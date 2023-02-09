Alan Henry
FAIR. Water clear; 46 degrees; 10.40 feet below pool. Fishing patterns should be similar after the recent weather. Crappie are fair over brush in 40-50 feet of water and good off docks in 10-25 feet of water using jigs and minnows. Report provided by Randy Britton, Lake Alan Henry Crappie Guide. Reports of crappie catches are improving on live minnows and jigs. No reports on other species. Report by Bait Kandy Corp.
Amistad
FAIR. Water clear; 54 degrees; 35.43 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are slow in 30-40 feet of water. White and striped bass are good on bigger bays chasing baits balls out deep in 30-60 feet of water. Bucktail jigs, spoons, little george, swimbaits, blade baits and rattletraps in shad colors work best. Catfish are good in 40-50 feet of water on cheese baits and cut shad. Report by Captain Raul Cordero, Far West Guide Service.
Arlington
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 0.16 feet above pool. All species are fishing slow after the recent freeze. Look for fishing to improve as the weather warms. Fish will be deeper until the water temperature stabilizes.
Arrowhead
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 38-42 degrees; 6.20 feet below pool. Catfish and shad are on the main lake. Catfish are good out on the main part of the lake drifting with fresh cut shad in about 30 feet of water. Report by Brandon Brown, Brown’s Guide Service.
Athens
SLOW. Water stained; 50-53 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Bass continue to be slow with a few catches on deep points dragging Carolina rigs. Crappie are slow with no reports of limits. Plenty of fish on deep brush, but hard to get to bite. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Austin
FAIR. Water clear; 51 degrees; 0.48 feet below pool. White bass are fair in deep water and under birds using white jigging spoons. Black Bass are fair on brush piles using a Ned rig. Report Kevin McConnell, McConnell Outdoor Adventure. Fishing on Lady Bird Lake is starting to pick up on sunny days in the afternoon with the best chance to fish between two and five o’clock. Catching fish deep in the grass on dropshots and soft plastics. Jerk baits around bridges in grass lines are also producing bites. Fishing will continue to heat up as the warm weather approaches. Report by Carson Conklin, ATX Fishing.
B.A. Steinhagen
GOOD. Water stained; 58 degrees; 0.12 feet above pool. Few reports and anglers on the water after the recent freeze. Look for the bite to improve with the weather. Target bass with craw patterned lipless crankbaits or weightless flukes. On overcast days throw a green pumpkin chatterbait.
Bastrop
FAIR. Water clear; 59 degrees. Bass are fair working grass beds with flukes and shaky head trick worms along the edges. Dragging jigs and small ball head jigs with small straight tail swimbaits work well in deeper water along ledges and rocks. Shallow crankbaits around grass beds are picking up some good fish as well. This pattern will hold until spring weather comes. Report by Bryan Cotter, Texas Hawgs.
Belton
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 13.89 feet below pool. The water temperature roller coaster moves on as Winter Storm Mara dropped the surface temperatures to the lowest point "winter-to-date" and then three days of 70 degree weather pushed the surface temperature back up to just over 52 degrees. Fish are both tight to the bottom on breaklines in distinct schools as well as parallel to and just off of the main river channel in very large, slowly moving, suspended schools. The fish on bottom were temperamental, typically responding well as soon as our presentations arrived at bottom, then losing interest quickly. We caught these on white ⅜ or ⅝ ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs using a combination of easing, slow-smoking, and occasional snap-jigging. The suspended fish near the channel were aggressive when they were seen moving horizontally on sonar and, during such times, would hit a slab worked with a slow-smoking tactic. However, if the fish were not moving, they would typically only respond to a dead-sticked soft plastic with jighead positioned horizontally. Report by Bob Maindelle, Holding the Line Guide Service. Catfishing has been great with eater fish being caught in 20-40 feet. Trophy blue catfish have been caught on shallow points near ledges using fresh cut bait. Channel catfish have been slow to fair around brush piles in warmer water areas. Report by Brian Worley, B&S Catfishing. Crappie are anywhere from 10-30 feet of water on timber or on open water. Fish are not schooled up so catches are onesie-twosies. Best success with ATX Lure Company paired with a 1/8 ounce jig head, if that is not getting the bite try a 1/8 ounce slab. Report by Zach Minnix, JigNJerk Guide Service.
Benbrook
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 4.08 feet below pool. Bass are slow in the creek channels on standing timber with a swim jig. Bow fishing for carp is good in the flooded grass. Catfish are slow all over the lake and in the stumps near Mustang Park. Crappie are slow in standing timber.
