Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 58-61 degrees; 0.88 feet below pool. Fish continue to bite in the same pattern. Bass are good on brush piles out to 25 feet on jigs and dropshot worms. Bass are still feeding shallow as well. Target weed lines in 10-12 feet with shaky-head worms and jigs. Crappie are good on deep brush with minnows and small jigs. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.12 feet above pool. The winter bite is still going strong on Caddo. The rains have made it more difficult to fish in the muddy water with salvinia floating all around. Look for bait fish or birds and you should be able to find bass, white bass and black bass around the bait in the river and bayou systems. Use shad patterns lures like rattletraps, crankbaits, spoons and chatterbaits. There have been some nice size catches as the fish feed up for the winter. The lake is beautiful and always a blessing to fish and experience a lake God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 53-57 degrees; 3.23 feet below pool. The quantity of crappie catches has declined, but the quality of the fish has improved. Crappie are biting good with jigs or minnows on bridge pylons at 20 feet, brush piles at 15 feet, and docks at eight feet. Largemouth bass are good on brush piles in 5-10 feet of water, or in 3-5 feet of water on docks with brush using chartreuse and black or red squarebills. White bass and hybrid bass bite march under birds in 30-40 feet of water deadsticking. Catfish freshwater runoff at the mouths of creeks with live or cut shad. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 54-57 degrees; 5.42 feet below pool. Lake Fork is on the rise with lots of new water. Bass are moving and the cooler days have them setting up close to deep water. Strike King Series 5 in shad pattern is good in 10-12 feet on or near bigger creeks just off the edge. Slowly drag Carolina rigs with Xcite Hawgalious in a candy bug are good from 7-10 feet around creeks. Viper XP jigs in purple passion continue to work around the creeks as well in 7-10 feet of water. Report by Lake Fork fishing guide Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Bass fishing is slow as fish retreat to their winter hibernation. Some small schools are in deep timber, in 15 feet, around creeks and drop-offs. Try Sculpin type patterns fished slowly in creek bends and deeper timber on humps and drop-offs. Crappie are moving towards wintertime schools currently in 20 feet or less on main lake points and creek ledges, beaded woolies fished with a 5 wt rod and sinking lines. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 54-56 degrees. Small streamers fished around lily pads and above submerged vegetation are drawing strikes from bass and chain pickerel. Chain pickerel will begin to spawn as the water cools, try small fish patterns around lilies and between boat houses. Look for crappie suspending in mid lake. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.84 feet below pool. Bass are chasing shad suspended in deep water. Cast swimbaits, crankbaits and dropshots for these bass. Some success along the bank with Texas rig worms in shallow water.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.14 feet below low. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Crappie are good on 30-40 north of wats island feet deep on jigs or minnows. Catfish are fair 20 feet of water on baited holes. Bass are fair shallow crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.88 feet below pool. Big catfish are good on trotlines and juglines with perch catching. Eater size catfish are biting on rod and reel using nightcrawlers, cut shad and punch bait in the river channel on baited holes. Bass are good using Carolina rigs on points and the old road beds, or using big eyed black and blue jigs with a pork rind around boat houses with at least 6-10 feet of water. Crappie are good in the standing timber on the edge of the river and the 155 Bridge using green jigs tipped with minnows. White bass and hybrids are slow, look for the bite to improve in February. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 6.31 feet below pool. Fish are confused after the weather warm-up increased the water temperature. Crappie are wanting to spawn, even though the typical spawn is anytime from February-April. Crappie are good in the creek channel in 14-28 feet of water biting little road runners and cork and minnows. Bass are on the inside of grass edges biting rattletraps and soft baits, or on deep points in the creek channel with crankbaits, spoons or Alabama rig. Catfish are good in 20-28 feet of water on minnows and cut bait in deep holes, the backs of creeks and under bait fish. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Water stained; 54 degrees; 3.86 feet below pool. The water level is 168.3 with no generators running. Water temperature at the dam is 54 degrees. The back feeder creeks are muddy and stained from two inches of rain this week. The main lake remains clear. The shad are migrating to the mouths of the creeks and in the creeks. Bass are good with 1/4-¾ ounce chatterbaits in white, chartreuse, watermelon pepper, and red/black skirts. Downsizing chatterbaits to ¼ ounce has been producing bass across shallow stump flats. Fish out to eight feet of water with a shallow running squarebill crankbait or a flat sided crankbait and smaller rattletraps in ¼ ounce silver black back, silver blue back and a Rayburn red rattle trap. For deeper bass, cast a Carolina rig with a worm or lizard in dark colors. Jigging spoons are still producing quality bass on long tapering points on 1⁄2- 1 ounce silver spoons or a deep diving crankbait in citrus shad and Tennessee shad colors. The jig and pig bite has been very strong up in the creeks for bass. The best colors are black and blue, PB&J football jigs and structure jigs 3/8-¾ ounce with a three inch matching color craw trailer, and a green pumpkin jig with a little orange accent trailer. Swim jigs in a shad imitation white with a silver back 3/8-½ ounce in 2-5-feet of water next to vertical structure is also producing. Crappie bite is still good in 16-20 feet on the edge of the river channels using 1/16 and 3/32 ounce Wager Baits, #46 Bluegrass, #3 Monkey Milk, #09 Electric Chicken, #10 Black and Chartreuse and small minnows depending on the cloud cover and wind. The temperature will be dropping down in the 30s this week. Keep and extra set of clothes and gloves in a dry bag stowed away on your vessel just in case you get caught in the rain, heavy winds, dropping temperatures, etc. Hypothermia happens quickly. Captain's Rule: It's wintertime, so it's always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Report from Master Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop
Tyler — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 2.75 feet below pool. Fishing has slowed for all species, it’s as if they are illusive because they are frantically finishing the holiday shopping. Catfish are slow on nightcrawlers and liver in brush piles in 10 feet of water. Bass are slow on crankbaits but should start hitting anything you throw while they follow the shad. Crappie are slow in deep water structure with live minnows. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.