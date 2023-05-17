Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 68-71 degrees; 0.55 feet above pool. The bite continues to hold steady. Bass are scattered on the bank and grass edges out to 12 feet throwing flukes and Senkos, and on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and shaky head worms. Crappie are good on brush out to 30 feet with jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 72 degrees; 1.54 feet above pool. Caddo Lake is looking good, but the fishing has been slow. Bass are stuck in the transition from spawn to the summer pattern, and the lake was muddy after the recent rains. Some fish are in the trees biting on flukes, senkos and topwater. Some fish can be caught in areas with Texas rigs or crankbaits, but this bite has gotten tough with the muddy water. This is a good time of the year to fish as the fronts seem to slow down and the temperatures are not fluctuating so fish start schooling. The flowers are starting to bloom in the pads and the lake is a majestic wonder God spoke into existence for us to enjoy. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 72-75 degrees; 0.11 feet above pool. Crappie continue to be excellent on brush piles and boat docks are producing great numbers. Focus on brush in 12-16 feet on the main lake. Minnows are starting to work but the jig bite is most consistent. White bass and hybrids are excellent schooling in the early mornings all over the lake. Best mornings are cloudy with a touch of wind. Main lake points and humps are producing fish using silver slabs. Keep an eye out for the birds! Largemouth are good early morning top water baits producing fish as well as chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. As the sun rises, focus on deeper docks close to main lake points. Brush piles are also holding a few bass, Carolina rigs, shakey heads are best. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 70-77 degrees; 0.71 feet below pool. Bass bite has improved on the backside of the full moon. Bass have been feeding on crawfish in the shallows during this phase, so crawfish colored chatterbaits or chartreuse/white colors are good out to three feet on windy banks with grass. Topwaters, like whopper floppers and yellow magics, are good along the grass lines. Colors have not mattered with these baits. Carolina rigs are still working in 5-8 feet of water on points with flukes in watermelon red and watermelon candy. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass topwater bite continues to improve as the water level rises. Frog patterns are working well in flooded grass and timber. Bream are on beds biting small beaded woolies. Carp are finishing their spawn and should be ready for small flies. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing is really heating up this week. Post spawn crappie are starting to concentrate on trees in 13-32 feet. Bridges remain good spots to find post spawn crappie also. Good numbers of fish on laydowns in 14-24 feet and on brush piles. This is the time of year to catch quick limits of crappie on minnows and small hand tied jigs. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 75 degrees. Black bass are good above flooded hydrilla using small topwaters and subsurface patterns. Chain pickerels are still chasing fish patterns. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.22 feet above pool. Bass are good on swimbaits, underpins, jigs, and Carolina rigs in deeper water on brush.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.93 feet below pool. Fishing patterns should remain consistent until the summer weather pushes the fish into deeper water. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait. Sand bass are fair in creek channels using slabs or deep diving crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. The shad spawn is on, so the bass are chasing shad along the banks biting chatterbaits or topwaters. Bass are good off the points in 10-15 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.52 feet above pool. Water is turbid on the north end, but clearer on the south end. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water early in the morning using wacky rigs, shimmy shakers and small squarebill crankbaits. As the sun rises, throw deep diving crankbaits or Carolina rigs off points in 10-20 feet of water for larger fish. Crappie are good on brush piles and under the bridges in 17-20 feet of water using chartreuse and white jigs or minnows. White bass and hybrids are good on main lake points and big coves in the main creeks jigging spoons and tail spoons. Catfish are good under the boat docks using liver, chicken hearts or punch bait, and in the river channel on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.36 feet above pool. Fishing is improving for all species from the bank out to 16 feet of water. Bass are fair pattern crankbaits, spinner baits and worms. Crappie are fair in 16 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows over jigs. Catfish are fair in shallow water with nightcrawlers. Bluegill are fair on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.