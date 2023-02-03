Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.03 feet above pool. Fishing patterns should stay steady as the weather warms back up for the weekend. Bass are slow and scattered on deep grass lines in 8-12 feet. Chatterbaits and jerk baits fished on the grass edges have been productive. Crappie are slow with a few limits being caught over deep brush 25 plus feet on small jigs. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 46-47 degrees; 2.32 feet above pool. Caddo is muddy and cold after the recent weather. With water temperatures hanging around 46 degrees, the current and muddy water the bite in the river systems is very tough, and the fish in the main lake are extremely small. The main lake is slow to come around, but working a rattletrap or chatterbait over the grass or pad flats should be a good pattern. The tree bite is hit-and-miss, but some can be caught flipping dark colored plastic like a crazy leg chigger craw or a zoom craw worm, and even a jig. Whatever you choose will need to be slow around the trees right now. With all the rain coming the lake will continue to rise and the bite will continue to change but the good news is all this rain will help flush the salvinia down the lake and clean up Caddo. As always even if the bite is slow or tough it is still a good trip when you come and visit this lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 53-56 degrees; 3.19 feet below pool. Crappie are fair near boat docks with brush in 6-10 feet of water, and brush piles in 10-13 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good around docks and rocks using lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, and squarebill crankbaits. White and hybrid bass are excellent deadsticking around shad in 38-50 feet of water. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water Stained; 56-59 degrees; 5.47 feet below pool. Fork had a warmer early week but dropped off in temperature and so the bite went with it for the most part. The shallow fish were on spinnerbaits and chatterbaits early in the week in 3-5 feet of water. Texas rigs and Viper XP jigs were doing good on docks with brush in 4-7 feet of water. Black and blue and green pumpkin were the best colors. Still had a few catches on squarebills in red and orange in 4-6 feet along creeks, but with the weather getting colder that should drop-off. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are beginning the early stages of pre-spawn. Try slow moving suspending streamers and sculpin patterns in 5-7 feet of water. Crappie will be moving shallow in the next few weeks. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Crappie are really good around deep main lake timber in 38-56 feet along creek channels. Fish have been a little more scattered the past week, so it is necessary to cover more water to catch limits. Seeing big white crappie mixed in with lots of smaller black crappie. Minnows will work very well and small soft plastics and hand ties are working well. Best colors for my boat have been purple and chartreuse. Getting good reports of brush pile fish biting as in 20-30 feet. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins’ Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. 54-57 degrees.Black bass will begin pre-spawn move as the weather stabilizes. Streamers above flooded grass and structure are a good choice. Chain pickerel will become more active as water cools, try small fish patterns around lilies and boat houses. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 0.12 feet below pool. Bass fishing has been tough due to the recent weather, cut catching some on jigs around boat docks and brush piles using a Texas rig.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 1.56 feet above pool. Inclement weather has kept anglers off the water, but fishing should remain similar until the water temperature warms. Crappie are good drifting with minnows or jigs off the bottom 25-30 feet of water near the dam. Catfish are fair on baited holes in 20-25 feet of water. Sand bass are near the 259 Bridge. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 0.02 feet below pool. Target bass working a black and blue craw on a big eyed jig slowly pitching boat docks on the south end, or on the north end in the river channel and Kickapoo area working stumps along the edge of the creeks on any high spot. Crappie are under the 155 bridge on minnows. White bass are slow. Catfish on juglines and trotlines with live shad or small perch, or on baited holes with small cut bait or night crawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 2.68 feet below pool. Fish are going to stay deep until the weather warms. Bass are fair on rattletraps inside and outside of grass lines, and offshore near structure, deep points with crankbaits and Carolina rigs. Crappie have slowed with the cold water and continue n migrating into the spawning areas on brush piles. Catfish are in the creek and river channels and bend in 15-20 feet of water cut bait and minnows. White bass are running up the rivers biting jigs and minnows. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 2.00 feet below pool. The water level is 170.09 with both generators running 24 hours a day. Water temperature at the Dam is 52 degrees. The back feeder creeks are muddy and flowing. The northern side of the main lake is stained but clear on the south side. The weather has been cold and raining all week, so there are few reports. The fish should get back on schedule next week with warming temperatures and clearing water. Bass are shallow out to six feet of water searching out cleaner water to feed. Top producing baits are bladed swim jigs, spinnerbaits, rattling flat sided crankbaits, and buzz baits. Top colors will be black, black/blue, red/orange, and white/chartreuse. The water warmed a little this week, so ¼ or ¾ ounce rattletraps in chrome blue back, gold, black back, and Rayburn red will be a top producer. Try casting in the drains and on the edge of grass or over the grass. Try this cadence: cast it out in a drain, rip it up, let it fall, rip it up, and let it fall. Once you get a hit there are more fish in the area. Another pattern will be targeting a feeder creek with a light current and casting a 3/8 to ½ ounce jig on a vertical wall with an eddy and letting it fall to the bottom. Top color this week was black and blue and white with a gray back with a matching trailer. The bite will be subtle, so watch your line, if it moves or feels heavy, set the hook. Crappie are starting to migrate to the shallows and coves. Some are still out deep and have been caught off the edge of the river channel. The Chicken Coop area is still producing good numbers of crappie. The white bass are on the run up north in the ditches, drains, and feeder creeks. Catching some good numbers of white bass using a small 2-3 inch swimbait, small beetle spins, or roadrunners in red and white, yellow, white grubs, and of course, the Clouser minnow flies in all black, white with a red head and chartreuse/white. Remember, it is always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Report from Master Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop.
Tyler — SLOW. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.98 feet below pool. After this last cold front bass are slow on crankbaits in open water. Crappie are slow, the prespawn should begin when the weather warms. Bluegill are slow with few reports. Catfish are slow on stink bait and jigs. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.