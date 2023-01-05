Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 48-53 degrees; 0.60 feet below pool. Bass are slow and scattered deep and on brush out to 30 feet of water. Try jigs and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow as well on deep brush using small jigs and minnows to catch limits. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 45 degrees; 1.75 feet above pool. Caddo has had a few rough weeks with ice and rain, so it is very muddy and the water temperature is slowly coming back up. The river system is very mud and tough to find a bite. Your best bet may be fishing the flats on the main lake right now with traps and chatterbaits around the grass mats and the old Lily pad stems. Once the river system starts to clear up the river patterns will come back into play. Still always a fun time to come to Caddo and witness this majestic lake that God spoke into existence even when the bite is little tough. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 48-52 degrees; 3.19 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles, docks and bridge pillars holding fish. Casting a 1/32 or 1/16 ounce hair jig in white and chartreuse is producing fish. White bass and hybrids are excellent deadsticking in 30-40 feet of water over shad, tandem rigged 1/8 ounce crappie jigs are the ticket. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water. Square bills and chatterbaits on and around the docks with structure seem to be best. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 53 degrees; 5.20 feet below pool. Bass fishing is getting better, pockets are warming up and the fish seem to be better in the warmer temps. Viper XP jigs in sour-grape and purple passion are good on big wood and lay downs from 6-8 feet. Chatterbaits working in the pockets on the windy sides in 3-4 feet. Square bills working also around the ditches and creeks . Red or orange is best in 3-6 ft. LakeForkPro.com Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black Bass are less active in the winter, as the cold-water temps cause their metabolism to slow down. Fish slow moving fish patterns in treetops or brush, 15 feet, and sculpin type patterns fished very slowly in creek bends and deeper timber on humps and drop-offs. Some channel cafish are being caught in 2 feet, try small beaded fly patterns. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 54-56 degrees. Cold water will cause hypothermia in only minutes, be careful and wear a PFD. Black Bass are less active in the winter, as the cold-water temperatures can cause their metabolism to slow down. Slow down your bait presentation concentrating on creek bends, deep pools, and ledges. Chain Pickerel should be on the move preparing for their winter spawn, try small baitfish imitations around grass, structure, and boat houses. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.86 feet below pool. Bass are good on soft plastics on brush in 8-12 feet of water, and along the bank using plastics, squarebill crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 1.09 feet above pool. Crappie excellent drifting with minnows in the main river towards the dam. Catfish are good on baited holes in 30 feet of water. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 1.02 feet below pool. Bass are good in 4-10 feet of water using a Carolina rig with a baby brush hog in watermelon red. Crappie are good under the bridges, and submerged tree tops using minnows. White bass are slow. Catfish are good on baited holes with nightcrawlers, and trotlines and juglines baited with gizzard shad. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 56 degrees; 4.91 feet below pool. Watch for floating obstacles after the recent rains. Bass are on the outer edge of grass deadsticking stick baits, rattletraps, and jerkbaits. Bass in deeper water, 20-25 feet, fish deep ledges and points with Carolina rigs. Crappie and catfish are concentrated on tree stumps in 20-25 feet of water in the river bends biting minnows and jigs. White bass moving up the creeks and river biting jigs and minnows. Adopt fishing with a spare pair of dry clothes as your New Year’s resolution, because hypothermia can set in quickly. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water stained; 53 degrees; 2.46 feet below pool. The water level is 169.2 with two generators running 24 hours. Water temperature at the dam is 53 degrees. Due to the holidays, family get-togethers, and rainfall, there were not a lot of boats on the lake. The back feeder creeks are muddy and stained from 3-6 inches of rain this week. The main lake is stained to muddy from all the rainfall from north of the Pendleton bridge flowing south. The fish will be regrouping when the muddy water starts to clear. Hopefully, we can get back on the water to catch some big fish. Keep an extra set of clothes and gloves in a dry bag stowed away on your vessel just in case you get caught in the rain, heavy winds, dropping temperatures, etc. Hypothermia happens quickly. Captain's Rule: It's wintertime, so it's always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Happy New Year 2023!!!! Report from Master Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop.
Tyler — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 2.46 feet below pool. Catfish are slow on nightcrawlers and liver in 25-30 feet of water. Bass are slow on crankbaits, fish could move to 10-12 feet of water in the warm up. Crappie are slow in 25-30 feet of water with live minnows. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.