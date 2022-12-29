Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 0.85 feet below pool. If the weather allows, fishing patterns should be holding steady to help you reel in the big one for New Year. Bass are slow and scattered throughout the lake. Target deeper brush piles out to 30 feet of water dragging Carolina rigs, or deep grass lines 10-12 feet of water with wacky rigged senkos, or jigs. Crappie bite is really good on deeper brush piles 25-30 feet deep with small jigs in a glitter shad color. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 39 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. The bass bite is slow with some areas of the lake iced over. When the water temperature drops like this the bite can be brutal. While the water temperatures hover in the upper 30s target bass in the river system by locating shad casting a spoon or suspended jerk bait. Hopefully the warmer weather in the forecast will increase the water temperatures closer to 50-degrees firing the bite back up. If this happens cast a crankbait, rattletrap or Alabama rig. Still a fun and beautiful trip when you get to visit Caddo, a lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 50 degrees; 3.20 feet below pool. The quantity of crappie catches has declined, but the quality of the fish has improved. Crappie are biting good with jigs or minnows on bridge pylons at 20 feet, brush piles at 15 feet, and docks at eight feet. Largemouth bass are good on brush piles in 5-10 feet of water, or in 3-5 feet of water on docks with brush using chartreuse and black or red squarebills. White bass and hybrid bass bite march under birds in 30-40 feet of water deadsticking. Catfish freshwater runoff at the mouths of creeks with live or cut shad. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 53 degrees; 5.20 feet below pool. New rising water and cooler days has slowed the bass bite. Bass are on ditches and creeks in 10-15 feet of water suspending jerkbaits, and on points in 22-25 feet of water working Alabama rigs. Report by Lake Fork fishing guide Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black Bass are less active in the winter, as the cold-water temps cause their metabolism to slow down. Fish slow moving fish patterns in treetops or brush in 15 feet of water fishing sculpin type patterns fished very slowly in creek bends and deeper timber on humps and drop-offs. Crappie are moving towards wintertime schools currently 20-30 feet on main lake points, beaded woolies fished with a 5 wt rod and sinking lines.. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 54-56 degrees. Be careful because cold water will cause hypothermia in only minutes, so pack dry clothes and wear a PFD. Bass tend to be less active in the winter, as the cold-water temperatures can cause their metabolism to slow down. Slow down your bait presentation concentrating on creek bends, deep pools, and ledges. Chain Pickerel should bait on the move preparing for their winter spawn, try small baitfish imitations around grass, structure, and boathouses. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 1.38 feet below pool. Bass are good on soft plastics on brush in 12-16 feet of water, and along the bank using plastics, squarebill crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 42 degrees; 0.55 feet above pool. The cold snap should push crappie to the dam. Crappie are fair on 30-40 feet of water north of the island on jigs or minnows. Catfish are slow 25 feet of water on baited holes. Bass are slow shallow crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 1.50 feet below pool. Bass are biting big bodied squarebill crankbaits or jigs fished in 6-9 feet of water in front of boat houses, and under boat houses. Crappie are slow on brush or trees in the river channel and bridges, or in the cut cedar trees by the dam and river channel using jigs tipped with minnows. Hybrids and sand bass are slow on the edge of boat docks with crankbaits. Catfish are good on trotlines and juglines with gizzard shad or small perch. Eater catfish are good and fun fishing for the entire family using shad and nightcrawlers on 17-21 feet on baited holes. The lake has risen some, so navigate newly accessible areas with caution watching for recently submerged obstacles. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 51 degrees; 5.87 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar so reel in the fish for the New Year. Bass are on the outer edge of grass deadsticking stick baits, rattletraps, and jerkbaits. Bass in deeper water, 20-25 feet, fish deep ledges and points with Carolina rigs. Crappie and catfish are concentrated on tree stumps in 20-25 feet of water in the river bends biting minnows and jigs. White bass moving up the creeks and river biting jigs and minnows. Adopt fishing with a spare pair of dry clothes as your New Year’s resolution, because hypothermia can set in quickly. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 3.85 feet below pool. The water level is 168.0 with two generators running four hours during the day. Water temperature at the Dam is 52 degrees. The back feeder creeks are muddy and stained from another two inches of rain this week. The main lake remains clear. Shad are migrating to the mouths of the creeks and in the creeks. Bass are biting on chatterbaits in ¼ to ¾ ounces in white, chartreuse, and watermelon pepper skirts. Downsizing chatterbaits to ¼ ounce has been producing bass across shallow stump flats. To cover more water fishing out to eight feet deep use a shallow running squarebill crankbait, flat sided crankbait in ¼ ounce silver black back, silver blue back, or a smaller Rayburn red rattletrap. For deeper Bass, cast a Carolina rig with a worm or lizard in dark colors. Jigging spoons are still producing quality bass on long tapering points on ½ to one ounce silver spoons or a deep diving crankbait in citrus shad and Tennessee shad colors. The bass bite in the creeks has been very strong using black and blue, PB&J football jigs and structure jigs in ⅜ to ¾ ounces with a 3-inch matching color craw trailer, and a green pumpkin jig with a little blue tipped accent trailer. Also do not pass up that swim jig in a shad imitation white with a silver back ⅜ to ½ ounce in 2-5 feet of water next to vertical structure. Crappie bite is good in 16-20 feet on the edge of the river channels. Freeze warnings coming in for the weekend will heat the Crappie bite up in the chicken coop area North of the bridge. Start using your Crappie plastics in 1/16 and 3/32 ounce and your hand tied feathered Wager Baits, #46 Bluegrass, #3 Monkey Milk, #09 Electric Chicken, #10 Black and Chartreuse and small minnows depending on the cloud cover and wind. Hypothermia happens quickly, be sure to keep an extra set of clothes and gloves in a dry bag stowed away on your vessel just in case you get caught in the rain, heavy winds, or dropping temperatures. Captain's Rule: It's wintertime, so it's always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Report from Master Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop.
Tyler — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 2.46 feet below pool. Few anglers fishing due to the cold weather and holiday. Catfish are slow on nightcrawlers and liver in 25-30 feet of water. Bass are slow on crankbaits, fish could move to 10-12 feet of water in the warm up. Crappie are slow in 25-30 feet of water with live minnows. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.