Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 92 degrees; 0.82 feet below pool. Anglers are asking themselves if the heat or the bite is tougher. The thermocline is established at 25 feet of water. Bluegill are slow near the dam weed lines and points using crickets. Bass are scattered on windy grass lines with shaky head worms and spinnerbaits. The deeper brush piles are slow with small swimbaits landing these schooling bass. Crappie are slow at night under the lights and on brush piles in 20-25 feet of water. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 90 degrees; 0.49 feet below pool. Fishing patterns remain similar. Crappie are fair early and late in the day 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using small minnows. Catfish are fair 20 feet deep on baited holes with cheese bait. Sand bass are good on mid lake humps in 20-30 feet of water using slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Fishing patterns are similar with hot, hot, hot temperatures. Bass are good at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-25 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Fly fishing for bass is slow with topwater subsurface patterns early and late in the day. Fish poppers around boat houses and main lake points with deceivers and small jig patterns. Bream are slow on bead heads and wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.42 feet above pool. Water temperature continues to be hot with the weather. Caddo is still fun to fish with schooling bass action using a fluke, Texas worm or pop’r. There is some topwater action in the pads using a white frog or white swim jig over the pads will produce big blow ups. If you go in the river system, bayou and sloughs try a Texas rig, jigging spoon, rattletrap or shad crankbait and you should have fun. Even though it is hot, this majestic lake that God spoke into existence is still fun to come see. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 85-88 degrees; 2.15 feet below pool. Crappie are good using minnows around main lake brush piles in 16-23 feet of water near docks and bridge pylons. Largemouth bass are good in 14-18 feet of water using Carolina rigs or Texas rigs with green pumpkin and California 420 colors. White bass and hybrids are excellent, trolling using hellbenders and pet spoons in 11-14 feet of water on flats and hump will give you plenty of fish. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Cypress Springs — GOOD. Water stained; 90 degrees; 0.34 feet below pool. Crappie are fair early and late in the day 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using small minnows. Catfish are fair 20 feet deep on baited holes with cheese bait. Sand bass are good on mid lake humps in 20-30 feet of water using slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing. Fishing patterns are similar with hot, hot, hot temperatures. Bass are good at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-20 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 87-88 degrees; 0.97 feet below pool. The early morning bass bite continue to be fair on main lake points with wind and grass. Moving baits, such as, chatterbaits and spinnerbaits have been best for the first hour, or so, then back out to 5-8 feet of water. Shaky heads and square bills in a 2.5 shad pattern or bream pattern are also producing in the same depth. Deeper bite is really slow in 15-18 feet of water near points and channels on Carolina rigs with smaller baits like centipedes and Baby Ring Fry’s watermelon red are best. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Fly fishing for black bass is slow with an early morning topwater bite, then streamer bite in late evening on shallow main lake points. Bream are slow. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Crappie fishing continues to be as steady and dependable as the summer heat will be. Catching good crappie on trees, brush and lay downs in 18-32 feet of water. Some crappie can be found a little shallower and a little deeper but the best concentrations seem to be in that target depth this time of year. You may want to also fish bridges for some fish and to try and stay a little cooler. Look for white crappie suspended midway or higher on the structure and black crappie towards the bottom of the structure. Minnows are your absolute best bait for consistent summertime bites, but small hand tied jigs and smaller soft plastics will also boat some fish. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — SLOW. Water slightly stained. 90 degrees. Fly fishing is slow for black bass using small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near lily pads. Bream are on the beds and any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water clear; 90-92 degrees; 1.00 feet below pool. Bass bite is tough due to the heat. Some bigger fish can be caught on finesse worms in deep water on brush and points.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.81 feet above pool. Crappie are fair on brush piles in 20-25 feet of water early and late in the day on minnows and brush piles. Catfish are good on bated holes in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. No reports on white bass. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are biting in the river grass north of the 155 bridge with chatterbaits and topwater frogs early in the morning. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — SLOW. Water stained; 90 degrees; 1.14 feet below pool. Bass are slow with best success at daylight with shimmy shakers, wacky rigs or Carolina rigs. Get on top of points casting the bait out then drag the bait back, this approach will pull the fish towards you. As the day progresses bass chase gizzard shad, so throw a big deep diving crankbait. Crappie are good under the 155 Bridge and in the old natural timber of the river channels. White bass are slow, with a few catches along the 155 Roadbed trolling a rattletrap or throwing a tail-spinner. Catfish are excellent with bigger fish being caught on a trotline with live shad in the deep water along the edge of the river channel, or for numbers of catches target baited holes in 20 feet of water with cut bait or nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 0.43 feet below pool. Lake Tawakoni is fishing good overall despite some of the highest water temperatures we have seen in a long time. White bass and striper fishing has been good early in the day. Fish are moving and keeping up with them has been a chore. Trolling and throwing slabs are working in 10-20 feet of water. Eater sized catfish are great. Channels and blue catfish are abundant on prepared baits in 20-30 feet of water. The crappie bite is good early then slacks off mid morning. Live bait is working best right now in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth bass have been good early and late on white frogs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged black worms. Report by Captain Michael Littlejohn, Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 90 degrees; 1.15 feet below pool. Bass are slow while the water temperature is high. Bass are slow in 30 feet of water on brush piles using tricks and worms Crappie are fair in with undersized catches in the shallows and a few keepers in 16-30 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows over jigs. Catfish are good all over the lake with nightcrawlers and stinkbait. Flatheads are running with a few 33 pound catches on cut bait. Bluegill are good on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.