The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders brought home the team gold with the Lady Raiders capturing the bronze in the District 9-6A Swimming & Diving Meet on Friday at the Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center in Rockwall.
Also, Lady Raider senior Caroline Richbourg won her fourth straight district championship in the 100 butterfly.
Senior Chase Fields won the 100 butterfly three years in-a-row and he also won the 200 freestyle. Junior Scott Eckert won two events — 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
It was the first district championship for the Red Raiders and the first since moving to Class 6A.
The girls captured their first relay title (200 freestyle) since 2014 and first since moving to 6A.
The Tyler squads, coached by Jason Petty and assisted by Robert Fletcher, also won several individual gold, silver and bronze medals. The top four in each event advance to the Region III Meet in Rockwall. The girls meet is Feb. 5 with the boys on Feb. 6.
RED RAIDERS
The Red Raiders won the meet with 174 points, followed by Rockwall-Heath (96) and Rockwall (85).
Along with winning the 100 butterfly for the third consecutive year, Fields won the 200 freestyle. Fields was tops in the 100 fly in 52.14 seconds. He captured the 200 free in one minute and 40.78 seconds. In the 200 freestyle, sophomore Griffin Baker won the bronze with sophomore Ryan Cleveland fourth.
Teammate Davis Oster, a senior, claimed the bronze in the 100 fly.
Legacy swept the sprint events (50, 100 freestyle) for the third straight year, This year Eckert took the gold, while in 2020 then sophomore Hayden McCullough won with senior Carey Clark winning in 2019.
Eckert won the 50 free in 21.48 seconds and he claimed the 100 free in 48.00. In the 50, teammates McCullough and senior Cole Cargile were second and fourth, respectively, while in the 100, McCullough was third and freshman Noah Noah Kimmel was fourth.
In the 200 medley relay, Legacy won with the team of sophomore Jordan Smith, Oster, Fields and Eckert won the gold (1:37.53).
Senior Gage Moncrief claimed gold in the 100 breaststroke with a clocking of 1:01.03. Oster captured the bronze.
Baker took the silver in the 500 freestyle with sophomore William Tanksley finishing fourth.
In the 200 individual medley, Smith claimed the silver with Moncrief taking the bronze. Smith was fourth in the backstroke,
In the 400 freestyle, Legacy was first with the squad of Fields, Smith, Baker and Eckert (3:14.44).
LADY RAIDERS
The Lady Raiders placed third with 106 points. Rockwall won with Rockwall (165) and Rockwall-Heath (145).
Besides winning four district gold medals in the butterfly, Petty said Richbourg is in the running for the Class of 2021 Tyler Legacy valedictorian.
Girls Results
200 Medley Relay - 1) Heath, 2) Rockwall, 3) Legacy (Sr. Abbi McCreary, Fr. Claire Sa, Jr. Destiny Nunley, Sr. Lauren McClintock)
200 Free and 200 Individual Medley - No Swimmers in top 4
50 Free 1) Soph. Lorelai Walker (her first district title)
100 Butterly 1) Sr. Caroline Richbourg
100 Free 4) Lorelai Walker
500 Free - no swimmers in top 4
200 Free Relay 1) Legacy (Richbourg, Walker, Fr. Kalynn Lloyd, Jr. Caroline Bogue)
100 Backstroke 2) Richbourg
100 Breaststroke 4) Clarie Sa
400 Free Relay 1) Rockwall, -Heath2) Rockwall, 3) Legacy (Richbourg, Walker, Lloyd, Bogue)