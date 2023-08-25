Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 92-94 degrees; 1.24 feet below pool. The thermocline is holding around 24 to 25 feet, so target bass and crappie on brush piles above the thermocline. Use jigs, Texas rigs, and shaky-head worms for bass. Deep grass lines are still holding bass, but are scattered. The crappie are slow with a better night on small jigs and minnows. No report on bluegill. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 90-93 degrees; 0.80 feet below pool. Triple digit weather continues to slow the bite. Crappie are slow in 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using small minnows. Catfish are slow on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Sand bass are slow on mid lake humps in 20-30 feet of water using slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-25 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Bass are slow on topwater or subsurface patterns early and late in the day. Fish poppers around boat houses and main lake points to land a few. Deceivers and small jig patterns may land a few as well. Bream are slow on bead heads and wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.18 feet above pool. The heat wave has created tough fishing conditions on the lake. The current has now stopped slowing the bass bite in the river system and bayou. There are some spots on the main lake with school fish popping up biting a fluke, pop r and a rattletrap. In the river system target bass in the trees with a wacky worm, Texas rig or a drop shot. Lily pads are growing and producing flowers, so despite the triple digit days a trip to see this majestic lake God spoke into existence will be worth it. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 85-88 degrees; 2.66 feet below pool. Crappie are good using minnows around main lake brush piles in 16-23 feet of water near docks and bridge pylons. Largemouth bass are good in 14-18 feet of water using Carolina rigs or Texas rigs with green pumpkin and California 420 colors. White bass and hybrids are excellent, trolling using hellbenders and pet spoons in 11-14 feet of water on flats and hump will give you plenty of fish. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.47 feet below pool. The shallow bass bite is the best bite in the early mornings in 2-4 feet on wind blown points on chatterbaits and squarebill crankbaits. After teh sun rises push out to 5-8 feet of water with a shaky head or Texas rigs with beavers and straight tail worms. The deep bite is slow. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Bass topwater bite is slow early and late in the day. The streamer bite in the late evening on shallow main lake points. Bream are slow. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The Lake Fork crappie bite is about as hot as the summer bite gets on trees in 14-28 feet this week. Focus on timber that is not seeing much pressure and covering water. Lots of fish are on brush piles, lay downs and other structures in 10-20 feet. Often, these fish are super finicky and very hard to catch in numbers. Minnows are still producing very well on my boat and will until it begins to cool down. You may still be able to fool some fish with small hand tied jigs and soft plastics. Some people tip those jigs with minnows, nibbles or add scents to help get bites. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — SLOW. Water slightly stained. 90 degrees. Fly fishing is slow for black bass using small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near lily pads. Bream are on the beds and any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water clear; 90-92 degrees; 1.42 feet below pool. Bass are biting in deep water on soft plastics and crankbaits. Schoolers caught on topwaters and wacky worms. Water is very clear with over 8 feet of visibility.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.39 feet above pool. Crappie are slow on brush piles in 20-25 feet of water using minnows. Catfish are slow on baited holes in 15-20 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. No reports on white bass. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow in the river grass north of the 155 bridge with chatterbaits and topwater frogs early in the morning. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Martin Creek — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 96 degrees; 2.43 feet below pool. Bass are fair along hydrilla with plum colored worms and punching grass mats with 1.5 ounce pegged weight with junebug pit boss. Crappie are good suspended in submerged timber in 20-30 feet of water using Cajun cricket Bobby Garland jigs. Catfish have been slow.
Palestine — SLOW. Water stained; 90-95 degrees; 1.55 feet below pool. Bass are slow throwing 12 inch worms on brush piles in 15 feet of water. Crappie are good on brush piles in 22 feet of water, and under the 155 Bridge and Flat Creek Bridge using minnows or jigs. White bass and hybrids are slow trolling a rattletrap early in the morning. After the sunrises the bite shuts off. Catfish are excellent with bigger fish being caught on a trotline with live shad in the deep water along the edge of the river channel, or for numbers of catches target baited holes in 20 feet of water with cut bait or nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 0.81 feet below pool. Lake Tawakoni is fishing good overall despite some of the highest water temperatures we have seen in a long time. White bass and striper fishing has been good early in the day. Fish are moving and keeping up with them has been a chore. Trolling and throwing slabs are working in 10-20 feet of water. Eater sized catfish are great. Channels and blue catfish are abundant on prepared baits in 20-30 feet of water. The crappie bite is good early then slacks off mid morning. Live bait is working best right now in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth bass have been good early and late on white frogs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged black worms. Report by Captain Michael Littlejohn, Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 90 degrees; 1.65 feet below pool. Bass are slow in 15-20 feet of water on brush piles using tricks and worms Crappie are fair in 15-25 feet of water, with the keepers in 20 feet of water. Catfish are good all over the lake with nightcrawlers and stinkbait. Bluegill are good on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.