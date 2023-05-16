Police: Homicide investigation remains active
The Tyler Police Department continues to investigate a homicide that occurred in February, and investigators are seeking information from the community.
Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Feb. 6. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said.
The case remains an active investigation, Tyler police PIO Andy Erbaugh said in a statement Tuesday.
If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, contact Det. Cory Chamberlain at 903-531-1058 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
DPS: One dead after vehicle crash near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead after a fatal crash Sunday in Smith County.
Kaleb Brown, 22, of Mineola, lost control of his car and hit a brick mailbox at 1 a.m. Sunday, on County Road 442, about 4 miles northwest of Lindale, according to Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation.
Brown was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS said in a media release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather conditions were cloudy and clear, and road conditions were dry, according to DPS.
Athens police officers injured while arresting suspects during traffic stop
ATHENS — Two people were arrested after two Athens police officers were reportedly injured during a traffic stop
According to the Athens Police Department, around 5:20 p.m., on Monday, May 15, Ofc. Matthew Halbert and Cpl. Melissa Goss pulled over a car in the 300 block of Jonathan St. The vehicle was driven by Jonathan D. Cumby, 41, with Glendon Armstrong, 39, as a passenger.
According to the APD, during the traffic stop, officers discovered an outstanding warrant for Armstrong and suspected Cumby might be in possession of narcotics.
"While officers investigated further, Cumby fled the scene," the APD said. "Cpl. Goss pursued him. While trying to apprehend Cumby, Cpl. Goss broke her femur."
Police say with the help of bystanders, Halbert was able to detain Cumby, but suffered a sprained knee.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital. Halbert was treated and released while Goss was held overnight.
Cumby was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant; evading arrest; resisting arrest, search, or transport; tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Armstrong was arrested on the outstanding warrant.
The investigation is ongoing.