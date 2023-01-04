Brown patch disease
Lawn diseases, irrigation, and weeds will be among the many topics addressed at the East Region Agrilife Expo.

 Greg Grant/Courtesy

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708.

This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest control services, landscapers, lawn care services, and agricultural producers who are seeking continuing education. Program for Structural Applicators (SPCS) begins at 8:00 am and the program for Texas Department of Agricultural (TDA) Private, Commercial & Non-Commercial Applicators begins at 9:15 am. Registration for everyone begins at 7:15 am. 6 SPCS CEU’s will be offered (1 Termite, 1 Pest, 2 General, 1 Lawn & Ornamental, 1 Weed). 5 TDA CEU’s will be offered (2 General, 1 Laws & Regulations, & 2 Integrated Pest Management). Registration is online at smith.agrilife.org for both events. $10 per person if registered online and on-site registration (pay at the door) is $20 per person. Cash, checks, or credit cards will be accepted on site. Lunch will be provided. For online registration, go to smith.agrilife.org/erace. The flyer and schedule are posted on the Texas A&M AgriLife-Smith County Facebook page. If you have any questions, please contact the Smith County Extension office 903-590-2980.

Topics and speakers include:

Termite Identification & Control — Janet Hurley, Senior Extension Program Specialist — IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas

Pest Identification & Control Strategies – Bryant McDowell, Extension Program Specialist – Urban IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas

Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update — Dr. Mark Matocha, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- College Station

Pesticide Safety — Dr. Mark Matocha, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- College Station

Diseases in Turf and Bermuda Grass — Dr. Chrissie Segars, Assistant Professor & Extension Turfgrass Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas

Water X Weeds: An Approach to Integrated Weed Management -

Dr. Becky Bowling, Assistant Professor and Extension Urban Water Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- Dallas

The East Texas Fruit, Nut, and Vegetable Conference will be held the same day, at the same time, on the same property, so be sure and find your way to the appropriate program. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agents from Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties will be on hand to assist attendees.

 
 

Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com) or follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens.” More science based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.

