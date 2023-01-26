Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.48 feet below pool. Bass are slow and scattered on deep grass lines in 8-12 feet. Chatterbaits and jerk baits fished on the grass edges have been productive.
Caddo — FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 1.27 feet above pool. With all the rain in the forecast there will be a good current on Caddo, but the river systems may get muddy. Bass are good in areas with a current, but the main lake has been slow to come around, using Alabama rigs, crankbaits and rattletraps. Reports of some bass coming off trees already, so if the river gets real muddy target tree with wacky worms, flipping jigs or Texas rigged plastics in dark colors like black and blue, black and red or junebug. Either way it is always a majestic trip when you come and fish a lake that God spoke into existence such as Caddo. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 53-56 degrees; 3.44 feet below pool. Crappie are fair near boat docks with brush in 6-10 feet of water, and brush piles in 10-13 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good around docks and rocks using lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, and squarebill crankbaits. White and hybrid bass are excellent deadsticking around shad in 38-50 feet of water. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 56-59 degrees; 5.47 feet below pool. Bass are more active on warmer days in the backs pockets and secondary points going into the pockets. Target the warmest pockets with chatterbaits and spinnerbaits in 2-4 feet of water. Fish are traveling in the creek towards the back on warmer days and moving outwards on cooler days . Those along the creek are best on red squarebill crankbaits in a 1.5-2.5 inch around the edges and big wood 3-6 feet of water. Texas rigs with creature type baits flipped at the big wood on creeks and ditches are good in black and blue colors and June bug in 3-6 feet of water. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are beginning the early stages of pre-spawn. Try slow moving suspending streamers and sculpin patterns in 5-7 feet of water. Crappie are deep. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Crappie are really good around deep main lake timber in 38-56 feet along creek channels. Fish have been a little more scattered the past week, so it is necessary to cover more water to catch limits. Seeing big white crappie mixed in with lots of smaller black crappie. Minnows will work very well and small soft plastics and hand ties are working well. Best colors for my boat have been purple and chartreuse. Getting good reports of brush pile fish biting as in 20-30 feet. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 54-57 degrees. Black bass will begin the pre-spawn move as the weather stabilizes. Streamers above flooded grass and structure will land bass. Chain pickerel will become more active as water cools, so try small fish patterns around lilies and boat houses. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.54 feet below pool. Bass fishing is good in 5-16 feet of water on brush using crankbaits and swimbaits.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.78 feet above pool. Crappie are good drifting with minnows or jigs off the bottom 25-30 feet of water near the dam. Catfish are fair on baited holes in 20-25 feet of water. Sand bass are near the 259 Bridge. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 0.87 feet below pool. Fishing has been tough with the cold weather, but seeing bigger size bass catches. Bass are biting along the shoreline and stumps on shimmy shakers, and off secondary points and humps using Carolina rigs. Fish suspended near structure will bite, but if you find bass suspended off the bottom with no structure near these are non biters and even running a crankbait through them will not tempt them to bite. Crappie are good under the 155 Bridge, and near the dam on cedar tops using green or chartreuse and black jigs tipped with minnows. Catfish are good on baited holes in 12-21 feet of water with nightcrawlers, and small live shad in the river. Big blue catfish in deeper channels with trotlines and juglines baited with cut bait and live shad. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 3.65 feet below pool. On warm days the bass action is on grass, and on dreary days fish are deep. Bass are good on rattletraps inside and outside of grass lines, and offshore near structure, deep points with crankbaits and Carolina rigs. Crappie have slowed with the cold water and continue n migrating into the spawning areas on brush piles. Catfish are in the creek and river channels and bend in 15-20 feet of water cut bait and minnows. White bass are running up the rivers biting jigs and minnows. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 3.29 feet below pool. The water level is 168.7 with no generators running. Water temperature at the Dam is 52 degrees. The back feeder creeks are clearing. The main lake is stained north and clear south. Bass are shallow searching out cleaner water to feed. Bass out to six feet of water are biting on bladed swim jigs, spinnerbaits, rattling flat sided crankbaits, and buzz baits. Top colors will be black, black/blue, red/orange, and white/chartreuse. The water warmed a little this week and ¼ or ¾ ounce rattletraps in chrome blue back, gold, black back, and Rayburn red are one of the top baits right now. Try casting in the drains and along the edge of grass or over the grass. Here is a cadence I use often: cast it out in a drain, rip it up, let it fall, rip it up, and let it fall. Once you get a hit there are more fish in the area. Another pattern for bass this week is to go up in a feeder creek that has a light current and cast a 3/8 to 1/2 ounce jig in black, blue and white with a gray back with a matching trailer up on a vertical wall with an eddy and let it fall to the bottom. The bite will be subtle, watch your line, if it moves or feels heavy, set the hook. Crappie are starting to migrate to the shallows and coves. Some are still out deep and have been caught off the edge of the river channel. The chicken coop area is still producing good numbers of crappie. The white bass are on the run up north in the ditches, drains, and feeder creeks. Catching some good numbers of white bass using a 2-3-inch small swimbait, small beetle spins, road runners in prime colors are red and white, yellow, white grubs, and of course, the Clouser minnow flies in all black, white with a red head and chartreuse/white. Remember, it is always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Report from Master Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop.
Tyler — SLOW. Water stained; 50 degrees; 1.91 feet below pool. Bass are slow on crankbaits in open water. Crappie are slow in 25-30 feet of water with live minnows. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Catfish are slow on cut bait in deeper water, and off the barge with worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.