Dale Earnhardt, left, hugs Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Victory Lane on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2000, after the elder Earnhardt won the International Race of Champions round at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The younger Earnhardt finished fifth. As he prepares to join his late father in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't help but wonder what his Dad would make of the career he's built on and off the track.