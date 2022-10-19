Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 79 degrees; 1.69 feet below. Bass and crappie are fair. Bass are active early and late on windy grass edges in 10-12 feet of water, brush piles out to 24 feet are holding a few fish biting on shaky head worms and jigs. Crappie limits are being caught over brush in 16-22 feet of water using small jigs swimmed slowly. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 1.81 feet below. Catfish are good on baited holes 15-20 feet of water using cheese bait. Crappie are good on brush and laydowns in 12-15 feet of water biting on minnow and jigs. Black bass are fair early using topwater baits or chatterbaits shallow. White bass fair on midlake humps with slabs or minnows. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 77 degrees; 0.35 feet above. As the water temperatures cool the fishing patterns will be similar but the bite will improve as fish start feeding up. Fishing is good in the river and bayou systems as the shad are starting to bunch up. A shad colored crankbait seems to be working best cranking along bank lines. If the fish are not biting moving bait, use Texas rig, dropshots and a spoons. The fall fishing patterns are beginning and will be fun and beautiful to fish for several weeks while the foliage turns red on this natural lake God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 73-77 degrees; 4.63 feet low. Crappie are good, with fish moving up and biting pretty decent when you get around an active group. Target brush piles in 7-16 feet of water, as well as docks on creek channel swings. Minnows and jigs are both working well. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water using chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, square bill crankbaits, and Texas rigged plastics. Dock fishing is good where the creek channel swings by the dock and shad are in coves. White bass and hybrid bass are really hot on shallow flats. Fish spinnerbaits and silver spoons or slabs are really good tools to use. Lots of birds diving in the mornings and evenings as well around the flats. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 78 degrees; 6.74 feet low. Bass fishing is slow turnover. The morning bite has been slow with a few on chatterbaits just off shore in 3-5 feet around cover, such as the outside edge of boat house if they have water or fence rows. This bite will continue to work into mid morning. As the sun rises the bite transitions to 5-12 feet of water on Shaky heads and Carolina rigs with smaller baits, like 7 inch worms in blue fleck or tequila sunrise. Viper XP jigs picking up a few also in 8-10 feet of water on big wood. Purple passion is best color followed by black and blue. Report by Lake Fork fishing guide Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. The bass bite is slow right now. On shallow points use a walking topwater bait or Carolina rigged Lake Fork Trophy Lures Baby Ring Fry. On main lake humps and points in 12-15 feet of water work a dropshot. Report by Jason Hoffman, Lake Fork Guide Service. Fly fishing for bass fishing is slow try sub-surface patterns during daylight and short topwater lures at last hour of daylight. Sand bass are subsurface in open water. Bream are 6-7 feet of water, try beaded flies around boathouses and brush piles. Crappie are gathering in brush piles. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork surface water temperatures are reaching the low 70s already, and the crappie are biting great. White crappie are excellent suspended on the mid section of trees in 15-30 feet of water. Seeing lots of black crappie on some of those trees in 15-22 feet of water at the base of the trees. Still seeing tons of fish on brush piles and laydowns as well but those fish may be much more finicky and harder to catch. Minnows are still the go to bait on my boat each day but I’ve heard of some success on jigs as well. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 79 degrees. Bass are schooling and chasing shad in the main lake. Chain pickerel should be getting more active with the cooler water. Bream have moved off the beds and are in deeper water. The lake has a lot of milfoils and hydrilla in the coves and water’s edge holding some smaller bream. The top water bite should be picking up with the water cooling. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 2.32 feet below. The bass on brush have been stubborn, slow to bite soft plastics. Fish are moving up to the banks chasing shad tempt the fish to bite with crankbaits, rattletraps, and topwater lures.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.84 feet low. This is the time of year fish will be moving shallower and feeding heavily as the water temperature cools. Catfish are good on baited holes 15-20 feet of water using cheese bait. Crappie are good on brush and laydowns in 12-15 feet of water biting on minnow and jigs. Black bass are fair early using topwater baits or chatterbaits shallow. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 2.53 feet low. Cold front and winds has slowed the bite, but fishing should improve by the weekend. Bass are good on shallow points and pockets on spinner baits and Ned rigs, Carolina rigs and crankbaits. Crappie are good on the edge of the river on jigs and 155 bridge around trees near the river biting jigs. White bass and hybrids are good up trolling with deep diving crankbaits. Keeper sized catfish are excellent on the river over baited holes using nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 71 degrees; 5.78 feet low. Shad are shallow. Bass cranks spinnerbaits and jigs shallow ledges and points small baits matching the baitfish. Crappie are on holding tight main lake brush migrating to the creeks and in 12-14 feet of water hanging on brush and timber in 27 feet of water. Catfish 12-22 feet of water points and creek channels chasing bait cut bait and liver perch. White bass are slowing down moving into the river biting small crankbaits and silver spoons. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water stained; 71-74 degrees; 4.59 feet low. The water level is 167.4 with no generators running. Water temperature at the dam is 71-74-degrees with surface temperature around 73-degrees. With some wind and rain this week the back feeder creeks are stained and muddy, and the main lake remains clear. There are two types of l schooling bass in the fall transition. One group will be shallow along the banks chasing and feeding on shad. Look for blue herons and white cranes feeding on baitfish and walking the bank, this will be nature’s visual key to the location of bass. The second group of bass will remain deep but will congregate into bigger schools. For the shallow bite use a topwater bait, such as spooks, buzz baits and pop-r's, and 1/4 ounce or 3/8 ounce spinnerbaits in white, chartreuse, or black. To try something different, go back to the old single spin with a Colorado blade using silver for clear water and gold for muddy water. Squarebill crankbaits out to three feet in shad and perch imitation colors. For deeper bass, use a 1/2 to 3/4 ounce jigging spoon in silver with a white or yellow accent tail feather, or deep diving crankbaits in citrus shad and Tennessee shad colors. The jig bite will be coming on strong this week with the night temperatures dropping into the 40s, so the bass will start to put their feed bags on. Cast your jig to long tapering points that drop off into deep water. The best colors are black and blue, PB&J football jigs ⅜ - 3/4 ounce with a 3-inch matching color craw trailer, and a green pumpkin jig with the chunk style trailer dipped in chartreuse color. Crappie bite is picking up in 10-20 feet of water using small jigs and small minnows depending on the cloud cover. Bluegills are mixed in with the crappie in brush piles and some are now being caught under boathouses and docks. Catfish are holding in 10-20 feet of water, and migrating up into the feeder creeks. Another bass pattern, if you are using a 5-8 WT fly rod, use a topwater foam white or black wiggle fish and sometimes cast a Dahlberg Diver in yellow/black color with a floating line; strip slowly and stop, pause, strip again or you can cast a crease fly shad color imitation; strip, strip, pause. The cadence can change daily with the cooler temperatures. Some days fish want the fly fast across the surface like chasing down a shad and other days they want it dead, motionless on the surface. After the colder nights have passed, try a Clouser minnow and sub-surface streamer fly like a Black Wooly Booger. Now that the lake is at a winter drawdown, it is prime time to go scouting in feeder creeks, ditches, man-made structures, creek bends and undercuts for springtime fishing spots. Always leave the area better than you found it by picking up trash. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Master Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fishing Guide, Mudfish Rod Shop, Kayak Sales, and Rod Repair
Tyler — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 3.02 feet below. Cooler weather is here and the bite is on. Crappie, catfish and bass are loaded up on brush piles in 10-20 feet of water. Catfish are good on liver and minnows, stink bait and liver. Bass are good with trick worms, topwater lures and minnows. Crappie are good using live minnows. Bluegill are good mixed in with the crappie biting red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.