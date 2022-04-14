Jacksonville's Jazmyne White won two gold medals while Whitehouse teammates Sheily Morales Barrios and Kylee Freeman claimed one gold medal each to highlight area athletes in the District 16-5A Track & Field Meet that was held April 11-13 at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
White captured first place in the triple jump (37 feet, 5.25 inches) and the 100-meter dash (12.35 seconds). She was awarded the silver in the long jump (17-4.25).
Morales Barrois claimed the top spot in the 3200-meter run with a clocking of 12 minutes and 24.54 seconds and Freeman won the pole vault (9-0).
The Tyler High Lady Lions were led by Zataevia McAdoo in the discus and Kemani Rollins in the 200-meter dash.
McAdoo took the silver with a distance of 88-9.5 behind Nacogdoches' Ja'Mesha Skinner (93-11.75). Rollins claimed the bronze with a time of 26.56, just behind Huntsville's Laila Diaz (26.13) and Lufkin's Mattie Nicholson (26.23).
Huntsville won the team title with 190 points, followed by Lufkin (124), Nacogdoches (122), Jacksonville (86), Whitehouse (65) and Tyler (33).
The top four qualifiers in each event advance to the District 15/16-5A Area Meet, which is scheduled for April 20 at Whitehouse High School.
The top four qualifiers at the area meet advance to the Class 5A Region II Meet, which is scheduled for April 29-30 at Maverick Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington. The top two qualifiers from regionals advance to the UIL Class 5A State Track Meet, which is scheduled for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.
Emily Martinez, of Jacksonville, finished second in the 1600-meter run (5:42.98) and teammate Keavia Brown won silver in the high jump (4-10).
Jacksonville took the bronze in the 4x200 relay with a clocking of 1:48.28.
Claiming silver for the LadyCats were Chardonnay Jones (100-meter hurdles, 17.13)
Taking bronze for Whitehouse were Hannah Willis (800-meters, 2:33.49), Freeman (300-meter hurdles, 50.53) and Lily Yarbrough (pole vault, 8-0).