Bob Sandlin
FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.26 feet above pool. Crappie are slow 40-50 feet of water with jigs or minnows. Catfish are slow in 20-30 feet of water on baited holes. Sand bass are good in 40-50 feet of water with slabs or minnows. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Brady
SLOW. Water stained; 53 degrees; 10.68 feet below pool. Winter is the toughest fishing of the year, adjust expectations for fewer bites and fish slower and deeper. The good news is that this is the time of year to catch a fish of a lifetime. Largemouth bass are slow fishing deeper trees with soft plastics. Catfish are slow deeper on shad or live perch. White bass and crappie are slow.
Braunig
FAIR. Water stained, 67 degrees. Largemouth bass have been fair on the warm days between fronts around reed beds in 8 feet of water on crankbaits and black soft plastics. Red drum have been fair on cut shad and frozen shrimp. Hybrid stripers no report.
Bridgeport
GOOD. Water clear; 48-52 degrees; 9.03 feet below pool. Sand bass and hybrids should be active, but suspended in deep water. To catch deadsticking has been effective, you will have to hit them in the nose to catch them. Yellow and blue catfish are good on drifting cut baits. Report by Keith Bunch, Lake Bridgeport Guide Service.
Brownwood
SLOW. Water stained; 43-46 degrees; 8.38 feet below pool. Bass are slow with bites few and far between on crankbaits and jigs.
Bryan
GOOD. Water clear; 54 degrees. Crappie catches coming near the restaurant, boat docks, and canals with small minnows. Catfish are in the same areas biting prepared bait. Report by The Bait Barn. Bass are slow with a few catches in 10 feet of water off the rocks with shaky heads and Carolina rigs. Report by Aggie Anglers.
Buchanan
GREAT. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 17.77 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles in 25 feet of water using chartreuse jigs. Catfish are good in 35 feet of water using punch bait. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service. Birds have been working some nice schools of striped bass all over the lake. Fish are being caught vertically jigging live bait and trolling. Historically, the bite was on fire last year after a similar cold snap. Report by Travis Holland, TH Fishing. Bass are good working tree lines and rock piles in 12-20 feet is key. Cast jigs, crankbaits and Texas rigged soft plastics, or a shaky head around any cover is working well. Report by Bryan Cotter, Texas Hawgs.
Caddo
SLOW. Water stained; 45-52 degrees; 2.59 feet above pool. February is historically one of the toughest fishing months with fishing patterns and conditions similar to last week. Caddo is muddy and cold after the recent weather. The current and muddy water the bite in the river systems is very tough, and the fish in the main lake are extremely small. The main lake is slow to come around, but working a rattletrap or chatterbait over the grass or pad flats should be a good pattern. The tree bite is hit-and-miss, but some can be caught flipping dark colored plastic like a crazy leg chigger craw or a zoom craw worm, and even a jig. Whatever you choose will need to be slow around the trees right now. With all the rain coming the lake will continue to rise and the bite will continue to change but the good news is all this rain will help flush the salvinia down the lake and clean up Caddo. As always even if the bite is slow or tough it is still a good trip when you come and visit this lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Calaveras
GOOD. Water slightly stained, 65 degrees. Channel catfish have been good from the park shoreline and for boaters fishing in 8-15 feet of water on cut bait, cheese bait and shrimp. Blue catfish have been better on cutbait 20-30 feet of water. Red drum have been poor to fair on the warmer days between cold fronts and rain, on shrimp. Hybrid stripers no report.
Canyon Lake
GOOD. Water clear; 53 degrees; 10.72 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are on the edges of the grass biting swimbaits and dropshots. Striped bass are schooling all over the lake, and biting white swimbaits. Report by Evan Coleman, Big Bassin Fishing.
Cedar Creek
GOOD. Water normal stain; 53-56 degrees; 2.48 feet below pool. Crappie are fair near boat docks with brush in 6-10 feet of water, and brush piles in 10-13 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good around docks and rocks using lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, and squarebill crankbaits. White and hybrid bass are excellent deadsticking around shad in 38-50 feet of water. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Choke Canyon
SLOW. Water clear; 58 degrees; 24.27 feet below pool. Bass are slow flipping creature baits in trees in 10-15 feet of water. Target long extended points and humps in deeper water with soft plastics and Carolina rigs. Water is low so navigate with caution watching for exposed and submerged obstacles. Heads up, the South Shore ramp is difficult to launch. Report by Scott Springer, Fish Choke Canyon Lake.
Cisco
GOOD. Water stained; 53 degrees; 8.31 feet below pool. Bass and crappie are slow with the most action in the evenings. Catfish are great with a record blue catfish caught on rod and reel baited with chicken. Report by Jason Miller, Lake Cisco Rentals.
