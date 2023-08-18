Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 92-94 degrees; 1.02 feet below pool. The thermocline is holding around 24 to 25 feet, so target bass and crappie on brush piles above the thermocline. Use jigs, Texas rigs, and shaky-head worms for bass. Deep grass lines are still holding bass, but are scattered. The crappie are slow with a better night on small jigs and minnows. No report on bluegill. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 90-93 degrees; 0.62 feet below pool. Crappie continue to be fair early and late in the day in 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using small minnows. Catfish are fair 20 feet deep on baited holes with cheese bait. Sand bass are good on mid lake humps in 20-30 feet of water using slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O’ the Pines Crappie Fishing. Fishing patterns are similar with hot, hot, hot temperatures. Bass are good at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-25 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Fly fishing for bass is slow with topwater subsurface patterns early and late in the day. Fish poppers around boat houses and main lake points with deceivers and small jig patterns. Bream are slow on bead heads and wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.37 feet above pool. The heat wave has created tough fishing conditions on the lake. The current has now stopped slowing the bass bite in the river system and bayou. There are some spots on the main lake with school fish popping up biting a fluke, pop r and a rattletrap. In the river system target bass in the trees with a wacky worm, Texas rig or a drop shot. Lily pads are growing and producing flowers, so despite the triple digit days a trip to see this majestic lake God spoke into existence will be worth it. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 85-88 degrees; 2.41 feet below pool. Crappie are good using minnows around main lake brush piles in 16-23 feet of water near docks and bridge pylons. Largemouth bass are good in 14-18 feet of water using Carolina rigs or Texas rigs with green pumpkin and California 420 colors. White bass and hybrids are excellent, trolling using hellbenders and pet spoons in 11-14 feet of water on flats and hump will give you plenty of fish. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 87-88 degrees; 1.19 feet below pool. The shallow bass bite is the best bite in the early mornings in 2-4 feet around weeds, grass on wind blown points. Wake baits, spinnerbaits and chatterbaits are producing for the first hour or so. Then push out to 5-8 feet of water with a shaky head or Carolina rigs with small baits. Few catches on a squarebill crankbait in the same areas. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Fly fishing for black bass is slow with an early morning topwater bite, then streamer bite in late evening on shallow main lake points. Bream are slow. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie fishing continues to heat up this week on Lake Fork as water temperatures soar. Great crappie catches on timber in 18-26 feet of water with the white crappie suspended and the black crappie hugging closer to the bottom. Lay downs continue to be just loaded with black crappie. Some white crappie are stacked up on brush piles as well. If you encounter fish that are finicky or just do not want to bite, then move to the next set of fish. With so many fish stacked up on the structure it is just a matter of finding hungry fish that want to bite. Minnows continue to dominate the warmer months, but if you are up for a challenge then bust out the hand tied jigs and soft plastics. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — SLOW. Water slightly stained. 90 degrees. Fly fishing is slow for black bass using small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near lily pads. Bream are on the beds and any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water clear; 90-92 degrees; 1.21 feet below pool. Bass fishing is tough due to the heat but a few fish can be caught fishing worms into brush. Schooling fish were blowing up all over, and are fun to catch if you can catch up to them before they stop.
Lake O’ the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.65 feet above pool. Crappie are fair on brush piles in 20-25 feet of water early and late in the day on minnows and brush piles. Catfish are good on bated holes in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. No reports on white bass. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O’ the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are biting in the river grass north of the 155 bridge with chatterbaits and topwater frogs early in the morning. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Martin Creek — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 90-100 degrees; 2.12 feet below pool. Bass are slow, try deeper and secondary points with brush in 25 feet of water using plum colored worms. Crappie are good in 25-30 feet of water suspended from 12-20 feet of water over brush using minnows and shad colored jigs. Catfish can be taken on jug lines using cut or live bait
Palestine — SLOW. Water stained; 90 degrees; 1.35 feet below pool. Bass are good early in the morning casting wacky rigs near brush and boathouses. Hybrid stripers are good along the 155 roadbed with 4-8 pound fish in 10-15 feet of water with big crankbaits, or tail spinner off the bottom. Crappie are fair along the edge of the river, treetops and brush in 18 feet of water with a chartreuse and white jig. White bass are slow, with a few catches along the 155 Roadbed trolling a rattletrap or throwing a tail-spinner. Catfish are excellent with bigger fish being caught on a trotline with live shad in the deep water along the edge of the river channel, or for numbers of catches target baited holes in 20 feet of water with cut bait or nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Richland Chambers — FAIR. Water clear; 87-89 degrees; 1.65 feet below pool. Fishing continues to be fair with the best bet at a catch a hybrid striper or eater size blue catfish. Due to the extreme heat, very few folks are fishing and those that are get on and off the lake early. The only consistent positive reports coming in are from the hybrid striper guides who are using live gizzard shad. Best locations are the humps in 25-30 feet of water off the 309 Flats. White bass action is slow with fish very hard to find and no topwater schooling. Eater size blue and channel catfish are fair on shad and punch bait off humps in 25 feet of water off the 309 flats and on baited holes in the timber. No reports for crappie. Report by Royce Simmons, Gone Fishin’ Guide Service.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 0.60 feet below pool. Lake Tawakoni is fishing good overall despite some of the highest water temperatures we have seen in a long time. White bass and striper fishing has been good early in the day. Fish are moving and keeping up with them has been a chore. Trolling and throwing slabs are working in 10-20 feet of water. Eater sized catfish are great. Channels and blue catfish are abundant on prepared baits in 20-30 feet of water. The crappie bite is good early then slacks off mid morning. Live bait is working best right now in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth bass have been good early and late on white frogs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged black worms. Report by Captain Michael Littlejohn, Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 90 degrees; 1.38 feet below pool. Bass are slow while the water temperature is high. Bass are slow in 30 feet of water on brush piles using tricks and worms Crappie are fair in with undersized catches in the shallows and a few keepers in 16-30 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows over jigs. Catfish are good all over the lake with nightcrawlers and stinkbait. Flatheads are running with a few 33 pound catches on cut bait. Bluegill are good on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.