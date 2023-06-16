Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 84-87 degrees; 0.33 feet above pool. Bass are good on grass edges throwing small swimbaits and moving baits, or on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and dropshots. Some schooling action has started biting white flukes and small chrome crankbaits. Open the tackle box and pick your favorite lure. Crappie are good on brush piles with small jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.07 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-25 feet deep using minnows or jigs. Catfish are good six feet or less with chicken livers or worms. Sand bass good on main lake points with slabs or rattletraps. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. After the recent rains target fish where there is a current. Bass are good off points with brush in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Black bass are good on top water and subsurface patterns. Fish
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.67 feet above pool. Bass fishing is improving with a catch over 25 pounds to take the win at a tournament this past week. Bass are good on grass and trees along the edge early in the morning using topwaters then switching to a wacky worm or fluke. There is still some current in the river but the lake is dropping some and the current is slowing down. Lake is in good shape with very little salvinia. It is always fun to come and visit a lake that God spoke into existence and fish for some big ones. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 77-83 degrees; 0.24 feet above pool. Crappie are excellent, fishing brush piles in 12-18 feet of water using minnows and jigs early in the morning. Some bridge pylons have fish as well, the majority of them are just short of 10 inches. White bass and hybrids are. Good with jigging silver slabs off the bottom. Watch for birds diving first thing in the morning, once they stop surfacing go check main lake humps in 15-20 feet of water. Largemouth bass have been found on brush piles in 10-13 feet of water slowly working 10 inch worms, topwater bite early has been producing a few fish, but not many. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 80 degrees; 0.88 feet below pool. Bass fishing has improved offshore using Carolina rigs with big worms and Texas rigs are doing good in 12-20 feet. Crankbaits are good over 22-25 feet with shad patterns best. Frogs in the flooded grass are good early and late. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Bass topwater bite is sporadic early and late in the day. Try frog patterns on the outside edge of grass and weed lines. Bream are excellent on beds. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing continues to heat up going into the summer pattern full swing this week. Fish have been stacking up on lay downs, summer time trees and brush like they do in hotter months. Bridges are also holding fish if you look around and find the right set of columns. Our best depths this week have been 18- 24 feet with fish suspended 8-16ft down on most structures. Some bigger crappie are in 30-35 feet on timber. Swimming 1/16 ounce hand ties continues to be the go to pattern. Use a pegged 1/4 ounce egg weight about 6-8 inches above the jigs to get down faster and swim at the best speed back to the boat. Minnows are producing very well and will continue to produce year round. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 90 degrees. Black Bass are excellent try small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near structures. Bream are on the beds any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.04 feet above pool. The water clarity is muddy in the creeks from the rains. Bass are good in shallow water on frogs and swim jigs, using big worms and finesse worms in deeper brush.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.91 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-25 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good six feet or less with chicken livers or worms. in six feet or less as they get ready to spawn. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. After the recent rains target fish where there is a current. Bass are good off points in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.05 feet above pool. Largemouth bass are good in the shallows with senkos and wacky rigs, then using crankbaits on points later the day. Crappie are great on brush piles and under the 155 Bridge in 17 feet of water with jigs and minnows. Sand bass are good off points early and in the points of the Saline Creek chrome rattletraps, and jigging spoons. Catfish are moving off the boat houses to deeper water. Channel catfish are great under boat houses or in the river on baited holes fishing of the bottom with nightcrawlers, and punch bait. Bigger catfish are coming on jug lines and trotlines with shad. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.10 feet above pool. Bass are slow out to16 feet of water using topwater frogs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms. Crappie are good in 12-16 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows. Catfish are slow with cut bait in 16 feet of water on brush. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.