Coleman
SLOW. Slightly stained; 53-58 degrees; 5.37 feet below pool. Winter weather has kept anglers off the water and pushed fish deep. The fishing should pick up as the weather warms in the weekend. Look for fish to move shallow to warmer water.
Conroe
GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.11 feet above pool. Catfish are still scattered with a few catches in 10 feet of water in the creeks and some on points and structure in 30 plus feet. Nice catches using catfish bubblegum, liver and punch bait. Still found fish close to bait schools and off deep drops close to shallow water. Expect fish to run shallow on the warm days and back out when the temperature drops. Report by Brad Doyle, Bradley’s Guide Service. With the weekly cold fronts, the bass bite has been on the slow side most days. Water is staying muddy in the back of creeks from runoff and temperature is still averaging in the mid to low 50s. Some are being caught on flukes while targeting hybrids in deeper water. In colder water, pre-spawn bass tend to be inactive and slow-moving, so it is best to use slow-moving baits that mimic their natural food sources. Spinnerbaits can be another effective lure for pre-spawn bass in colder water as the flash and vibration of the blades mimics the movement of small baitfish and more water can be covered. Report by Bryan Brawner, Lake Conroe Charters. Crappie are staying in tight to structure in 7-21 feet of water pitching or casting just above structure with 1/16 or 1/32 ounce jigs or minnows. Hybrid striped bass are good deadsticking and jigging in 25-40 feet of water. Always wear your life jacket Report by Mike Cason, Fishical Therapy Lake Conroe Guide.
Cooper
FAIR. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees. Few reports and anglers on the water. Fishing is slow for all species.
Corpus Christi Lake
FAIR. 62 degrees; 3.94 feet below pool. Fishing has been fair when the weather allows. Catfish are good in 1-3 feet of water on cheese bait, cut shad, and worms. Largemouth bass are transitioning from the fall to spring patterns and are pretty inconsistent at the moment. White bass are slow in the lake as they’re moving into the river to spawn. Crappie are good in 1-3 feet of water on jigs and live minnows. Look for the spawn to begin after consecutive days of 70 degrees. Alligator gar have been good on cut shad and carp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
Cypress Springs
FAIR: Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.14 feet above pool. Crappie are slow in 25-30 feet of water above tire reefs with minnows. Catfish are slow on 20-30 feet of water on baited holes using cheese baits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Eagle Mountain
GOOD. Water normal stain, 47 degrees; 4.12 feet below pool. Fishing patterns for all species will change daily depending on the weather. White bass are fair on main lake structures deadsticking CC Spoons. Crappie are fair to good in boat slips on jigs and minnows. Blue catfish and channel catfish are fair to good on punch bait and shad in mid depths and deeper water. Report provided by Chad Ferguson of North Texas Catfish Guide Service.
Fairfield
FAIR. Slightly stained. 50 degrees. Largemouth bass are on grass edges and points in 4-12 feet of water biting lipless crankbaits, Carolina rigs, chatterbaits, wacky worms and jerkbaits. Bluegill are in 6-12 feet of water on the grass edge biting earthworms. Report by Colan Gonzales, DFW Fishing Guide Booking.com. Fairfield.
Falcon
GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 41.3 feet below pool. Catfish are scattered from the river to the south end near the dam in 5-10 feet of water. Keeper catfish are on flats near structure. Bass are good slowly moving to warmer areas with hardwoods ready to spawn. Crappie are in 5-15 feet of water on vertical structure and brush piles. White bass are biting small rattletraps and silver spoons. Gar fishing will be slow until the end of spring. Report by Ram Reyes, Ram Outdoors.
Fayette
EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 1.00 feet below pool. After a cold week most days have been so foggy, dangerous on the water so very few anglers on the water. Fayette has no incoming water flow, so bite is stable. Despite the cold front, fishing continues to be excellent. Bass are excellent on shallow points and along dam rocks 10-14 feet of water with various shad colored crankbaits, Texas rigs, and rattletraps. The topwater bite good early morning in shallow water with frog poppers. Catfish are good, hitting punch bait and chicken livers in 12-20 feet of water, and on tight lines over chum. Bluegill and perch are fair on worms and crickets around structures. Report by Weldon Kirk, Fish Tales Guide Service.
