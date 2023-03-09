Athens — SLOW. Water stained; 59-63 degrees; 0.51 feet above pool. Bass are scattered in the shallows and can be caught throwing topwaters and spinnerbaits on windy banks. Crappie are scattered as well. Work the outside of docks with jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.42 feet above pool. Fishing is on fire right now at Caddo, the bass spawn is in the air and the females are feeling frisky! Flukes, senkos, chatterbaits and even some topwater action around the trees can be had. Target spawning flats near the river fishing slowly. This time of year is all about presentation more than anytime of the year. Cast your bait past the tree and swim your bait to the tree, many folks mess up and throw a big splash right up on the tree and wonder why they do not get bit. Bring your camera because you may get a bite of a lifetime on and you will want a picture. Come and enjoy this lake that God spoke into existence and also this special time of the year, the spawn. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 54-59 degrees; 0.10 feet below pool. Crappie are good, fish are staging on docks and shallow brush piles. 4-12 feet has been the best depth. Bridges are holding fish as well as they are staging there as well on pylons in 18-24 feet. White bass and hybrids are good in creeks and some mainlake humps are producing fish, in a few weeks they will start surfacing on shad. Use a silver slab and tandem rigged 1/8 ounce crappie jigs. Largemouth bass are good, jigs and spinnerbaits around shallow docks and bushes are producing fish around creek channel bends. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 58-70 degrees; 1.78 feet below pool. Bass fishing has improved after the recent warming trend. The spawn is happening in many areas of the lake. Outside the bedding areas the best baits are chartreuse and white chatterbaits, black and blue senkos, watermelon red flukes and Texas rigs working on the outside edges of the grass and best in 2-4 feet. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. March madness has begun for the bass with black bass in pre-spawn, spawn, and post spawn. The full moon pushes more fish shallow and the warmer water make the bite more aggressive. Cast weedless topwater patterns in flooded grass and timber, and sub surface streamers in the backs of creeks. Crappie are beginning to move towards the banks, try small beadheads fished slowly. Carp and gar are spawning in shallow water. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Big crappie have been showing up and showing off for the spring. Big fish are moving shallow as the water temperature merges into the low 60s. Focus on areas close to major spawning flats and creeks in 15-25 feet of water using chartreuse 1/16 ounce hand tied jigs, dark soft plastics or minnows. A few reports of catches in shallow timber, brush and laydowns in the last few hours of the day. The next two months we should see lots of fish in the 5-25 feet range as fish move in and out to spawn. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 62-70 degrees. Black bass are shallow and spawning. Bream are moving shallow and should be nesting soon. Small fish patterns and sinking type flies are best. Fish can be spooked easily, so silence and distance will help. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.07 feet below pool. Biting good on jigs and soft plastics in brush 6-16 ft. Some fish are moving up shallow, some big ones have been caught this week. They aren't full blown spawning yet
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 58 degrees; 1.12 feet above pool. Crappie are fair starting to show up shallow casting minnows under a slip cork. Catfish are good in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes. Sand bass excellent north of the 259 bridge on white roadrunners. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are shallow in 3-7 feet of water gearing up to spawn on beds. Success with chatterbaits, craws, worms, and red rattletraps pines. Report by Mike Struman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 60-64 degrees; 0.42 feet above pool. Bass are good with the best bite using a shimmy shaker in 12-14 feet of water in the backs of pockets in the creeks. Crappie are fair on jigs tipped with minnows brush piles numbers on the north end, and wading on the islands out to two feet. White bass are great on the south and north end points in the early morning and later in the evening. Good catches at The Village Marina on rattletraps. Catfish are excellent in four feet of water on baited holes with nightcrawlers and bigger fish coming on trotlines and juglines with cut bait, live minnows or perch. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 65-72 degrees; 0.08 feet below pool. Water is barely over the pool allowing bass to access the buck brush to protect their fry. Male bass are shallow in the buck brush and the cypress trees so use soft plastics, trick worms and jigs. Use crankbaits and soft plastics to target bass in the grass lines, and bigger crankbaits and Carolina rigs in deeper water. Male crappie are shallow in the cypress trees, and the females are slowly coming in. Bites on roadrunners, small plastics. Catfish are working their way shallow in the channel to spawn. White bass are running in the river biting small chrome rattletraps and roadrunners. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.26 feet above pool. Bass are good to nine pounds on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and worms in 3-4 feet of water. Crappie are good out to two feet of water on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good with chicken liver. Bluegill are good on red worms, and even a small minnow. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.