolina rigs off points in 10-20 feet of water for larger fish. Crappie are good under the 155 Bridge in 19 feet of water with jigs and some minnows. White bass and hybrids are good in the points in Emerald Bay and in Flat Creek using medium to deep diving crankbaits or rattletraps. Catfish are good under the boat docks using liver, chicken hearts or punch bait. Now that school is out take the kids to baited holes for a fun trip for catfishing. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. Bass are slow out to16 feet of water using topwater frogs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms. Crappie are good in 12-16 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows. Catfish are slow with cut bait in 16 feet of water on brush. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.