District 6-2A Division I
OUR PICKS
1. COOPER 2. WOLFE CITY 3. HONEY GROVE 4. BOGATA RIVERCREST 5. ALBA-GOLDEN 6. COMO-PICKTON 7. CELESTE
COOPER BULLDOGS
Coach: Rod Castorena (4th year, 19-11)
All-time: 531-451-38
Stadium: Fred Wilkerson Field at Bulldog Stadium, 1007 FM 1528, Cooper, Texas 75432; (Capacity: 2,306; Year Opened: 2008; Playing Surface: Artificial)
2020 result: 8-2 (6-0 District, first), area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 12/13 (6 offensive, 7 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Flex Bone
Defense: 4-4
Notable Players: QB/FS Colin Ingram (6-1, 170, Jr.) ... Slot/OLB Markel Smith (Soph.) ... LB/WR Noah Ramos (5-8, 160, Sr.) ... RB/OLB Matthew Langley (5-10, 175, Sr.) ... LB/WR Landon Houchines (5-9, 155, Sr.) ... C/DE Jacob Jones (5-8, 160, Sr.) ... OL/DT Zane Thompson (5-9, 170, Jr.) ... DT/OL Zach Helms (5-7, 170, Jr.) ... Slot/OLB Keywine Denson (5-8, 165, Soph.) ... CB/WR Wyatt Allen (5-11, 160, Sr.) ... DE Alfred Wilkerson (6-3, 190, Soph.) ... OL/DT Rafael Ramirez (5-10, 240, Sr.) ... OL/DT Ross Moody (6-7, 275, Soph.) ...
2021 Outlook: After advancing to the second round of the playoffs, the Bulldogs are looking for more this season. They defeated Trenton (32-12) in bi-district before falling to Bosqueville (44-12) in area. ... Cooper lost three key players to graduation — RB/LB Chase Morales, QB Jaxson McGuire (Ambrose University) and slot receiver Jayden Limbaugh. ... "We have developed a great culture in our program," Castorena said. "Our kids have been having the best offseason since our staff took over."
---
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
Coach: Darren Anderson (6th year, 38-18; 64-38 overall)
All-time: 440-449-31
Stadium: Don Howard Stadium, W. Hanna Street at Mason Street, Wolfe City, Texas 75496; (Capacity: 824; Year Opened: 2004; Playing Surface: Grass)
2020 result: 5-5 (3-3 District, fourth), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 13/13 (7 offensive, 6 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 9
Notable Players: RB Ben Cagle (5-7, 160) ... LB Yunior Burciago (5-10, 185, Soph.) ... QB Tony Jones (5-10, 160) ... OL Andy Medina (6-0, 230) ... OL Jasper Northcutt (6-3, 250) ... OL Randen Martin (6-2, 260) ... OL Canyon Cooksy (6-0, 260) ... OL Devonte McGarity (6-0, 270, Jr.) ... WR Josh Colvert (5-0, 160, Jr.)
2021 Outlook: The Wolves tied for third in district, but were seeded fourth in the playoffs, falling to Lindsay (48-6) in bi-district. ... With Jones, Cagle and Colvert returning look for Wolfe City to score points this season and battle for the district title.
---
HONEY GROVE WARRIORS
Coach: Glen Schuelke (4th year, 21-12; 115-86, overall)
All-time: 564-427-40
Stadium: Warrior Field, 17th Street at Maple Street, Honey Grove, Texas 75446; (Capacity: 2,612; Playing Surface: Artificial)
2020 result: 4-6 (2-4 District, tied for fifth)
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/12 (6 offensive, 6 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 7
Notable Players: RB/LB Peter Krahan (5-11, 180) ... DL Mason Woodard (6-4, 310) ... OL Jaden Wilson (6-2, 240) ... RB Anthanie Whitman (6-0, 170) ... WR/DB Jonas Butler (5-9, 150) ... OL Bryson Barley (6-0, 250) ...
2021 Outlook: The Warriors missed out on the playoffs after tying for the district championship in 2019. Now, with experience returning they expect to return to the playoffs. ... Honey Grove opens its season on Aug. 28 at Tenaha. It is a 2 p.m. scheduled start.
