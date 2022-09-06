Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who helped spark the Cowboys in an opening weekend win, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Sanders, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, became the second player in Big 12 history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a half in Oklahoma State’s 58-44 win over Central Michigan.
He joined Whitehouse native and current Kansas City Chief QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), who accomplished the feat in 2016.
Sanders became the first Cowboy to account for six touchdowns in a game since 2018. The senior set career highs with 406 passing yards, six total touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. His four passing touchdowns also tied his career high.
With 313 passing yards in the first half, he became the first Cowboy to pass for 300 yards in a half since Taylor Cornelius on Nov. 10, 2018. Sanders completed passes to 11 different players and threw touchdown passes to four different players. He surpassed 7,000 passing yards in his career, becoming the fifth quarterback in program history to reach the mark.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 1
Monaray Baldwin, sophomore wide receiver, Baylor
Hometown: Killeen
High School: Shoemaker
Receiving: 4 catches, 84 yards, TD
Rushing: 2 carries, 50 yards
Baylor defeated Albany, 69-10, on Saturday in Waco
---
Cam Camper, junior wide receiver, Indiana
Hometown: Lancaster
High School: Lancaster
Junior College: Trinity Valley
Receiving: 11 catches, 156 yards
Indiana defeated Illinois, 23-20, on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana
---
Zach Evans, junior running back, Mississippi
Hometown: Houston
High School: Galena Park North Shore
Rushing: 20 carries, 130 yards
Receiving: 2 catches, 22 yards
Mississippi defeated Troy, 28-10, on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi
---
Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, Florida International
Hometown: Duncanville
High School: Duncanville
Passing: 16 of 31 attempts, 207 yards, 4 TDs
Note: James came off the bench, throwing three fourth quarter TDs along with an overtime TD pass and 2-point conversion for the win. It snapped an 11-game losing streak.
FIU defeated Bryant, 38-37, on Thursday in Miami
---
Tanner Mordecai, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Waco
High School: Midway
Passing: 23 of 32 attempts, 432 yards, 4 TDs
SMU defeated North Texas, 48-10, on Saturday in Denton
---
Cameron Montgomery, junior running back, Rice
Hometown: Stafford
High School: Stafford
Rushing: 10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs
Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston
---
Cedric Patterson III, senior wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Crosby
High School: Crosby
Receiving: 5 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 1 carry, 9 yards
Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston
---
Ikaika Ragsdale, freshman running back, North Texas
Hometown: Las Vegas
High School: Bishop Gorman
Rushing: 20 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs
North Texas defeated UTSA, 45-22, on Saturday in Denton
---
Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Miami
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 8 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs
Miami defeated Duke, 47-10, on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina
---
Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 21 of 30 attempts, 301 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 2 carries, 7 yards
Houston defeated Connecticut, 45-17, on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut
---
Jared Wyatt, senior wide receiver, New Mexico State
Hometown: Wylie
High School: Wylie East
Junior College: Navarro
Receiving: 6 catches, 126 yards, TD
New Mexico State defeated Massachusetts, 44-27, on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico
