Police: Woman injured in Tyler shooting
Tyler police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a woman Saturday afternoon.
According to the Tyler Police Department, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Rd. on reports of a shooting. A woman was found inside one of the apartment units with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
Officials don’t believe the shooting is random and are still investigating the crime.
If you have information regarding the shooting, call the TPD at 903-531-1000.
Firefighter hospitalized after house fire
A firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment related to heat following a Saturday afternoon house fire in Tyler.
According to the Tyler Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of Belvedere Blvd. The blaze has been contained and one firefighter was hospitalized with heat-related injuries.
The home sustained major damage and the cause of the fire is unknown.
5 injured in ATV crash in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Five people were injured in a ATV crash that happened in Van Zandt County around 12:26 a.m. on Sunday.
The crash happened on a private property on the 900 block of Van Zandt County Road 1806, according to the press release.
The Grand Saline Fire Department were on the scene along with Christus EMS, UT Health EMS and UT Air 1 North.
The five people were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.