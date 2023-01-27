LONGVIEW — Ashad Walker hit for 32 points and the Tyler Lions held off the Pine Tree Pirates 61-55 on Friday in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Pirate Center.
The Lions improve to 18-8 on the season and 6-3 in district. The Pirates fall to 10-14 and 2-7.
Tyler led 24-23 at halftime and moved ahead 44-35 heading to the final period.
Walker was 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Derrick McFall added 10 points for the Lions, followed Da'Marius Stephens-McGowan (5), Jace Sanford (5), Geordan Mitchell (4), Jaishua Brown (3) and TaCorey Gilliam (2).
Dealyn Evans led the Pirates with 22 points with Cameron Spencer adding 16 points.
Others scoring for the Bucs were Josh Fuller (7), Tyrrell Sparkman (4), Damien Kelly (3), Amare Gary (2) and Keymian Henderson (1).
Walker, Stephens-McGowan and Brown each hit 3-pointers for Tyler. The Lions were 22 of 39 at the free throw line.
Fuller and Kelly hit 3-pointers for the Pirates and Pine Tree was 11 of 24 from the free throw line.
Pine Tree visits Hallsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lions play host to Marshall at 7 p.m.