Fork
FAIR. Water Stained; 56-59 degrees; 4.38 feet below pool. Fork had a warmer early week but dropped off in temperature and so the bite went with it for the most part. The shallow fish were on spinnerbaits and chatterbaits early in the week in 3-5 feet of water. Texas rigs and Viper XP jigs were doing good on docks with brush in 4-7 feet of water. Black and blue and green pumpkin were the best colors. Still had a few catches on squarebills in red and orange in 4-6 feet along creeks, but with the weather getting colder that should drop-off. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are slow and in the early stages of pre-spawn. Try slow moving suspending streamers and sculpin patterns in 5-7 feet of water. Look for larger bass to begin early spawning in flooded treetops in deeper creeks and ridges. Smaller males should begin to cruise the shorelines around spawning areas on warmer days. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie bite on Lake Fork has been up and down with the crazy weather. Fish are on trees as deep as 48-58 feet and we also have fish that have moved up into water as shallow as 18-25 feet. Black crappie should begin to move shallower than 18 feet in the next few weeks if the warms. White and black crappie are both on the deep trees, but the shallower areas are holding mostly black crappie. Shallow white crappie are roaming in open water. Water temperatures did rebound a bit with the warmer days and sunshine this week. The good thing is the Lake Fork jig bite has fired up catching fish on soft plastics and hand ties jigs. Minnows will still work especially on finicky crappie. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Ft. Phantom Hill
GOOD. Water stained; 44-47 degrees; 6.93 feet below pool. Fish can be found in all depths this time of year. An early morning drift in deep water can produce an abundance of 10-35 pound catfish. Concentrate on flats with some sort of nearby cover or channel ledge. Cold days with a high sun are great times to fish the shallow back waters throughout the winter months. Big baits will be key so use 8-10 inch gizzard shad cut into two pieces. Report by local angler Alex Tatum.
Graham
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 4.55 feet below pool. Bass are slow to bite with a few bites off suspending jerk baits. Report by Chuck Spindle, Blue Collar Fishing.
Granbury
FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 2.34 feet below pool. Granbury water temperatures are rebounding to the upper 40s to low 50s. Largemouth bass numbers are good near deeper docks and near drop-offs working soft plastics slowly. Crappie are good on small jigs fished on deeper structure from Decordova to the Peninsula. Striped bass continue to be good to 12 pounds on jigs and shad fished from Indian Harbor to the Shores. Blue catfish to 56 pounds are possible on cut bait. A potential new lake record blue catfish weighing 56.56 pounds last weekend. Sand bass action is good in deeper water by the Peninsula where the fish are staging for their spawning effort and some good reports of sand bass being caught near Tin Top. Report by Michael Acosta, Unfair Advantage Charters. Bass are fair with a few catches on deeper boat docks and deep rock points. Report by James Moore, North Texas Bass Fishing and Cmoore Striper Guide. The catfish bite has been all over the place. Catching limits and huge fish one day, and the next zero. After the cold weather there was a small shad kill, so if you can find those areas the catfish are gorging on tiny threadfin shad. The best bite is during the day with small pieces of cut bait. Report by Jeffery Sojourner, Sojourner Fishing LLC. Fishing patterns are holding steady for striped bass. Striped bass are scattered from Striper Alley on the south end to the north end on channel edges being caught deadsticking flukes or slow trolling swimbaits and umbrella-rigs along the edges of the river channel. Report provided by Kraig Sexton, Sexton's Guide Service LLC, Fishing Charter, Marine Electronics & Whitney.
Granger
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 0.13 feet below pool. After the freeze last week fishing patterns have resumed and are similar. Black bass are slow. Crappie are slow. White bass are fair up river between Comanche Bluff and the Primitive Launch. Blue catfish are good on jug lines baited with shad or cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow. Report by Tommy Tidwell, Tommy Tidwell’s Granger Lake Guide Service.
Grapevine
GOOD. Water clear; 50 degrees; 0.70 feet above pool. After the freeze fishing patterns resumed. White bass are good deadsticking with jigs and small slabs on stinger hooks in 40 feet of water suspended 25-30 feet down in creek channels with bait and fish suspended beneath. Select locations with bait and fish on the sonar. Drift for catfish with cut bait. Crappie are suspended biting on jigs. Report by Omar Cotter, Luck O’the Irish Fishing Guide Service.
Greenbelt
SLOW. Water stained; 50 degrees; 45.42 feet below pool. Few reports due to few anglers on the water.
Hawkins
GOOD. 54-57 degrees. Chain Pickerel are in pre-spawn mode so small flashy fish patterned in shallow water around reeds and lilies. Bass will begin preparing beds, small fish patterns worked above the flooded milfoil. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Houston County
GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.22 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are in 4-12 feet of water on docks, bulkheads and brush using jerkbaits, Ned rigs and shaky heads. Crappie are in 10-22 feet of water in brush, standing timber, and deep docks using minnows. Report by Colan Gonzales, DFW Fishing Guide Booking.com.
