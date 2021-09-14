Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in leading his Tigers to a wild win over Arkansas State on Saturday. 

The performance earned the true freshman from Denton The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Henigan, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, hit on 22 of 33 passing attempts for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-50 win over Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Henigan's 417 passing yards rank eighth all-time in program single-game history. He threw TD passes of 55 (Calvin Austin III), 17 (Sean Dykes), 40 (Dykes), 50 (Austin) and 75 yards (Austin).

In two games, Henigan has hit on 41 of 65 passing attempts for 682 yards and six TDs with no interceptions.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was the Week 1 winner.

The Tigers (2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (TV: ESPN2).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mentions Week 1

B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State

Hometown: Wharton

High School: Wharton

Rushing: 18 carries, 171 yards, 3TDs

Oregon State defeated Hawaii, 45-27, on Saturday in  Corvallis, Oregon.

---

---

TAHJ BROOKS, RB, TEXAS TECH

Sophomore

Manor, TX (Manor HS)

11 carries - 103 yards, 2 TD + 7-yd reception

W 28-22 vs. SFA

ULYSSES BENTLEY IV, RB, SMU

Sophomore

Houston, TX (C.E. King HS)

10 carries - 141 yards, TD | 21 yards receiving, TD

W 35-12 vs. North Texas

GERRY BOHANON, QB, BAYLOR

Junior

Earle, AR (Earle HS)

17/23 - 247 yards, 3 TD | 27 yards rushing, 2 TD

W 66-7 vs. Texas Southern

LOGAN BONNER, QB, UTAH STATE

Junior

Rowlett, TX (Rowlett HS)

21/33 - 390 yards, 4 TD, INT

W 48-24 vs. North Dakota

JARRET DOEGE, QB, WEST VIRGINIA

Senior

Lubbock, TX (Cooper HS)

14/22 - 259 yards, 3 TD

W 66-0 VS. Long Island

MAX DUGGAN, QB, TCU

Junior

Council Bluffs, IA (Lewis Central HS)

17/31 - 234 yards, 3 TD, INT | 71 yards rushing, TD

W 34-32 vs. Cal

SEAN DYKES, TE, MEMPHIS

Senior

Houston, TX (Manvel HS)

9 catches - 143 yards, 2 TD

W 55-50 @ Arkansas State

TRESTAN EBNER, RB, BAYLOR

Senior

Henderson, TX (Henderson HS)

10 carries - 125 yards | 4 catches - 70 yards, TD

W 66-7 vs. Texas Southern

ZACH EVANS, RB, TCU

Sophomore

Houston, TX (North Shore HS)

22 carries - 190 yards, TD + 14 yards receiving

W 34-32 vs. Cal

ERIK EZUKANMA, WR, TEXAS TECH

Junior

Fort Worth, TX (Timber Creek HS)

6 catches - 143 yards, TD

W 28-22 vs. SFA

QUENTIN JOHNSTON, WR, TCU

Sophomore

Temple, TX (Temple HS)

5 catches - 95 yards, 2 TD

W 34-32 vs. Cal

ISAIAH NEYOR, WR, WYOMING

Sophomore

Fort Worth, TX (Arlington Lamar HS)

4 catches - 87 yards, 2 TD + 2-point conversion | 13 yards rushing, TD

W 50-43 @ Northern Illinois

TYQUAN THORNTON, WR, BAYLOR

Senior

Miami, FL (Booker T. Washington HS)

5 catches - 103 yards, 2 TD

W 66-7 vs. Texas Southern

DEUCE VAUGHN, RB, KANSAS STATE

Sophomore

Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS)

26 carries - 120 yards, 3 TD

W 31-23 vs. Southern Illinois

