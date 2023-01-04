The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708.
This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest control services, landscapers, lawn care services, and agricultural producers who are seeking continuing education. Program for Structural Applicators (SPCS) begins at 8:00 am and the program for Texas Department of Agricultural (TDA) Private, Commercial & Non-Commercial Applicators begins at 9:15 am. Registration for everyone begins at 7:15 am. 6 SPCS CEU’s will be offered (1 Termite, 1 Pest, 2 General, 1 Lawn & Ornamental, 1 Weed). 5 TDA CEU’s will be offered (2 General, 1 Laws & Regulations, & 2 Integrated Pest Management). Registration is online at smith.agrilife.org for both events. $10 per person if registered online and on-site registration (pay at the door) is $20 per person. Cash, checks, or credit cards will be accepted on site. Lunch will be provided. For online registration, go to smith.agrilife.org/erace. The flyer and schedule are posted on the Texas A&M AgriLife-Smith County Facebook page. If you have any questions, please contact the Smith County Extension office 903-590-2980.
Topics and speakers include:
Termite Identification & Control — Janet Hurley, Senior Extension Program Specialist — IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
Pest Identification & Control Strategies – Bryant McDowell, Extension Program Specialist – Urban IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update — Dr. Mark Matocha, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- College Station
Pesticide Safety — Dr. Mark Matocha, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- College Station
Diseases in Turf and Bermuda Grass — Dr. Chrissie Segars, Assistant Professor & Extension Turfgrass Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
Water X Weeds: An Approach to Integrated Weed Management -
Dr. Becky Bowling, Assistant Professor and Extension Urban Water Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- Dallas
The East Texas Fruit, Nut, and Vegetable Conference will be held the same day, at the same time, on the same property, so be sure and find your way to the appropriate program. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agents from Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties will be on hand to assist attendees.