St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. With large parties discouraged this year due to COVID-19, 2021 celebrations may look a little different across the country. However, one aspect of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will remain: alcohol consumption—which is why it is important to remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
It is imperative to plan ahead for a sober designated driver if consuming alcoholic beverages. To help keep local communities safe, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent Claudann Jones, Smith County “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”
According to NHTSA,10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019—one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. This is whyAgriLife Extension is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m., March 16, to 5:59 a.m., March 18), more than 3 out of 5 (63 percent) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Please remember to have a plan and its never OK to drink and drive!! For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.