Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in leading his Tigers to a wild win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The performance earned the true freshman from Denton The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Henigan, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, hit on 22 of 33 passing attempts for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-50 win over Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Henigan's 417 passing yards rank eighth all-time in program single-game history. He threw TD passes of 55 (Calvin Austin III), 17 (Sean Dykes), 40 (Dykes), 50 (Austin) and 75 yards (Austin).
In two games, Henigan has hit on 41 of 65 passing attempts for 682 yards and six TDs with no interceptions.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was the Week 1 winner.
The Tigers (2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (TV: ESPN2).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mentions Week 1
B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Wharton
High School: Wharton
Rushing: 18 carries, 171 yards, 3TDs
Oregon State defeated Hawaii, 45-27, on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.
---
---
TAHJ BROOKS, RB, TEXAS TECH
Sophomore
Manor, TX (Manor HS)
11 carries - 103 yards, 2 TD + 7-yd reception
W 28-22 vs. SFA
ULYSSES BENTLEY IV, RB, SMU
Sophomore
Houston, TX (C.E. King HS)
10 carries - 141 yards, TD | 21 yards receiving, TD
W 35-12 vs. North Texas
GERRY BOHANON, QB, BAYLOR
Junior
Earle, AR (Earle HS)
17/23 - 247 yards, 3 TD | 27 yards rushing, 2 TD
W 66-7 vs. Texas Southern
LOGAN BONNER, QB, UTAH STATE
Junior
Rowlett, TX (Rowlett HS)
21/33 - 390 yards, 4 TD, INT
W 48-24 vs. North Dakota
JARRET DOEGE, QB, WEST VIRGINIA
Senior
Lubbock, TX (Cooper HS)
14/22 - 259 yards, 3 TD
W 66-0 VS. Long Island
MAX DUGGAN, QB, TCU
Junior
Council Bluffs, IA (Lewis Central HS)
17/31 - 234 yards, 3 TD, INT | 71 yards rushing, TD
W 34-32 vs. Cal
SEAN DYKES, TE, MEMPHIS
Senior
Houston, TX (Manvel HS)
9 catches - 143 yards, 2 TD
W 55-50 @ Arkansas State
TRESTAN EBNER, RB, BAYLOR
Senior
Henderson, TX (Henderson HS)
10 carries - 125 yards | 4 catches - 70 yards, TD
W 66-7 vs. Texas Southern
ZACH EVANS, RB, TCU
Sophomore
Houston, TX (North Shore HS)
22 carries - 190 yards, TD + 14 yards receiving
W 34-32 vs. Cal
ERIK EZUKANMA, WR, TEXAS TECH
Junior
Fort Worth, TX (Timber Creek HS)
6 catches - 143 yards, TD
W 28-22 vs. SFA
QUENTIN JOHNSTON, WR, TCU
Sophomore
Temple, TX (Temple HS)
5 catches - 95 yards, 2 TD
W 34-32 vs. Cal
ISAIAH NEYOR, WR, WYOMING
Sophomore
Fort Worth, TX (Arlington Lamar HS)
4 catches - 87 yards, 2 TD + 2-point conversion | 13 yards rushing, TD
W 50-43 @ Northern Illinois
TYQUAN THORNTON, WR, BAYLOR
Senior
Miami, FL (Booker T. Washington HS)
5 catches - 103 yards, 2 TD
W 66-7 vs. Texas Southern
DEUCE VAUGHN, RB, KANSAS STATE
Sophomore
Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS)
26 carries - 120 yards, 3 TD
W 31-23 vs. Southern Illinois
