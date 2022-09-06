Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who helped spark the Cowboys in an opening weekend win, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Sanders, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, became the second player in Big 12 history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a half in Oklahoma State’s 58-44 win over Central Michigan.

He joined Whitehouse native and current Kansas City Chief QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), who accomplished the feat in 2016.

Sanders became the first Cowboy to account for six touchdowns in a game since 2018. The senior set career highs with 406 passing yards, six total touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. His four passing touchdowns also tied his career high.

With 313 passing yards in the first half, he became the first Cowboy to pass for 300 yards in a half since Taylor Cornelius on Nov. 10, 2018. Sanders completed passes to 11 different players and threw touchdown passes to four different players. He surpassed 7,000 passing yards in his career, becoming the fifth quarterback in program history to reach the mark.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 1

Monaray Baldwin, sophomore wide receiver, Baylor

Hometown: Killeen

High School: Shoemaker

Receiving: 4 catches, 84 yards, TD

Rushing: 2 carries, 50 yards

Baylor defeated Albany, 69-10, on Saturday in Waco

Cam Camper, junior wide receiver, Indiana

Hometown: Lancaster

High School: Lancaster

Junior College: Trinity Valley

Receiving: 11 catches, 156 yards 

Indiana defeated Illinois, 23-20, on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana

Zach Evans, junior running back, Mississippi

Hometown: Houston

High School: Galena Park North Shore

Rushing: 20 carries, 130 yards

Receiving: 2 catches, 22 yards

Mississippi defeated Troy, 28-10, on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi

Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, Florida International

Hometown: Duncanville

High School: Duncanville

Passing: 16 of 31 attempts, 207 yards, 4 TDs

Note: James came off the bench, throwing three fourth quarter TDs along with an overtime TD pass and 2-point conversion for the win. It snapped an 11-game losing streak.

FIU defeated Bryant, 38-37, on Thursday in Miami

Tanner Mordecai, senior quarterback, SMU

Hometown: Waco

High School: Midway

Passing: 23 of 32 attempts, 432 yards, 4 TDs

SMU defeated North Texas, 48-10, on Saturday in Denton

Cameron Montgomery, junior running back, Rice

Hometown: Stafford

High School: Stafford

Rushing: 10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs

Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston

Cedric Patterson III, senior wide receiver, Rice

Hometown: Crosby

High School: Crosby

Receiving: 5 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 1 carry, 9 yards

Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston

Ikaika Ragsdale, freshman running back, North Texas

Hometown: Las Vegas

High School: Bishop Gorman

Rushing: 20 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs

North Texas defeated UTSA, 45-22, on Saturday in Denton

Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Miami

Hometown: Cedar Hill

High School: Cedar Hill

Receiving: 8 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs

Miami defeated Duke, 47-10, on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina

Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston

Hometown: Carrollton

High School: Hebron

Passing: 21 of 30 attempts, 301 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 2 carries, 7 yards

Houston defeated Connecticut, 45-17, on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut

Jared Wyatt, senior wide receiver, New Mexico State

Hometown: Wylie

High School: Wylie East

Junior College: Navarro

Receiving: 6 catches, 126 yards, TD

New Mexico State defeated Massachusetts, 44-27, on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico

