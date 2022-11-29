Texas A&M running back Devon Achane continued his standout season on Saturday, helping his Aggies to an upset win over LSU in College Station.
His performance in A&M's 38-23 win over the SEC West Division winner LSU earned Achane The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 13th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Achane posted career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns against No. 6 LSU at Kyle Field.
This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane's career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. He has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC.
Devon Achane is a graduate of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City.
Achane joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones; Week 8: Tulsa running back Deneric Prince; Week 9: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn;Week 10: SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 11: Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.; and Week 12: Bijan Robinson, Texas.
Honorable mention players for Week 13: Texas Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley, Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton, Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Tulsa wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn and Arizona running back Michael Wiley.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 13
Jerand Bradley, freshman wide receiver, Texas Tech
Hometown: Frisco
High School: DeSoto
Receiving: 8 catches, 173 yards, TD
Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma, 51-48 in overtime, in Lubbock.
———
Braylon Braxton, freshman quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Frisco
High School: Independence
Passing: 25 of 43, 316 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 11 carries, 51 yards, TD
Tulsa defeated Houston, 37-30, in Houston.
———
Taylen Green, freshman quarterback, Boise State
Hometown: Lewisville
High School: Lewisville
Passing: 14 of 23, 220 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 91 yards, TD
Boise State defeated Utah State, 42-23, in Boise, Idaho.
———
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 16 of 22, 382 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 12 carries, 14 yards
Texas-San Antonio defeated Texas-El Paso, 34-31, in San Antonio.
———
Damien Martinez, freshman running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Lewisville
High School: Lewisville
Rushing: 15 carries, 103 yards
Oregon State defeated Oregon, 38-34, in Corvallis, Oregon.
———
Ikaika Ragsdale, sophomore running back, North Texas
Hometown: Las Vegas
High School: Bishop Gorman
Rushing: 17 carries, 122 yards, TD
Receiving: 5 catches, 59 yards, TD
North Texas defeated Rice, 21-17 in Denton.
---
Rashee Rice, senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: North Richland Hills
High School: Richland
Receiving: 13 catches, 147 yards, TD
SMU defeated Memphis, 34-31, in Dallas.
———
Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
High School: Salpointe
Rushing: 29 carries, 179 yards, 2 TDs
Texas defeated Baylor, 38-27, in Austin.
———
JuanCarlos Santana, graduate student wide receiver, Tulsa
Hometown: Katy
High School: Katy
Receiving: 6 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs
Tulsa defeated Houston, 37-30, in Houston.
———
Deuce Vaughn, junior running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 25 carries, 147 yards, TD
Receiving: 2 catches, 82 yards
Kansas State defeated Kansas, 47-27, in Manhattan, Kansas.
———
Michael Wiley, junior running back, Arizona
Hometown: Houston
High School: Strake Jesuit
Rushing: 12 carries, 214 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 3 catches, 51 yards
Arizona defeated Arizona State, 38-35, in Tucson, Arizona.