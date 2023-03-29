Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 65 degrees; 0.49 feet above pool. Fishing has been slow due to weather. Bass are slow and scattered from 1-22 feet of water. Shallow fish throw small spinnerbaits or chatterbaits in shad colors. Deeper fish dropshot worm or jig. Crappie are slow and scattered because they are sensitive to the temperature changes. Work the outside of deeper docks and brush in 25 feet of water with minnows. Water is clear. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.48 feet above pool. Bass spawn is in full swing and it seems like any tree you come around will have females and males around them. Throw a fluke or a wacky worm senko around the trees in 2-3 feet. On windy days a spinnerbait or chatterbait will work. Throw red watermelon or black and blue colors on your plastic depending on water clarity and cloud coverage. This is a favorite time to fish and enjoy this majestic lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 54-59 degrees; 0.03 feet below pool. The bite may slow with the cold front, but fishing patterns are similar. Crappie are good, fish are staging on docks and shallow brush piles. 4-12 feet has been the best depth. Bridges are holding fish as well as they are staging there as well on pylons in 18-24 feet. White bass and hybrids are good in creeks and some mainlake humps are producing fish, in a few weeks they will start surfacing on shad. Use a silver slab and tandem rigged 1/8 ounce crappie jigs. Largemouth bass are good, jigs and spinnerbaits around shallow docks and bushes are producing fish around creek channel bends. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 55-62 degrees; 1.53 feet below pool. Bass bite has its good days and slow days. Points and the edge of grass lines are best with Texas rigs and Carolina rigs with lizards and creature baits 2-4 feet. Frogs over grass and some buzz baits are also working. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Bass are excellent on topwater patterns in early morning and evening. Suspending subsurface patterns and small crayfish patterns are working in flooded grass and timber. Crappie are moving towards the banks, try small bead heads fished slowly 3’-4’. Carp and gar are spawning in shallow water. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing is phenomenal in 32 feet of water. Still waiting for females to show up in numbers in the shallows. Biggest fish are in the 18-28 feet range this past week. Fish with small hand tied jigs in chartreuse colors or soft plastics and minnows. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — EXCELLENT. Water slightly stained. 63-70 degrees. Black bass are spawning so use small crayfish patterns and bream imitations are working. Crappie are moving shallow; try clean banks in 12-18 inches with #6 or #8 wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.08 feet below pool. Bass are good on soft plastics on the bank for new fish moving in, and deeper water as well for fish that have already moved out. Topwater frog bite is getting better in grass and pads.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 0.69 feet above pool.Crappie are good in 2-6 feet of water using minnows under a cork.Sand bass are good on main lake points in 20-30 feet of water. Catfish are fair in 10-15 feet of water on cheese bait. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good with catches up to 26 pounds in coves on the north side of the lake and sight fishing is in play with chatterbaits, skinny dippers and lizards. Report by Mike Struman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 0.40 feet above pooWhite bass and hybrids are good off points with topwater lures. Catfish are biting 2-4 feet of water under boat houses on nightcrawlers, chicken heart and livers. Good catches in the river on baited holes in 17 feet of water on baited holes with nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.22 feet above pool. Bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and worms in 3-4 feet of water. Crappie are good in 2-12 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good with chicken liver and nightcrawlers. Bluegill are slow on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.