Hubbard Creek
SLOW. Water Stained; 39-44 degrees; 7.62 feet below pool. Bass are slow to six pounds on jigs and crankbaits along the rocks and rock cuts. Crappie are good up in the Hubbard Creek arm.
Jacksonville
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.10 feet below pool. Bass fishing is tough coming off the freeze last week. Fish can be caught in shallow grass on rattletraps and wacky worms. Some bites in 10-12 feet of water on brush using deep on soft plastics and jigs, and in creek channels on jigs.
Joe Pool
FAIR. Water slightly stained; 52 degrees; 1.39 feet above pool. Bass are biting on a Texas-rigged soft plastic worm or jig in 10-15 feet of water in old creek beds or steep underwater ledges. On days with a breeze, fish in five feet or less with a white or shad-colored squarebill. Bait is schooling in 20-30 feet of water and the bass are hanging deep for the most part. Few reports on a suspended jerkbait and an Alabama rig. Report by Ben Robertson, Ben’s Bass Excursions.
Lake O' the Pines
FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 1.95 feet above pool. Crappie are slow scattered 20-40 feet of water with minnows or jigs. Catfish are slow on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Sand bass are showing up at the 155 Bridge with slabs or minnows. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Lavon
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 0.56 feet below pool. Blue catfish are in 3-8 feet of water or in deep water from 20-30 feet. Use side imaging to find the bait balls and fish before drifting with cut gizzard shad on Santee rigs. White bass are still roaming the deep water near the dam, or near the humps at Little Ridge Park. Fish are scattered and roaming so slabs and deadsticking will work if you can get on top of them. Crappies can be on deep water brush in 20-30 feet, or roaming in the deep water so live scope is the way to go. Find the threadfin on your 2D sonar and drop a minnow or jig into the school of bait or wherever you see gamefish and put it at that depth. Black bass are very good on deep water brush piles, rock piles and the ends of boat ramps using Texas rigs, jerk baits, large swimbaits, and umbrella rigs. On warm days, like 60 degrees, use a square bill up shallow on the boat ramps and shallow rock piles and rip rap. The gizzard shad come up and feed on the boat ramps and the bass will follow them. Report by Carey Thorn, White Bass Fishing Texas.
LBJ
GOOD. Water stained; 51 degrees; 0.37 feet below pool. The bite has really turned on after the cold front last week. Catfish are good in 30 feet of open water with punch bait. Crappie are good with live minnows or chartreuse jigs in 30-35 feet of water over brush piles. White bass are good mixed in with the crappie and over rock boulders using white jigging spoons. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service. Target bass on ledges in 15-20 feet of water dragging Texas or Carolina rigs, and in shallow water using square bill crankbaits and Texas rigs near bulkheads and docks. Report by Bryan Cotter, Texas Hawgs.
Lewisville
FAIR. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 1.55 feet below pool. The bite froze with the freeze but has since thawed and turned on in the warmer weather. White bass are good in deep open water near creek channels and close by flats in 34-65 feet of water throwing flukes, small swimbaits, and live bait. Keeper sized hybrid stripers continue to be slow, but can be picked off hanging around the white bass. If you are keeping fish, please be aware that there are a lot of undersized hybrid stripers in the lake that look very similar to a white bass. Catfish are good drifting cut shad or chicken breasts in 14-45 feet of water. Check near wind blown points, humps, and flats near creek channels. If you can locate the big bait schools, the catfish should be close by. Crappie are fair in the main lake and feeder creeks in depths ranging from 4-34 feet of water. After the recent cold weather crappie should hold tight to structures. Report by Wes Campbell, BendaRod Fishing.
Limestone
FAIR. Water clear; 50 degrees; 5.11 feet below pool. With the stable weather patterns fishing remains consistent. Crappie are in 10-20 feet of water on brush and standing timber biting minnows. Largemouth bass are out to six feet of water on lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, and finesse jigs near docks, rocks and stumps. White bass are good on humps and points 14-17 feet of water using silver jigging spoons. Catfish are on flats and creek channels in 5-15 feet of water with cut bait. Report by Colan Gonzales, DFW Fishing Guide Booking.com.
Livingston
SLOW. Stained; 58 degrees; 0.56 feet above pool. Catfish are good on the main lake drifting with cut bait on flats near the river channel. All other species are slow. Report by Jeff Friederick, Fishin’ Addiction Guide Service.
Martin Creek
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.08 feet below pool. The lake is full, but the bite is off after the freeze. The bites should improve as the weather warms. While the water continues to be stained, use darker or crawfish colored lures. Work lipless crankbaits slowly across the submerged hydrilla just ticking the grass.
