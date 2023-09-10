From Staff Reports
Dave and Jill Emprimo of Tyler love their miniature schnauzer, Leo, and they’re betting children all over the world will feel the same way.
Leo is the protagonist in a new series of recently released children’s books that were written and illustrated by the husband and wife team. There are three titles available: “Little Leo,” “Little Leo’s Christmas” and “Little Leo and Friends.”
Dave Emprimo, an employee of iClassPro in Longview, said he originally came up with the idea for the first book more than two years ago.
“I woke up in the middle of the night to get a drink. On the way back to bed, a little verse popped in my mind,” he said. “I typed it into the notes on my phone, went to sleep and forgot about it for a few months.”
Later, he sat down and wrote the poem that would eventually become “Little Leo.” The other books followed over the next year or so.
Emprimo said Jill was always envisioned as the illustrator.
“There was never any question. I always wanted to do this project with her,” he said. “And besides, who better to illustrate Leo’s various adventures than his Dog Mom?”
The Emprimos said more books in the series are already being planned.
The series is available in print and for the Kindle from Amazon. Other eBook formats can be downloaded through SmashWords. (The print version is also available for special order through most booksellers, including Barnes & Noble.)
In addition to writing and illustrating the “Little Leo” series, the couple are the founders of the Leopold Press publishing imprint, which has also republished “The Newtonberg Stories” series of books and will be working to develop other titles. Leo also is the inspiration for Leopold Press.
For more information, visit the Leopold Press website at https://www.leopoldpress.com.