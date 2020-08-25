Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Monday that he has discussed free agent safety Earl Thomas with vice president of player personnel Will McClay.
Thomas was released on Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens.
But McCarthy added that the conversation was cursory at best. He said he is happy with the safety position on the team's roster and "had nothing really to report" on possibly adding Thomas to the mix.
Per sources, the Cowboys have shown no official interest. They have not yet contacted Thomas' representatives and have given no indication that they will.
Of course, that could be part of the team's strategy as vice president Stephen Jones noted that moving in silence in regards to player acquisition is the best strategy.
The Cowboys perfected it two weeks when they seemingly came out of nowhere to sign defensive end Everson Griffin.
"Just as we didn't talk about Everson (Griffen) until it was done," Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. "We found out that works much better for us. As I said, we're at it 365 days a year and we're always looking to get better. Obviously, it's not very productive for us to talk about anything that might be in the works because it can always work against you."
What's also true is that safety remains a position of interest. The Cowboys still have questions at the position two years after failing to land the former Longhorns star in a midseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and one season after refusing to pay his asking price in free agency.
Thomas has long expressed an interest in playing for the Cowboys. He grew up a fan in his hometown of Orange and even walked into the Cowboys locker room after a game at AT&T Stadium in 2017, asking then-coach Jason Garrett to come get him if they had the chance.
Former Pro Bowl safety HaHa Clinton-Dix had hoped to revive his career with McCarthy via a one-year deal for $2.25 million as the replacement for the departed Jeff Heath. But he is currently losing ground to Darian Thompson, who has 21 starts in 43 career games.
So Jones understands why the Cowboys were immediately linked to Thomas after he was released.
"It shouldn't be a surprise because it's got the least amount of resources committed to it is the safety position," Jones said. "We don't really have any high draft picks or any high paid players. Certainly, we got to continue to work in that area and that's what we'll do."
If the Cowboys do pursue Thomas, it will be on their terms via a team-friendly, prove-it deal after he was unceremoniously cut by the Ravens one year after signing a four-year, $55 million contract.
The Ravens announced the move with this terse tweet: "We have terminated S Earl Thomas' contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens."
Despite earning a seventh Pro Bowl nod in his first season with the Ravens last season, Thomas reportedly wore out his welcome because of a poor attitude, missed meetings and poor play. The final straw was a fight in practice on Saturday after a missed assignment. Thomas was sent home and released a day later.
The Ravens wanted to get rid of Thomas so badly that they will absorb salary cap hits of $5 million this season and $10 million next year.
McCarthy said team chemistry is a key factor in player acquisitions.
"How does a player fit into the locker room?" McCarthy said.
And Jones agreed.
"Whenever we evaluate a player we look at the full body of work," Jones said. "Whether it's medical. Whether it's chemistry and culture on our football team. Off the field, on the field. And then the tape, how has that player played as of late. It all goes into the equation, into the mix into how you ultimately decide do you want to go after that player. If so, what are you willing to do in terms of the resources, the money. How is it going to help us win?"
There is no question Thomas would be an upgrade over what the Cowboys have at safety.
But given the fit and the cost, are the Cowboys simply pausing or bypassing?
___
(c)2020 Fort Worth Star-Telegram