Medina
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 80.91 feet below pool. Few reports and anglers on the water due to low water and winter weather.
Meredith
SLOW. Water stained; 48 degrees; 55.02 feet below pool. Few fishermen out on the water in the cold weather. Bass are slow on minnows and artificials. Catfish are slow on minnows and frozen shad. Crappie are slow but minnows are still the ticket. White bass are fair on minnows, and jigheads with a curly tailed grub. Trout are good on power baits, worms, small spinners and flies. Walleye are slow on minnows and grubs in 35 feet of water. Please be safe out there, watch weather reports. Life vests save lives. Hope this helps you enjoy Lake Meredith. Report by Kenneth Wysong, SharKens Honey Hole.
Millers Creek
GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 5.85 feet below pool. Bass are biting on ledges using Texas or Carolina rigs, football jigs and crankbaits. Crappie are good on standing timber and brush piles with minnows or small jigs. Catfish are good on cut baits and cheese bait. White bass are fair slowly working slabs and spoons. .
Nacogdoches
GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.52 feet below pool. The lake is close to full pool and fishing patterns are similar. Bait and fish are scattered throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good on grass edges and around the creek channel. The next month is your best chance at catching a trophy fish. Sharelunker was caught this week, weighing in at a whopping 13.51 pounds. Crappie are fair, scattered in open water throughout the lake. On warm sunny days fish will suspend high in the water column. Report by Blake Oestreich, Brushbuster Guide Service.
Naconiche
FAIR. Water clear; 47 degrees. After a tough week of weather some bass are on isolated timber in 6-8 feet of water on squarebill crankbaits and chatterbaits. The Crappie population is good. Catfish are slow. Report by Eric Wolfe, NacoTack Fishing Services.
Nasworthy
GOOD. Water murky; 48 degrees. 0.91 feet below pool. Bass have been slow to catch due to cold weather. A few catches in the in the evening on clear and sunny days. Some have been caught around boat docks and concrete walls. Crappie are decent using minnows around the bridge and boat docks. Catfish are being caught by the dam and in the rivers. Report provided by the Angelo State Fishing Team.
Navarro Mills
SLOW. Stained; 51 degrees; 2.45 feet below pool. Crappie are related to submerged brush piles and in timber biting on small minnows or jigs. Bass are slow in deeper water.
O.C. Fisher
SLOW. Water stained; 67 degrees; 48.21 feet below pool. Few reports and anglers fishing due to weather, and low lake levels. .
O.H. Ivie
GOOD. Water stained; 53 degrees; 23.40 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar. White bass are good with live bait and crankbaits. Crappie fair with jigs and minnows. Largemouth bass are fair. Catfish are fair on prepared baits, cut bait and live bait. Report by Concho Park and Marina.
Oak Creek
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 11.13 feet below pool. Bass are good on soft plastics. Crappie are good off lighted docks rock shoals big, small off brush piles. Report provided by Randall Pate, Sportsman’s Lodge.
Palestine
FAIR. Water lightly stained; 49-51 degrees; 0.77 feet above pool. Lake is muddy on the north and south end with current flowing in the creeks. Bass are slow fishing very slowly with the best bites on a shimmy shakers between docks, or big eyed jig under docks. Crappie are still under the 155 bridge on minnows. White bass are migrating up the river. Catfish are good on baited holes or the middle of the lake with noodles and trotlines with cut bait, live minnows or perch. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Palo Pinto
SLOW. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 5.93 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar after the freeze. Bass are slow fishing in deep water with smaller slower moving baits. Report by James Moore, North Texas Bass Fishing and Cmoore Striper Guide.
Possum Kingdom
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 45-48 degrees; 5.96 feet below pool. Striped bass are great with the best bite on live shad but deadsticking is also producing fish. Fish are scattered in 18-36 feet of water. Sand bass are amazing deadsticking small white and chartreuse jigs and flukes, or small live shad. Catfish are fair in 2-8 feet of water using small pieces of cut shad. Some fish can be caught drifting, but the areas to drift are limited. Water clarity is 2-4 feet of water. Report by TJ Ranft, Ranft Guide Service.
Proctor
SLOW. Water stained; 55 degrees; 9.16 feet below pool. The catfish bite has been very slow, and baitfish are difficult to find. Report by Jeffery Sojourner, Sojourner Fishing LLC.
