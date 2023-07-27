Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 92 degrees; 0.41 feet below pool. Fishing patterns remain similar while the Texas heat persists and water temperature remains high. Big bluegill are good near the dam weed lines and points using crickets. Bass are scattered on windy grass lines with shaky head worms and spinnerbaits. The deeper brush piles are slow with small swimbaits landing these schooling bass. Crappie are good at night under the lights and on brush piles in 20-25 feet of water. Thermocline setting in at 25 feet of water in some parts of the lake. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.17 feet below pool. Crappie are slow on brush piles 15-20 feet deep on brush piles using small minnows. Catfish are fair in 15-20 feet deep on baited holes with cheese bait. Sand bass are fair on mid lake humps in 20-30 feet of water using slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-20 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Black bass are good on top water and subsurface patterns. Fish poppers around boat houses and main lake points; deceivers and small jig patterns are working well. Bream are on beds, try bead heads and wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.75 feet above pool. Caddo is still looking good with a lot of schooling bass action. There is still a current coming down the river, so river spots are producing. It has helped keep the sylvania issues to a minimum on the Texas side. Keep a rattletrap, Texas rig, dropshot, fluke and pop r on your deck and you should be ready for anything. Tree bite is still good in places, try a junebug or blue fleck color worm to get a bite. Caddo Lake is a wonderful place to witness a beautiful, majestic lake God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 87 degrees; 1.58 feet below pool. Crappie are excellent, fishing brush piles in 12-18 feet of water using minnows and jigs early in the morning. Brush piles are full of crappie with an occasional yellow bass mixed in, if fishing with minnows, you might want to grab an extra dozen just to accommodate the yellow bass. Some bridge pylons have fish as well, the majority of them are just short of 10 inches. White bass and hybrids are good. Watch for birds diving first thing in the mornings, once they stop surfacing go check main lake humps in 15-20 feet of water jigging silver slabs. Once the sun comes out, trolling rigs are working great. Largemouth have been found on brush piles in 10-13 feet of water using 10 inch worms worked slow, topwater bite early has been producing a few fish but not many. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 90 degrees; 0.48 feet below pool. There is a good bass morning bite for an hour or two before shutting off. Topwaters like frogs, buzz baits, and sexy dawgs are good on points when there is a windy to light breeze the bite is even better. Then move offshore with shaky heads around docks and points with cover from 5-15 feet. Carolina rigs are fair, or baby brush hogs, deep crankbaits and flukes in 18-25 feet way out on the points. Shad pattern or blue back with a chartreuse side. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Bass are slow with the topwater bite sporadic early and late in the day. Try frog patterns along the outside edge of grass and weed lines. Bream are excellent on beds. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The dog days of summer are setting in to the crappie fishing on Lake Fork. It is time to break out the minnows and small baits to try and unlock the type lips on the crappie that stack up on lay downs, brush, trees, bridges and ledges during the hot months. Seeing more crappie right now than in years past at the time. You have to find the fish that have not been pressured as much and keep moving around. Lots of days we pick up a few fish here and a few fish there until we get a good mess on ice and head in. If you find fish that do not want to bite, move on. Look for fish that will bite and when they slow down it is time to move to the next group of fish. Minnows are the super dominant bait on Fork right now and the smaller minnows work best. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 90 degrees. Black bass are excellent, try small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near structures. Bream are on the beds any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water clear; 89 degrees; 0.55 feet below pool. Bass are slow with some smaller fish in deep brush on soft plastics, and schooling fish in deep water chasing shad.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 1.37 feet above pool. Crappie are slow on brush piles in 15-20 feet of water with small minnows. Catfish are fair on bated holes in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. No reports on white bass. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-20 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — SLOW. Water stained; 90 degrees; 0.60 feet below pool. Bass are good early morning on points with Carolina rigs and deep diving crankbaits. Crappie are good on brush piles or under the bridge in 18-25 feet of water on jigs and minnows. White bass are slow, try near the dam. Catfish are excellent on cut or live shad in the deep water along the edge of the river channel, or on baited holes with cut bait or nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tawakoni — GREAT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.01 feet below pool. Fishing is in a solid summer pattern that should not change anytime soon. The striper and white bass bite is good. Fish have been schooling early in the morning and late in the evenings. The midday bite has been good on live bait on structures in 18-25 feet. Eater size catfish bite is about as good as it gets. Fishing is solid using prepared bait such as punch be in 25-35 feet. Crappie are fair with live minnows working best on brush piles, standing timber and bridge pilings in 18 feet. The largemouth bite has slowed down, but there is a daylight frog bite right now. Report by Captain Michael Littlejohn, Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 90 degrees; 0.65 feet below pool. Bass are slow while the water temperature is high bass are in 30 feet of water. Crappie are fair in 16-20 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows over jigs. Catfish are good all over the lake with nightcrawlers. Bluegill are fair on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.