Baylor University took a PR beating last week when The Wall Street Journal announced the results of its analysis of federal student loan programs. Baylor was worst in the nation for repayment rates on Parent Plus federal loans among wealthy private schools (schools with more than $1 billion endowments).
Parent Plus is a program for parents of college students to borrow money needed for education. Unlike student loan programs, there is no cap on how much parents can borrow. The Journal highlighted several families so deeply in debt that they have no hope of paying it off. One, a Texas educator, owes the federal government $139,000 for loans to send her two children to college, one of them at Baylor.
Baylor’s PR problem has to do with allegations that it may have been too enthusiastic about encouraging Parent Plus loans, especially to low-income families who would struggle to pay them off.
Baylor’s Parent Plus families are disproportionately from low-income brackets, compared to other schools with large endowments. “Of the Baylor families who took out Plus loans, 47% had children receiving federal grants reserved for low-income students, data show, compared with an average of 28% among the wealthy schools,” the Journal wrote.
It would be easy to blame Baylor for admitting low-income students who they knew would struggle with debt. But a college education is a powerful tool to help people escape generational poverty. So to blame Baylor for opening its doors is to blame it for an approach that’s needed to break free of systemic poverty.
A second criticism might be that Baylor’s ambition got in the way of its mission. Baylor’s tuition has risen sharply in recent years, as has its profile and enrollment.
According to the Journal, tuition runs about $50,000 now, not including room and board. That’s about 2.6 times as much as 20 years ago, adjusted for inflation. In 2002, Baylor launched a 10-year improvement plan to become an elite school. That program has been successful. Baylor ranks 75th in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, up from 125th where it stood 30 years ago.
This fall, the school enrolled its largest freshman class ever, almost 4,300 students. And the school boasts a $1.8 billion endowment. Baylor has added facilities, beautified its campus, invested in athletics, and raised its stature among Texas universities.
Baylor isn’t alone here. According to a spreadsheet shared with us by the U.S. Department of Education, four other Texas universities offered more Parent Plus loans totaling larger amounts than Baylor’s in the 2019-2020 school year, the latest data available. Those were the University of North Texas, the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and Texas State University.
No one wants to see people mired in debt, but there is another entity involved here that needs to do more to lower the burden: the one to which these families are actually in debt — the federal government. Parent Plus borrowers pay higher-than-market rates — currently 6.28%.
That interest starts compounding as soon as the loan is originated, even though families may not be required to start paying it off until after their student finishes school. And these loans come with a fee structure that presents additional burdens.
Origination fees are levied every semester at 4.228%.
Lower the rates on these loans to competitive levels. Reduce origination fees. And slow the rate at which interest compounds as long as the borrower’s child is a full-time student.
The feds are supposed to be the ones offering favorable terms or even below market rates, not steep fees piled on above market interest rates.
Rather than progressive reforms like debt forgiveness or free community college for all, the Biden administration should consider reforming these and other student loan programs.