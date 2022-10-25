East Texas Cruzers Car & Truck Show hit a milestone with its latest donation to the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation.
The Cruzers held their ninth annual event at Winchester Park in Chandler. Each year the Show benefits the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation and is held on the third Saturday of September.
On Sunday, the East Texas Cruzers gathered and presented a check for $10,034.85 to TWWF chairman Dick Goetz and vice chairman Steve Braley during a ceremony near The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The donation put the group's contribution total to more than $100,000.
Attending the ceremony representing the ET Cruzers were Kenny Conner, Larry Rains, Gene Robertson and Larry Stevenson.
The ET Cruzers are a local organization of vintage car enthusiasts. This year's show attracted a record 200 entries. Some 30% of those who enter their refurbished cards and trucks for the competition are veterans.
The first show was held in 2013.
Also, this year Hall Buick GMC, the ET Cruzers and TWWF are providing a $30,000 contribution for the purchase of equipment to the Christian Restoration Community Residential Care Program Center, founded by Debra Christian in East Texas.
This provides veteran students enrolled in the CRC's apprenticeship program training in the horticulture industry. They will receive classroom instruction as well as on-the-job training to equip them for career and employment opportunities.