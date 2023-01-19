Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 51-54 degrees; 0.53 feet below pool. Bass are slow on deep structure out to 25 feet on brush and breaks using jigs, Carolina rigged worms, and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie are slow using small jigs and minnows fished over deep brush is your best bet to catch keepers. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 1.38 feet above pool. Caddo Lake still has plenty of current rolling through, so the river patterns are still holding up with crankbaits, Alabama rigs and chatterbaits. The lake is clearing up as most of the salvinia is starting to float down the lake toward the Red River. It will not be long before tree patterns come into play. Catching plenty of prespawn females, so it is just a matter of time before a jig or a Texas rig creature bait will come into play around the base of the trees. As always expect a wonderful getaway with epic views when you come to this lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 53-56 degrees; 3.36 feet below pool. Crappie are fair near boat docks with brush in 6-10 feet of water, and brush piles in 10-13 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good around docks and rocks using lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, and squarebill crankbaits.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 56-59 degrees; 5.33 feet below pool. Bass have started making some moves into the shallow waters as the water temperature warms. These fish are hitting red chatterbaits and spinnerbaits in 2-4 feet of water around wood and wind blow banks. The fish that have not moved shallow are still around ditches and creeks in 5-7 feet of water. Best baits have been 2.5 Strike King squarebills in red/orange or Viper XP jigs in Lake Fork Craw and PB&J around the big wood along the creeks. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Continued warm trend has triggered a brief pre-spawn bite in warmer coves. Fish slow moving fish patterns in treetops or brush (15’) and sculpin type patterns fished very slowly in creek bends and deeper timber on humps and drop-offs. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing is getting red hot. The fish in the deep areas of the lake are stacking up on trees in 35-53 feet of water. The jig bite has finally heated up and that bite is awesome right now. Big fish are showing up as well each day with customers boating numerous fish over 2 pounds each day using minnows, and soft plastics. Target brush piles in 20-28 feet using small hand ties. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 54-57 degrees. Chain pickerel are preparing for their winter spawn. Biting small baitfish imitations around grass, structure, and boathouses. Black bass are biting on baitfish imitations in shallow grass on warm days. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.67 feet below pool. Bass fishing is slow in 8-12 feet of water on brush using jigs, and umbrella rigs.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.93 feet above pool. Crappie are slow drifting with minnows or jigs off the bottom 30-40 feet of water near the dam. Catfish are fair on baited holes in 25-30 feet of water. Sand bass are near the 259 Bridge. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 0.92 feet below pool. Bass Kickapoo Creek fishing a blue big eye jig in stumps and six foot drops. White bass and hybrid bass bite is nonexistent while they migrate to the river for the spawn. Crappie are in 20-24 feet of water under the 155 Bridge, and near the dam on cedar tops using green or chartreuse and black jigs tipped with minnows. Catfish are good on baited holes in 12-21 feet of water with nightcrawlers, and small live shad in the river. Big blue catfish in deeper channels with trotlines and juglines baited with cut bait and live shad. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 3.76 feet below pool. Bass are good on rattletraps inside and outside of grass lines, and offshore for bigger bass on deep points with crankbaits and Carolina rigs. Crappie are migrating into the spawning areas on brush piles. Catfish are in the creek and river channels in 24 feet of water cut bait and minnows. White bass are running up the rivers biting jigs and minnows. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 3.44 feet below pool. The water level is 168.55 with one generator running 24 hours a day. The back feeder creeks are
Tyler — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.94 feet below pool. Fishing is slowly picking up and fish are moving shallower as the water warms. Catfish are slow on cut bait in deeper water, and off the barge with worms. Bass are slow on crankbaits in open water. Crappie are slow in 25-30 feet of water with live minnows. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.