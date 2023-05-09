The Communities Foundation of Texas is taking the lead in collecting donations to help victims, families and others harmed by the shooting that killed eight people and wounded seven others at an Allen mall Saturday. Crowdsourcing experts and philanthropists are urging givers to be cautious about where they donate.
Communities Foundation of Texas, one of the largest charity groups in the region, established a Support for Allen Fund that was shared by the city of Allen’s social media. The money will go toward nonprofits providing resources and services in response to the shooting. So far, the group has raised $10,000.
In tragedies like these, fraudulent crowdsourcing accounts emerge purporting that they’re collecting funds to share with those impacted. Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch, said it’s easy for scammers to set up fake crowdfunding campaigns and make off with money before anyone catches on.
Styron said some crowdfunding sites have gotten better at detecting fraud and refunding donations when a high-profile case of fraud occurs. But too often, it goes undetected, she said.
“People are very sympathetic towards victims of gun violence, so any tragedy that plays on human empathy creates fertile ground for scammers to siphon donations away from real victims to fill their own pockets,” Styron said.
One of the most popular crowdfunding sites is GoFundMe. Various GoFundMe campaigns have been started online to raise money for those impacted by the shooting at the Allen Outlet mall.
After news of the shooting, GoFundMe dedicated a crisis response team that monitors the platform for listings affiliated with the event, said Jalen Drummond, GoFundMe’s director of public affairs.
“Our global Trust & Safety team will be reviewing each fundraiser related to the shooting so that communities impacted can receive the quick and trusted help they need,” Drummond said.
When a fundraiser is created, the funds are collected by GoFundMe’s payment processors and are held, Drummond said. The crowdsourcing company works with organizers to ensure the money is transferred only to the person named as the beneficiary, or the recipient of the fundraiser, and is verified.
GoFundMe has verified a handful of campaigns since the shooting. They include a page dedicated to victims Kyu, Cindy and James Cho, a family who died Saturday, survived only by their 6-year-old son. By Monday evening, the fund had raised over $840,000. Meanwhile, a separate fund organized by Victims First, a group of gun violence survivors that has led other donation drives since the Uvalde shooting, had raised over $50,000.
People making fake campaigns will often lift images and tragic stories from legitimate fundraising drives to confuse potential donors, Styron said.
As the community grapples, those impacted begin to take on medical and funeral expenses. The victims range in age from as young as 5 to 61. The injured remain hospitalized at local trauma facilities, with several remaining in critical condition.
With the Support for Allen fund being coordinated by the Communities Foundation of Texas, recipients of the funds will include agencies that provide mental health, grief and trauma support for the victims and their families, as well as first responders who were affected.
The foundation’s longtime standing in North Texas allows it to respond rapidly to disasters and provide support for those affected, said Monica Christopher, a senior vice president of the foundation.
“When local crises unfold, community foundations often find themselves swiftly at the forefront, leading and partnering to help convene resources,” Christopher said.
The fund hopes to serve the long-term needs of all people impacted, including employees and other shoppers at the mall Saturday, a CFT spokesperson said.
