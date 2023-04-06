Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 68-71 degrees; 0.45 feet above pool. Bass are in all stages of the spawn scattered shallow on beds out to 12 feet of water. Shallow fish can be caught on small moving baits, and fish up to eight pounds can be caught in 8-12 feet of water with senkos. Work black topwater frogs over lily pads early and late in the day. Crappie are fair and in full spawn. Target shallow water around docks with minnows, and use a bobber on deeper docks working your way into shallower water. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.63 feet above pool. The largemouth bass bite is on fire and the spawn is in full swing as the females have pulled up. Throw flukes, senkos or topwater baits around the trees. The shallow trees have been in play all spring but the deeper trees should become targets this month and next month. Throw watermelon colors in clear water and go with darker colors like junebug if you’re in muddy water. This is just a fun time to come enjoy this majestic lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 62-66 degrees; 0.06 feet above pool. Crappie are good, fish are staging on docks and shallow brush piles. 4-12 feet has been the best depth. Bridges are holding fish as well as they are staging there as well on pylons in 18-24 feet. White bass and hybrids are good in creeks and some mainlake humps are producing fish, in a few weeks they will start surfacing on shad. Use a silver slab and tandem rigged 1/8 ounce crappie jigs. Largemouth bass are good, jigs and spinnerbaits around shallow docks and bushes are producing fish around creek channel bends. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 55-62 degrees; 1.47 feet below pool. Bass fishing has picked up this week with the warning trend. Lots of fish pulling up on the beds on main lake pockets. If you are not into sight fishing then flip Texas rigs with Strike King rage craws in green pumpkin gold and purple flake or watermelon candy 2-4 feet of water. Carolina rigs with lizards in green pumpkin or June bug along the edge of the grass 3-7 feet as well as points and secondary points. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are good using subsurface patterns and small crayfish patterns are working in flooded grass and timber. Crappie are moving towards the banks, try small bead heads fished slowly 3-4 feet of water. A few gar are spawning in shallow water. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing is phenomenal in 32 feet of water. Still waiting for females to show up in numbers in the shallows. Biggest fish are in the 18-28 feet range this past week. Fish with small hand tied jigs in chartreuse colors or soft plastics and minnows. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 63-70 degrees. Post spawn bass will be feeding on moving baits around grass beds and cover. Small topwater and subsurface patterns are a good choice. Crappie are moving shallow on clean banks in 12-18 feet with #6 or #8 wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.06 feet above pool. Bass are fair on moving baits and soft plastics. Bigger fish are being caught in deeper water.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 1.04 feet above pool. Crappie are good in 2-6 feet of water using minnows under a cork. Sand bass are slow north of the 155 Bridge. Catfish are good in 10-15 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good with catches up to 25 pounds in coves on the north side of the lake and sight fishing is in play with chatterbaits, skinny dippers and lizards. Report by Mike Struman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.19 feet above pool. White bass and hybrids are good off points with topwater lures. Catfish are biting 2-4 feet of water under boat houses on nightcrawlers, chicken heart and livers. Good catches in the river on baited holes in 17 feet of water on baited holes with nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.20 feet above pool. Get ready to fill the Easter basket with fish this weekend. Bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and trick worms in 3-12 feet of water. Crappie are good in 10 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Catfish are slow with chicken liver and nightcrawlers. Bluegill are fair on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.