Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 68-71 degrees; 0.51 feet above pool. Spring fishing patterns are holding steady. Bass are scattered on the bank and grass edges out to 12 feet throwing flukes and Senkos, and on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and shaky head worms. Crappie are good on brush out to 30 feet with jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 72 degrees; 1.24 feet above pool. Caddo is slowly moving into the summer patterns, with fish transitioning from the spawn. There are still some females and males being caught on trees with flukes and senkos but the summer spots have been slow to heat up. With the lake falling and the heat coming we will see the grass and pads really start to show themselves and the summer pattern should be on. Frogs over pads or buzzbaits around the grass should start heating up soon. This is a fun time to come and enjoy a lake that God spoke into existence even during the transition from spring to summer. Brim on beds. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 62-72 degrees; 0.04 feet above pool. Crappie are excellent on brush piles and boat docks are producing great numbers as the spawn is starting to die down. Focus on brush in 12-16 feet on the main lake. Minnows are starting to work but the jig bite is most consistent. White bass and hybrids are excellent schooling in the early mornings all over the lake. Best mornings are cloudy with a touch of wind. Main lake points are producing fish on humps. Silver slab is the best bait. Keep an eye out for the birds! Largemouth are good early morning top water baits producing fish as well as chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. As the sun rises, focus on deeper docks close to main lake points. Brush piles are also holding a few bass, Carolina rigs, shakey heads are best. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 70-77 degrees; 0.97 feet below pool. Lake Fork is still slower than normal for this time of year. Some fish are still spawning while others are starting to move offshore . Shad spawn is still happening in some areas but not many fish around them. Squarebill crankbaits and spinnerbaits in shad spawn area and some points 2-4 feet. Carolina rigs best on offshore structure and points with flukes in watermelon red and watermelon candy in 4-10 feet. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are excellent on topwater using frog patterns on grassy patches. Small shad and bream patterns in two feet of water. Bream are beginning to create bedding areas. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing is moving more and more into our post spawn and summer patterns. The black crappie have finished spawning and moved back out to the trees, brush, bridges and laydowns they will be on for the next few months. White crappie are still scattered with a few left spawning, some moving and some just getting to the trees or brush they want to hang out on or around after the spawn. Look for brush and laydowns in 12-25 feet of water, brushes in 14-28 feet and trees in 18-32 feet of water to find the best concentrations of fish. Small hand tied jigs are still dominating on my boat daily but minnows are producing well for many boats. Soft plastics will still fool some fish into biting. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — EXCELLENT. Water slightly stained. 78 degrees. Black bass are excellent cruising above weeds, small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near structures. Bream are starting to bed; #6 or #8 wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. The lake is up and bass fishing has been good. Cast crankbaits, swimbaits, and Carolina rigs from shallow water out to 20 feet deep. Fish seem to be everywhere, but focus on ditches and humps.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 1.25 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait. Sand bass are fair in creek channels using slabs or deep diving crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off the points in 10-15 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.62 feet above pool. Water is turbid on the north end, but clearer on the south end. Largemouth bass are good on main lake points with a Carolina rig, and main lake pockets with a shimmy shaker and wacky worm. A few bites on pockets leading into creeks. Crappie are good on brush piles in 17 feet of water and under the bridges on jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrids are stacking up on road beds, bridges and points on the main creeks using jigging spoons and tail spoons. Early in the morning or late in the evening they are busting topwater for the shad. Catfish are good under the boat docks using liver, chicken hearts or punch bait, and in the river channel on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.25 feet above pool. Bass are fair biting in a post spawn pattern crankbaits, spinner baits and worms. Crappie are good in 16 feet of water on brush piles using jigs and minnows. Catfish are good in shallow water with chicken liver and nightcrawlers. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.