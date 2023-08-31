Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 90 degrees; 1.47 feet below pool. The thermocline continues in some parts of the lake at 25 feet. Bass are good off main lake points with deep grass using Carolina rigs. Schooling bass are sporadic chasing shad throughout the lake biting lightweight flukes. No report on crappie. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 90-93 degrees; 1.01 feet below pool. Crappie are slow in 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using small minnows. Catfish are slow on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Sand bass are slow on mid lake humps in 20-30 feet of water using slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-25 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Bass are slow on topwater or subsurface patterns early and late in the day. Fish poppers around boat houses and main lake points to land a few. Deceivers and small jig patterns may land a few as well. Bream are slow on bead heads and wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.10 feet above pool. The water level is still dropping due to the heat and lack of rain, so navigate with caution. Bass fishing is slow, but there are several spots where fish are schooling. Try a fluke, rattletrap, topwater plug or a Texas rig worm when you find schools. Some fish can be caught working a frog over the pads. There are more pads this year than we have seen in several years. In the river or bayou system, try a worm or fluke around the trees and a pop r on the edge of the grass and pad lines. As always it may be hot, but Caddo is a must see beautiful and majestic lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 85-88 degrees; 2.96 feet below pool. Crappie are good using minnows around main lake brush piles in 16-23 feet of water near docks and bridge pylons. Largemouth bass are good in 14-18 feet of water using Carolina rigs or Texas rigs with green pumpkin and California 420 colors. White bass and hybrids are excellent, trolling using hellbenders and pet spoons in 11-14 feet of water on flats and hump will give you plenty of fish. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.76 feet below pool. Texas heat is still slowing the bite during the day so fish early morning for the best success. Creeks and wind blown pockets are good with chatterbaits, squarebill crankbaits, and shaky heads on the edges in 3-5 feet. Front edge of flooded weeds is good early in the morning. Offshore bite continues to be very slow and fish seem to be suspending off channels. Carolina rigs with small baits or drop shots are best on fish on the bottom in 14-18 feet. Suspending fish fair on a 5 XD and 6 XD Shad pattern over 18-20 feet around road beds and channels. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Bass topwater bite is slow early in the day using sub-surface on main lake points and humps. Bream are slow. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Crappie fishing continues to heat up this week. The timber bite on trees in 18-28 feet is excellent. Seems like Bois D' Arc style trees have been the better trees with not as many fish on pole timber this time of year. Lay downs are still loaded with lots of fish but that bite is hit or miss and you have to look for the larger fish. The mid lake brush piles have started to load up the past few days finally. Some fish caught on jigs, but the minnow bite still dominates in the hotter months. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — SLOW. Water slightly stained. 90 degrees. Fly fishing is slow for black bass using small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near lily pads. Bream are on the beds and any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water clear; 92-94 degrees; 1.64 feet below pool. Bass fishing has been extremely tough, but still catching a few on deep brush with soft plastics, suspended using swimbaits, or schooling fish on topwaters and wacky worms.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.12 feet above pool. Crappie are slow on brush piles in 20-25 feet of water using minnows. Catfish are slow on baited holes in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. No reports on white bass. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow in the river grass north of the 155 bridge with chatterbaits and topwater frogs early in the morning. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Martin Creek — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84-95 degrees; 2.77 feet below pool. Bass are slow around hydrilla with a few catches on drop-offs using plum colored worms and deep crankbaits. Crappie are good suspended in wooded areas in 20-28 feet using minnows and Cajun cricket colored jigs. Catfish are good near the well head in 15-20 feet using minnows and night crawlers on the bottom.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.78 feet below pool. Bass are good up to 7 pounds using a shimmy shaker or Carolina rigs in 12 feet of water. Crappie are good under the 155 Bridge in 20-24 feet of water with red jigs. White bass and hybrids are slow trolling a rattletrap early in the morning. Catfish are excellent with bigger fish being caught on a trotline with live shad in the deep water along the edge of the river channel, or for numbers of catches target baited holes in 20-23 feet of water with cut bait or nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 1.10 feet below pool. Lake Tawakoni is fishing good overall despite some of the highest water temperatures we have seen in a long time. White bass and striper fishing has been good early in the day. Fish are moving and keeping up with them has been a chore. Trolling and throwing slabs are working in 10-20 feet of water. Eater sized catfish are great. Channels and blue catfish are abundant on prepared baits in 20-30 feet of water. The crappie bite is good early then slacks off mid morning. Live bait is working best right now in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth bass have been good early and late on white frogs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged black worms. Report by Captain Michael Littlejohn, Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.86 feet below pool. Bass are slow in 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using trick worms and crankbaits. Crappie are good in 25-30 feet of water on minnows. Catfish are good in 10-12 feet of water with nightcrawlers and stinkbait. Bluegill are good on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.