Raven
SLOW. Water stained; 52 degrees; 2.00 feet below pool. Drastic weather changes have the fish in a state of flux at the moment. The good news is construction issues have been resolved and the lake valve closed. The recent rain is bringing the lake back to full pool rapidly. The bad news is the recent rains have muddied the water again and cooled the lake off, making the bite slow all around. At last check, lake water temperatures were in the lower to mid 50s, and visibility is less than two feet. While a few bass were caught on shad colored crankbaits and junebug Texas rigs in 3-10 feet of water, the bite was few and far between. Crappie are somewhat gathered around structure, but are tight lipped this week. Catfish are slow to fair on cut bait and stink baits. The previously exposed stumps are currently just under the surface, so use caution while navigating the lake.
Ray Hubbard
FAIR. Water lightly stained; 45-47 degrees; 0.12 feet below pool. White bass are fair fishing deep flats in 30-42 feet hugging close to the bottom. Crappie are slow on trees off of point or levees 30-34 feet of water with minnows working best, some bites on jigs. Catfish are good on long flats and timber near points in 28-35 feet of water using cut shad. Report by John Varner, John Varner's Guide Service.
Ray Roberts
FAIR. Water is clear; 48 degrees; 1.31 feet below pool. White bass are in 70 feet of water suspended 50 feet down. Deadsticking with small slabs with a fly above is the best approach. It just takes a few days of nice weather for the bite to improve. Few anglers on the water due to inclement weather. Report by Jim Walling, Ucatchem Guide Service.
Richland Chambers
GOOD. Water clear; 52 degrees; 3.94 feet below pool. February is normally the coldest month of the year and often brings with it some days of brisk winds as cold fronts push through. When you are able to fish, catfish are the most reliable fish in the Lake, and you can almost always get an ice chest full of eatersize blue and channel catfish. Catfish are good and can be caught with punch bait on a # 4 Treble Hook in the timber off the Richland Creek Arm of the Lake. Best catches are coming in 30 plus feet of water and fish are on the bottom. White bass and hybrid striper action is slow with few reports of fish being caught in 30-40 feet of water on main lake points and drop-off. Deadsticking with a slab and jig combination will be the best offering. No reports of largemouth bass being caught, but as we incur the upcoming winter warm ups, check shallow points and backs of coves. Report by Royce Simmons, Gone Fishin' Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn
GOOD. Water stained; 55-58 degrees; 1.11 feet below pool. Bass are 6-18 feet moving shallow on warms days to primary points and staging spot. Rattletraps, crankbaits and Alabama rigs on grass lines. On deeper structure jigs and Carolina rigs. Crappie are moving shallow on warmer days pushing back to the deeper water on colder days. Crappie should be spawning in a few weeks. The groundhog did see his shadow so we may. Catfish are in the creek and river channels and bend in 18-20 feet of water stinkbait, cut bait and minnows. White bass are running up the rivers biting small rattletraps and roadrunners. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Somerville
SLOW. Stained; 45 degrees; 3.10 feet below pool. After the recent rains Somerville caught a foot of freshwater scattering the fish. Catfish, crappie, and Bluegill, are slow on minnows and worms at Somerville Marina early morning and late evening. Black Bass are fair hitting slow moving craw jigs and shad colored crankbait on 6-10 feet drop-offs and around rocky points. Crappie slow on the main lake brush piles biting minnows and various jigs. Catfish are fair early morning in 6-12 feet of water. Larger catfish are in deep water on jug lines baited with shad. White bass are slow and hybrids are fair. Few white bass are caught using Pet spoons for trolling or using shad and pencil minnows 6-10 feet. Report by Weldon Kirk, Fish Tales Guide Service.
Spence
SLOW. Water stained; 50 degrees. 44.70 feet below pool. Target catfish in deeper water drifting with cut baits, or on baited holes with worms. Crappie are slow on submerged structures. Bass are on ledges with Carolina or Texas rigs, rattletraps and crankbaits.
Squaw Creek
GREAT. Water stained. 65 degrees; 0.14 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are similar. Channel catfish are good on punch bait, minnows, cut bait or hot dogs throughout the reservoir in 16-50 feet of water. Check along channels and near timber. Report provided by Kraig Sexton, Sexton's Guide Service LLC, Fishing Charter, Marine Electronics & Whitney.
Stamford
SLOW. Water stained; 51 degrees; 4.57 feet below pool. Fishing continues to be slow as the fish push deep to stay warm. Target crappie at the Crappie House. White bass are slow. Black bass and largemouth bass are slow Carolina and Texas rigs. Catfish are slow with cut bait. Report by Anchor Marina.
