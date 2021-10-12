For the first time since Johnny Football "Manzieled" Alabama in 2012, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide.
A big reason for the victory over the No. 1 team was quarterback Zach Calzada.
For his effort, Calzada has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the sixth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Calzada was 21 of 31 passing attempts for 285 yards and three touchdown passes in an upset win over 'Bama 41-38. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to junior Ainias Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.
Calzada is a graduate of Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia.
The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Columbia, Missouri to play Missouri (3-3, 0-2). Kickoff at Faurot Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: SEC Network).
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia;Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 5
B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Wharton
High School: Wharton
Rushing: 20 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs
Oregon State defeated Washington, 27-24, on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.
