Five Lions scored in double figures to overcome a sensational effort by Jacksonville's Devin McCuin as Tyler High opened the second round of District 16-5A basketball with a 76-73 victory before a loud crowd at the THS JV Gym on Friday.
While the scoring was entertaining it was a key defensive play that finally finally swung the game to the Tyler side. Holding a 75-73 lead with under 20 seconds to play, Ashad Walker and Malik Ray pressured the ball near mid-court, forcing an errant pass that was swiped by Ta'Corey Gilliam, who took up court before being fouled with 6.2 seconds showing.
Gilliam made 1 of 2 free throw attempts for a 76-73 lead. The Indians rushed the ball down court, but the Lions kept the ball out McCuin's hand before the buzzer sounded.
"We needed that; The kids needed that," Tyler coach Cedeno Clark said. "The kids came out and played with passion and gave that extra effort."
Clark said the Lions did not play their best defense, but did just enough while crediting McCuin for his outstanding play.
McCuin, a 5-11 sophomore, hit for a game-high 34 points, including nine 3-pointers. The Indians fall to 11-8 overall and 3-3 in district.
Ashad Walker led the Lions (7-10, 1-5) with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. He was 5 of 7 at the free throw line.
Montrell Wade added 14 points with seven rebounds and he was 2 of 3 at the charity stripe. Others in double figures for Tyler were Ray (12), Ta'Corey Gilliam (11) and Kyron Key (10).
Gilliam added six rebounds with Key, Jerome Jones and Ray collecting five boards apiece.
Others scoring for the Lions were Jones (8) and Shakavon Banks (2).
McCuin was sensational for Indians. He was 3 of 4 at the free throw line and scored 14 points in the final period to keep his team in the game.
Vito High added 18 points for the Indians with Taylor Alexander adding nine. Others scoring for Jville were Karmelo (4), Kameron Connell (4), Lukidrian Williams (2) and Patrick Clater (2).
Jacksonville took a 52-51 lead heading in the fourth quarter as Connell connected toward the end of the period.
After two free throws by the Indians, the Lions scored eight straight points for a 71-63 lead.
NOTES: Texas coaching legend John Alexander was in attendance. Alexander's son Mark is head coach of the Indians.