Stillhouse
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 11.84 feet below pool. The extended cold weather brought in by Winter Storm Mara drove reservoir temperatures to their winter lows thanks to multiple days of unbroken below freezing temperatures, cold winds, frozen precipitation and lack of direct sunlight. White bass fishing then bounced back after a three day warming trend. Top approaches include snap-jigging with intentional, long pauses between snaps using the smallest, 3/8 ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slab in white for bottom-oriented fish, or using a deadsticking approach for suspended fish using a horizontally-oriented shad-imitating soft plastic of less than 3 inches in length on a jighead. Bird activity can be misleading, as gulls and terns turn their focus on feeding around loons and cormorants instead of around shad-eating gamefish. Use side-imaging to find isolated schools of fish on deep flats adjacent to the river channel. Report by Bob Maindelle, Holding the Line Guide Service.
Tawakoni
GOOD. Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 0.35 feet below pool. Lake Tawakoni is on the rise just like many reservoirs in the north Texas region. The rain temperature was in the lower 50s so expect the water temperature on the north and west ends of the lake to match. The hybrid striper and white bass bite has been good in 30-50 feet of water in the main lake using flukes and swimbaits have been the ticket. Trophy catfish have been good in mid depths on cut gizzard shad and drum. Eatersized blue and channel catfish are slow on prepared baits and cut bait. Crappie have been slow on minnows and jigs on main lake timber, brush and bridge columns. Largemouth bass have been good on shallow docks, rip rap and shallow points on stick baits, shallow cranks and flukes. Report by Captain Michael Littlejohn, Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.
Texana
FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.02 feet above pool. Target bass in brush piles or stickups with crankbaits and swimbaits. Crappie are slow in structure using minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow throughout the lake on punch bait and cut bait.
Texoma
GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 1.48 feet below pool. Striped bass are in 25-40 feet off ledges using Alabama rigs. Fishing under birds in the first and last hour of sunlight deadsticking flukes. On a cloudy day the birds may work longer. Report by John Blasingame, Adventure Texoma Outdoors. Striped bass are good on flukes fishing anywhere from 50-80 feet of water drifting with a two ounce jig heads. The full moon has made the morning bite inconsistent so the midday to afternoon bite has been better. A lot of fish west along the river channel by the islands. Crappie are slow on jigs fishing 15-20 feet of water over brush piles in the little mineral arm of the lake. Electronics are playing a big role in locating active fish that will chase a lure out of the brush. Catfish are slow on cut shad and while shad drifting 25-30 feet of water along flats and mouths of the rivers on the west end of the lake. Report by Jacob Orr Lake Texoma Guaranteed Guide Service.
Toledo Bend
FAIR. Water stained; 51 degrees; 0.61 feet below pool. The water level is 171.43 feet with both generators running 24 hours a day. Just a note, 172 feet is full pool for Toledo Bend. Water temperature at the dam is 51 degrees. There has been a lot of rain and runoff entering the lake so the main lake is stained on the northern and southern ends and the back feeder creeks are muddy and flowing. Five big bass were caught this week under the full moon phase. Each of these five weighed in over double digits each. Winning baits for a ten pounder came under the heading of 12-30 feet of water, pre-spawn fish using football jigs, Alabama rigs, Carolina rigs, deep diving crankbaits and deep diving stick baits. Crappie bite has been slow. Be extra careful running the main lake due to floating logs and debris. Remember, it is always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Report from Master Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop.
Travis
GOOD. Water clear; 57 degrees; 41.60 feet below pool. After the freeze the fishing patterns have resumed. Bass are fair fishing crankbaits, jerkbaits and Alabama rigs very slow on the bottom. Fishing around main lake points with a 1/2 - 3/4 Oz jig can produce a good bite. This next warming trend will push fish shallow to feed up to prepare for the spawn in March. Shallow crankbaits will continue to produce as we enter early spring. Report by Carson Conklin, ATX Fishing.
Twin Buttes
GOOD. Water stained. 51 degrees; 22.66 feet below pool. After the cold front fishing patterns should resume. Look for fish to stay in depths but be lethargic after the cold front. Crappie are fair on drop-offs in open water in 19-25 feet of water suspended in 15 feet of water hitting live minnows and jigs equally. Largemouth bass are slow in the riprap near the dam in 12-15 feet of water on jigs. White bass are slow and scattered up the river and in the main lake. Channel catfish are slow in 34 feet of water suspended one foot off the bottom hitting prepared. Yellow catfish are in 24-30 feet of water below the crappie biting big minnows. Report by Captain Michael Peterson, 4 Reel Fun Guide Service.
Tyler
SLOW. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.00 feet below pool. All species are in 10-12 feet of water and the bites are slowly improving. Bass are slow on crankbaits. Crappie continue to be slow but the bite is picking up on jigs and minnows. Catfish are slow with the bite picking up with normal catfish baits. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.