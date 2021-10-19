The Baylor Bears have had a resurgence this season and on Saturday they welcomed future Big 12 opponent BYU to Waco.
Baylor running back Abram Smith helped the Bears to a 38-24 homecoming victory over the No. 19 Cougars at McLane Stadium.
For his effort, Smith has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the seventh week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Smith rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith’s 188 rushing yards are the most by a Baylor player in a single game since Shock Linwood had 237 at Iowa State Oct. 1, 2016. The senior running back’s performance marked the 14th-best single-game rushing performance in Baylor history. Smith is the 20th different player in program history to have at least four 100-yard rushing games in a career.
"We went in today knowing that was going to be a fight," Smith said. "They run wide zone, we run wide zone. ... We wanted to be the better team running wide zone, so when we went into the game, that's exactly what we wanted to do. And I think we did it."
Smith is a graduate of Abilene High School.
The No. 20 Bears (6-1, 3-1) are open this week, but return to place on Oct. 30, hosting Texas in an 11 a.m. kickoff (TV: ABC) in Waco.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia;Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 7
Devone Achane, sophomore running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Marshall
Rushing: 16 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 27 yards
Texas A&M defeated Missouri, 35-14, on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.
---
Kennedy Brooks, junior running back, Oklahoma
Hometown: Mansfield
High School: Mansfield
Rushing: 20 carries, 153 yards, TD
Oklahoma defeated TCU, 52-31, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
---
Jacob Cowing, sophomore wide receiver, UTEP
Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona
High School: Maricopa
Receiving: 9 catches, 166 yards
Texas-El Paso defeated Louisiana Tech, 19-3, on Saturday in El Paso.
---
Quentin Johnston, sophomore wide receiver, TCU
Hometown: Temple
High School: Temple
Receiving: 7 catches, 185 yards, 3 TDs
TCU lost to Oklahoma, 52-31, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
---
Isiah Spiller, junior running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Spring
High School: Klein Collins
Rushing: 20 carries, 168 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 catch, 10 yards
Texas A&M defeated Missouri, 35-14, on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.
---
Jerreth Sterns, sophomore wide receiver, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Waxahachie
High School: Waxahachie
Receiving: 13 catches, 221 yards, TD
Rushing: 1 carry, 7 yards
Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion,43-20, on Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia.
---
Bailey Zappe, graduate transfer senior quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria East
Passing: 36 of 54 passing attempts, 397 yards, 5 TDs, INT
Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion,43-20, on Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia.