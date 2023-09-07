Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 85-90 degrees; 1.64 feet below pool. Bass are schooling everywhere. Throw small swimbaits in shad patterns and burn them to get the fish to react. Throw jigs and Carolina rigged worms on brush piles as well, down to 25 feet. The bite should get better with the cooler nights and less boat traffic. No reports on crappie. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 89 degrees; 1.15 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles in 15-20 feet of water using minnows. Catfish are good on baited holes in 8-15 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-25 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Bass are slow on topwater or subsurface patterns early and late in the day. Fish poppers around boat houses and main lake points to land a few. Deceivers and small jig patterns may land a few as well. Bream are slow on bead heads and wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.03 feet below pool. Caddo Lake water levels are low, so navigate the boat lanes with caution. The lily pads are blooming and the sunrises and sunsets waiting for you on this majestic lake are incredible. Bass fishing is slow around the lake but there are many schooling spots. When you find fish many tactics will do the trick, such as, topwater, flukes, rattletraps, spoons, Texas rigs, dropshot, swim jigs and frogs will do the trick. Best times to fish to escape the heat seem to be daylight to 10 a.m. Still a fun time to come enjoy this amazing lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 85-88 degrees; 3.25 feet below pool. Crappie are good using minnows around main lake brush piles in 16-23 feet of water near docks and bridge pylons. Largemouth bass are good in 14-18 feet of water using Carolina rigs or Texas rigs with green pumpkin and California 420 colors. White bass and hybrids are excellent, trolling using hellbenders and pet spoons in 11-14 feet of water on flats and hump will give you plenty of fish. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Cypress Springs — GOOD: Water stained; 90 degrees; 1.04 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles in 15-20 feet of water using minnows. Catfish are good on baited holes in 8-15 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow at night on points and underwater lights using chatterbaits, worms, and jigs. Bass are in 18-20 feet of water throughout the day. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.91 feet below pool. Bass fishing has improved due to a few cooler days. The bite continues to be good the first couple of hours fishing the pockets and points and flooded weeds in 2-4 feet of water using chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and topwaters. The bite picked up in 5-12 feet of water using Carolina rigs, and smaller baits like brush hogs and craw worms. Shad patterned squarebill crankbaits are fair on points in 3-5 feet of water. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Bass topwater bite is slow early in the day; try closers in a fish pattern on humps and points near deep water. Bream are slow. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie fishing on Lake Fork continues to be incredible. We are catching lots of big white crappie on trees and brush in 13-28 feet of water. More fish are relating to the bottom trees this week. Catches of black crappie on laydowns and some shallower trees at the base of the tree. Minnows have continued to dominate the bite in this warmer weather, however some fish can be caught on small plastics or small hand tied jigs. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — SLOW. Water slightly stained. 84 degrees. Fly fishing is slow for black bass using small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near lily pads. Bream are on the beds and any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — SLOW. Water clear; 85 degrees; 1.86 feet below pool. Bass fishing has been extremely tough, but still catching a few on deep brush with worms or swimbaits. Some fish are shallow but not many.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.09 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles in 15-20 feet of water using minnows. Catfish are good on baited holes in 8-15 feet of water on baited holes using cheese bait. No reports on white bass. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are slow in the river grass north of the 155 bridge with chatterbaits and topwater frogs early in the morning. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water normal stained; 87-92 degrees; 2.01 feet below pool. Crappie fishing is fair using minnows in 10-20 feet of water on brush and standing timber, and in 18-25 feet of water on bridge pillars. Crappie will be suspended between 10-18 feet down. Thermocline is at 20-22 feet, so there will not be many fish deeper than that. Sand bass and hybrids are good early at daylight hours on the Hwy 155 Bridge and main lake humps. Largemouth bass are good on deeper docks with smaller profile baits. Catfish are good in 15-20 feet of water with cut bait. Baiting areas helps. Channel catfish are best with stink bait. Report by Sam Parker, Freshwater Fishing Adventures. After a lifetime of fishing we are saying a final “tight lines” to our fellow Texas angler Ricky Vandergriff who passed away on September 4, 2023. Ricky was an avid angler who jumped at the opportunity to share his passion for fishing with his fellow Texans contributing to the Texas Parks and Wildlife weekly fishing report for two years, and guiding fishing trips for over 40-years. While the “Gone Fishing” sign may be permanently hung up for Ricky’s Guide Service his legacy will continue through the anglers he inspired, the knowledge he shared, and with every cast of his hand made shimmy-shaker lure.
Tyler — SLOW. Water stained; 85 degrees; 2.08 feet below pool. The bite has slowed for all species. Bass are slow in 8 feet of water running the shorelines hitting trick worms and crankbaits. Crappie are slow in 20-30 feet of water on minnows. Catfish are slow in 10-12 feet of water with nightcrawlers and stink bait. Bluegill are slow on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.