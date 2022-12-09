Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 58-61 degrees; 0.98 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Bass are good on brush piles out to 25 feet on jigs and dropshot worms. Bass are still feeding shallow as well. Target weed lines in 10-12 feet with shaky-head worms and jigs. Crappie are good on deep brush with minnows and small jigs. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.24 feet above pool. The bite has been good on the main lake, but the river and bayou systems are hard to fish due to floating salvinia, and muddy stain. You will have to keep moving to find clean water to fish, unfortunately, and as the lake levels continue to rise the salvinia in the back waters will float up, and out in our way. If you can fish around it you can find some nice bass on traps, chatterbaits, crankbaits and spoons. Something in a shad pattern will work as the bass are feeding up and the colder it gets the better it can be. As always just come and experience this lake that God spoke into existence, and if the bass will cooperate, that is the bonus. Caddo Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 53-57 degrees; 3.27 feet below pool. The quantity of crappie catches has declined, but the quality of the fish has improved. Crappie are biting good with jigs or minnows on bridge pylons at 20 feet, brush piles at 15 feet, and docks at eight feet. Largemouth bass are good on brush piles in 5-10 feet of water, or in 3-5 feet of water on docks with brush using chartreuse and black or red squarebills. White bass and hybrid bass bite march under birds in 30-40 feet of water deadsticking. Catfish freshwater runoff at the mouths of creeks with live or cut shad. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 56-58 degrees; 5.81 feet below pool. Bass are biting best on suspended jerkbaits worked over 7-10 feet around ditches and creeks. Spinnerbaits have been good in the same areas, but you have to slow roll close to big wood. Viper XP Jigs, in sourgrape, PBJ, or Purple Passion, are good on big wood near the edges of the creeks in 7-9 feet of water. Squarebill crankbaits are starting to work around big wood and channels. Report by Lake Fork fishing guide Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Bass fishing is slow as fish retreat to their winter hibernation. Sculpin type patterns fished slowly in creek bends and deeper timber on humps and drop-offs. Crappie are moving towards wintertime schools currently 20 feet or less on main lake points and creek ledges, beaded woolies fished with a 5 WT rod and sinking lines. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The bite is getting better and better going into the winter months. Big crappie are beginning to show up in numbers as the water temps continue to drop into the 50s. Catches over two pounds are landed each day with some fish closer to the three pound range. Timber on flats and along the main lake creek channels in 28-50 feet all seem to be holding good fish. We are seeing a good balance of white crappie and black crappie both being caught each day. Minnows still seem to be the dominant bait, but the jig bite is coming around finally on Lake Fork. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 57 degrees. Small streamers fished around lily pads and above submerged vegetation are drawing strikes from bass and chain pickerel. Chain pickerel will become more active as water cools, try small fish patterns around lilies and boat houses. Look for crappie suspending in mid lake. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.90 feet below pool. Bite was good on drop shot and Texas rigged finesse worms. Crankbaits were good on suspended fish. Fish traveling in 4-5 fish packs chasing shad in deep water up to 35 ft.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 0.08 feet below low. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Crappie are good on standing timber 25-40 feet deep on jigs or minnows. Catfish are good 20-30 feet of water on baited holes. Bass are good early on shallow crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.94 feet below pool. Catfish are good in the river baited holes using nightcrawlers, cut shad and punch bait. Larger flatheads and blue catfish are coming on trotlines or jug lines with shad. Bass are good using Carolina rigs with a watermelon orange worm off points 4-10 feet of water, or using big eyed black and blue jigs with a pork rind around boat houses with at least 6-10 feet of water. Crappie are good in the standing timber on the edge of the river and the 155 Bridge using jigs. White bass and hybrids are slow, slow, slow, look for the bite to improve in February. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 2.79 feet below pool. Rollercoaster weather has slowed the bite for all species. Look for the bass and larger catfish bite to pick up in January. Catfish are slow on nightcrawlers and liver in brush piles in 10 feet of water. Bass are slow on crankbaits and trick worms at the fishing barge brush piles. Crappie continue to be slow using live minnows in 25-30 feet of water. Big bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.