Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 58-61 degrees; 1.49 feet below. Bass are good on brush piles out to 25 feet on jigs and dropshot worms. Bass are still feeding shallow as well. Target weed lines in 10-12 feet with shaky-head worms and jigs. Crappie are good on deep brush with minnows and small jigs. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.71 feet above. The bite on Caddo is good with tons of white bass and yellow bass running in the river systems. You can catch them on shad pattern baits such as spoons, rattletraps, crankbaits and Alabama rigs. The black bass are slow to the party but getting better as the water temps start to fall into the mid 50s. It will only get better if you love winter fishing out on Caddo. This is a favorite time of the year to bring the family out fishing so they can learn why we spend all day on the water. The bite becomes easy and you can get them hooked on fishing easy as well. Plus, you get to share with them the majestic views only Caddo has as God spoke this wonderful lake into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 54-58 degrees; 4.98 feet low. Crappie are fair using minnows or jigs on select docks that have 6-8 feet of water, and brush piles in 5-20 feet of water and bridge pilings. Largemouth bass are good on brush piles 5-10 feet of water with Carolina rigs, or fishing bridge pilings with a shaky head. White bass and hybrid bass are under birds in 30-40 feet of water deadsticking. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 65 degrees; 7.02 feet low. Bass fishing continues to be slow with just a few bites a day. Suspending jerkbaits are best worked over creeks and ditches in 7-10 feet. Viper XP Jigs in Purple Passion or Black and Blue or PBJ are good on big timber on the edges of the creeks near deeper water, 8-10 feet. Carolina rigs worked very slow around points with timber good in 8-12 feet of water with Xcite Lizards in green pumpkin. Report by Lake Fork fishing guide Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Bass are slow on Carolina rigs, dropshots, and jigging spoons in 15-18 feet of water, and squarebill crankbaits in 3-6 feet of water. Report by Jason Hoffman, Lake Fork Guide Service. For bass try slow moving streamers and sculpin patterns early to 10 feet, look for shallow feeding bass as the water warms. Crappie will be moving towards wintertime schools in the open water and deep pockets, beaded woolies fished with a 5 wt rod and sinking lines. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Crappie are beginning to stack up on trees in deeper water for the winter pattern. Water temps have finally dropped into the upper 50s and fish are becoming more aggressive. Still seeing a few stingy black crappie on trees here and there, but the majority of the fish the past few days are biting well. Seeing fish all over the lake on timber along the creek channels from 20-50 feet deep. You can catch fish on this pattern between the 154 bridge towards the dam and from the 2946 bridge towards the dam. Minnows are still the dominant bait on Lake Fork but I’m sure as the fish get more aggressive with the colder water the jig bite will pick back up. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 63 degrees.Streamers fished around lily pads and above submerged vegetation are drawing strikes from bass and chain pickerel. Chain pickerel will become more active as water cools, try small fish patterns around lilies and boat houses. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.31 feet below. Bass are good on rattletraps, and squarebill crankbaits on brush in 20 feet or less.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Crappie are good standing timber 30-40 feet of water minnows or jigs. Catfish are good in 20-30 feet of water baited holes. Bass are slow on crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 2.53 feet low. Bass are slow off points with brush or stumps casting wacky rigs, Carolina rigs and small crankbaits. Crappie are fair in natural timber and brush piles in 20 feet of water on chartreuse and white jigs or minnows. White bass and hybrids are slow, best casting tail spinners off the bottom of points. Keeper sized catfish are good on the edges of the river and under some boat houses biting nightcrawlers, cut shad and punch bait. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 58 degrees; 6.34 feet low. Bass are slow on the outside of grass line in the morning rattletraps and crankbaits, try a worm. Cover lots of water throwing red craw imitation lures, such as Rayburn red. The bite improves moving to the surface of the grass when the sun is out. Crappie are slow around the stumps up the creek channels bends using minnows in 26 feet of water. Catfish are hanging with crappie cut bait and minnows fished on the bottom. White bass are slow and should be migrating into the river channels. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 4.50 feet low. The water level is 167.5 with no generators running. Water temperature at the Dam is 61 degrees. The back feeder creeks are stained and muddy, and the main lake remains clear. Wind and cold drizzle came in this week with fluctuating Fall temperatures. Chatterbaits are still producing in 3/8 to 3/4 ounce white, chartreuse, watermelon pepper, and red/black skirts. To cover a lot of water, use a squarebill crankbait or a flat side crankbait and smaller rattletraps out to eight feet in shad and perch imitation colors and the Rayburn red traps are still working. For deeper Bass, cast a Carolina rig with a worm or lizard. Jigging spoons are still producing quality bass on 1/2 to 3/4 ounce in silver with a white or yellow accent tail feather or a deep diving crank bait in citrus shad and Tennessee shad colors. The jig and pig bite has been strong. Cast your jig to long tapering points that drop off into deep water, the best colors are black and blue, PB&J football jigs 3/8 - 3/4 ounce with a 3-inch matching color craw trailer, and a green pumpkin jig with a chunk style trailer. Crappie bite is still good in 12-20 feet on the edge of the river channels using 1/16- and 3/32-ounce Wager Baits, #46 Bluegrass, #3 Monkey Milk, #09 Electric Chicken, #10 Black and Chartreuse and small minnows depending on the cloud cover and cooling night temperatures. Now that the lake is at a Winter drawdown, it's prime time to go out scouting for new areas for Springtime fishing. Look for areas like feeder creeks, ditches, man-made structures, creek bends and undercuts, etc. Reminder: Keep and extra set of clothes in a dry bag stowed away on your vessel just in case you get caught in the rain, heavy winds, etc. Hypothermia happens quickly. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Master Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop
Tyler — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 3.17 feet below. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers in brush piles in 12-16 feet of water. Bass are fair on crankbaits at the fishing barge brush piles. Crappie are slow using live minnows on brush piles. Bluegill are good with nice size up to nine inches off the fishing barge in 12 feet of water on minnows and nightcrawlers. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.