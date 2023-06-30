Officials: Missing East Texas girls found in Smith County
HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County officials have found the two girls that went missing near Athens on Thursday evening.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the two girls were found safely in Smith County.
The two girls went missing between 3 and 3:30 p.m. just outside of Athens on County Road 1408. The Webb sisters were staying with guardians at their home for about a week, when they went missing.
Crockett Police seize 27 animals from unlivable conditions
CROCKETT — Officers seized 27 animals from a property in Crockett Thursday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the Crockett Texas Police Department, officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 1000 block of West Houston Avenue.
In an unrelated investigation, officers found multiple animals living in poor conditions. This led officers to obtain a search and seizure warrant for this property.
The Houston Humane Society and the Crockett Police Department removed 15 dogs, 6 cats, 3 chickens, 2 ducks, and 1 turkey.
Tyler Model A club set to hold regular meeting
TYLER — On July 8 at 11:30 a.m., The Model A Club will meet for a regular club meeting at Clear Springs Restaurant, 6519 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Another auction of Model A Parts and Literature will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
According to Publicity Chairman Hugh Speer, 1929 to 1931 and other classic cars will be on display at the front of the restaurant. Picture takers are welcome.
Dues to join the club are $20 annually for the whole family. Tours and extra activities are available to members. Guest are welcome.
Door prizes will be given away and a 50/50 drawing will be held.