---
BOGATA RIVERCREST REBELS
Coach: Ty Huie (1st year)
All-time: 240-313-12
Stadium: Rivercrest Rebel Stadium, 4126 Hwy. 271 South, Bogata, Texas 75417; (Capacity: 1,965; Playing Surface: Grass)
2020 result: 7-4 (5-1 District, second), area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/11 (6 offensive, 5 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
Notable Players: WR Kirk Killian ... LB Ethan Taylor ...
2021 Outlook: The Rebels' stadium is nicknamed "The Swamp." ... Rivercrest will miss OL Cole Carson, who is at Arkansas. ... After six straight playoff appearances the Rebels have a new coach in Ty Huie and a very inexperience team. ... Rivercrest's first two games are on the road with De Kalb (Aug. 27) and Detroit (Sept. 3). ... The home opener is Sept. 10 vs. Harleton.
---
ALBA-GOLDEN PANTHERS
Coach: Drew Webster (3rd year, 4-15)
All-time: 103-272-2
Stadium: Alba-Golden Stadium, 1373 CR 2377, Alba, Texas 75410; (Capacity: 1,435; Year Opened: 1982; Playing Surface: Grass)
2020 result: 1-8 (0-6 District, seventh)
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/20 (10 offensive, 10 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 4-2-5
Notable Players: QB Blake Weissert (5-11, 185, Sr.) ... FB Shawn Gaskill (5-11, 195, Sr.) ... DT Michael Gaskill (5-11, 207, Sr.) ... FS Nick Hallman (5-11, 175, Sr.) ... DE Tyler Perez (5-11, 220, Jr.) ... LG Eathan Thorn (5-10, 200, Sr.) ... DE Jerry Skinner (6-4, 220, Jr.) ... RB Glenn Hartley (5-8, 160, Jr.) ... DE Landon Green (6-1, 205, Soph.) ... MLB Ethan Salinas (Sr.) ... LT Matt Brewer (Jr.) ... WR Micah Smith (Sr.) ... WR/CB Jack Patton (Sr.) ... CB Thai Peterson (Sr.) ... RB Donald McVay (Jr.) ... C Eli Nivison (Jr.) ... NG Erin Hubbard (Sr.) ... OL/LB Doge Gaines (Sr.) ...
2021 Outlook: The Panthers are looking for their first playoff appearance since tying for the district championship in 2015. ... With 20 starters returning and Weissert (45 of 73 for 978 yards, 4 TDs) back at QB the Panthers look to end that postseason drought. Weissert has been on the varsity since he was a freshman. Hartley rushed for 427 yards and four touchdowns. ... Gaskill had 93 tackles last season with Skinner getting six sacks and Patton picking off three passes. ... Webster said the Panthers will be stronger — "We will be improved with great leadership." The strength of the team will be "Our physical approach and relentless effort." ... The Panthers' season opener is Aug. 27 against Prairiland in Alba.
---
COMO-PICKTON EAGLES
Coach: Ronnie Green (3rd year, 8-11; 67-47 overall)
All-time: 206-339-4
Stadium: Ron Heflin Field, East on FM 11, Como, Texas 75431; (Capacity: 2,000; Year Opened: 1967; Playing Surface: Grass)
2020 result: 4-4 (3-3 District, tied for third), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 13/7 (4 offensive, 3 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Wing
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: OL/DL Chris Ramirez (6-1, 260, Sr.) ... OL/DL Jovany Tellez (6-3, 315, Sr.) ... DB Avelardo Villa (5-11, 165, Sr.) ... OL/DL Tucker Rutledge (6-1, 250, Sr.) ... OL Klain Thomas (6-1, 240, Sr.) ... QB/DB Kevin Hernandez (5-7, 140, Soph.) ... DB Christian Gilbreath (5-10, 150, Jr.) ... OL/DL Hayden Potts (6-0, 170, Jr.) ...
2021 Outlook: The Eagles have made the playoffs the last three seasons but are still in search of their first playoff win in school history. They lost to Alvord (35-22) last year in bi-district. C-P has made the postseason seven times since beginning a football program in 1966. ...
---