Tyler’s standout freshman Kalyse Buffin, who helped the Lady Lions to the playoffs, was named the Newcomer of the Year in District 16-5A girls basketball.
Voting was by the District 16-5A coaches.
Earning first-team honors from Tyler were junior Kamora Jackson and senior Jay’Mariea Taylor.
First-teamers from Whitehouse were Susie Moran, Machila Dews and Madelynn Herrington.
Huntsville’s Alyiah Craft was voted Most Valuable Player.
Offensive MVP is Lufkin’s Alecia Rivera-Scott, while Nacogdoches’ Keniyah Evans was tabbed Defensive MVP.
Lufkin’s SaDale Lamb was named Coach of the Year.
Earning second-team honors from Tyler were A’Niya Hartsfield and Taniyah Elmore. Whitehouse’s Kashaylan Hinton was on the second team.
Huntsville was the district champion, followed by Lufkin, Whitehouse and Tyler.
All-District 16-5A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Alyiah Craft, Huntsville
Offensive MVP — Alecia Rivera-Scott, Lufkin
Defensive MVP — Keniyah Evans, Nacogdoches
Newcomer of the Year — Kalyse Buffin, Tyler
Coach of the Year — SaDale Lamb, Lufkin
First Team
Tyler — Kamora Jackson, Jay’Mariea Taylor
Whitehouse — Susie Moran, Machila Dews, Madelynn Herrington
Nacogdoches — Kayden Siers
Huntsville — Janavia Gage
Lufkin — Courtnee Morgan, Akyshia Cotrell, Martiana Jones, Tori Coleman, Kelby Coutee
Second Team
Jacksonville — Kiah Cox
Nacogdoches — JaAira Fletcher, Adysson Loudenslager
Huntsville — Mahalia Twine, Markia Sweat
Lufkin — Mallory Patel, Tara Hale
Tyler — A’Niya Hartsfield, Taniyah Elmore
Whitehouse — Shaylan Hinton
Academic All-District
Tyler — Toniya Elmore, A’Niya Hartsfield, Shiriah Mitchell, Kalyse Buffin, Kyla Crawford, Kamora Jackson, Jay’Mariea Taylor, ShaCaria Stevenson, Justtice Taylor, Ellyse Daye.
Whitehouse — Abby McGinnis, Susie Moran, Shayla Hinton, Machila Dews, Maddie Herrington, Massilia Kadi, Audrey Brody, Kate Jones.