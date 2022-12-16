Whitehouse's Megan Cooley, who has signed to play college volleyball with Louisiana Tech University, was named the District 15-5A Volleyball Co-Most Valuable Player, the league's coaches announced.
Cooley, a senior, shared the honor with Texas High senior Bella Cherry.
Voting was by the district's coaches.
Cooley's Whitehouse teammate Ashley Rhame, a sophomore, was voted Server of the Year.
Tyler senior standout Kristen Williams earned first-team honors.
Three Whitehouse players also earned first-team honors — seniors Madyson Nunez and Gabie Patterson, and freshman London Wiseman.
Tyler players on the second team were senior Maniya Simpson, and juniors Maliyah Jones and Makayla Taylor.
Two Whitehouse LadyCats were on the second team — sophomore Kassidy Meyer and junior Camben Bicot.
Ashanti Fields, a Tyler Lady Lion senior, earned honorable mention.
Whitehouse honorable mention candidates were junior Kylan Wedell, seniors Mariah Gooden and Raylee Rios, and sophomore Kate Flanagan Whitehouse.
Varsity players who maintained a 92 average or above for the first grading period earned academic all-district.
Academic all-district for the Tyler Lady Lions were: freshman Jazlynn Duran, senior Ashawnti Fields, junior Maliyah Jones, freshman Kaelyn McLean, senior Amaya Moon, junior Makayla Taylor and senior Kristen Williams.
Whitehouse LadyCats earning academic all-district were: junior Addison Fowler, sophomore Ashley Rhame. junior Camden Bizot, junior Faith Miller, senior Gabie Patterson, sophomore Kassidy Meyer, sophomore Kate Flanagan, junior Kylan Wedell, senior Megan Cooley, senior Raylee Rios and junior Sarah Cyr.
---
2022 All-District 15-5A Volleyball
Co-Most Valuable Players — Megan Cooley, senior, Whitehouse; Bella Cherry, senior, Texas High
Most Valuable Hitter — Mally Lumpkin, junior, Texas High
Most Valuable Setter — Lauren Pyle, junior, Hallsville
Best Defensive Player — Macie Nelson, junior, Hallsville
Co-Libero of the Year — Isabella Emery, senior, Marshall; Carlyn Clack, sophomore, Texas High
Blocker of the Year — Jakayla Morrow, senior, Longview
Newcomer of the Year — Trinti Jackson, freshman, Longview
Server of the Year — Ashley Rhame, sophomore, Whitehouse
First Team
Olivia Simmons, senior, Hallsville
Cate Thomas, senior, Hallsville
Brianna Converse, junior, Longview
Kyra Taylor, senior, Longview
Jalen Scoggins, senior, Pine Tree
Carman Chatman, senior, Pine Tree
Cy Hopkins, senior, Texas High
Madyson Nunez, senior, Whitehouse
Gabie Patterson, senior, Whitehouse
London Wiseman, freshman, Whitehouse
Caitlyn Ellenburg, senior, Marshall
Kristen Williams, senior, Tyler
Aziyah Farrier, sophomore, Mount Pleasant
Second Team
Brayleigh Mitchell, senior, Longview
Amirah Alexander, senior, Longview
Teagan Hill, junior, Hallsville
Savannah Sutton, sophomore, Hallsville
Laney Schroeder, freshman, Pine Tree
Kyleigh Perkins, freshman, Texas High
Taryne Stiger, freshman, Texas High
Paris Beard, senior, Mount Pleasant
Kassidy Meyer, sophomore, Whitehouse
Camben Bicot, junior, Whitehouse
Are'Anna Gill, senior, Marshall
Maniya Simpson, senior, Tyler
Maliyah Jones, junior, Tyler
Makayla Taylor, junior, Tyler
Honorable Mention
Hallsville: Charli Baker, senior; Presley Johnson, sophomore; Leah Conley, junior; Maci Mahan, junior; Chloe Wright, senior; Annabelle Sutton, senior.
Longview: Fatima Traore, junior; Aniyah Runnels, senior; Janiyah Green, senior; Anna Skinner, junior; Kennedy Jefferey, junior.
Marshall: Alyson Roberson, senior, Claire Abney, junior; Alyssa Helton, junior.
Mount Pleasant: Jordyn Hargrave, senior; Essence Hurndon, junior; Auti Johnson, junior; Jordan Andrade, junior.
Pine Tree: Natalie Buckner, senior; Fyndi Henry, senior; Charlie Wedding, junior.
Texas High: Kiara Martin, senior.
Tyler: Ashanti Fields, senior.
Whitehouse: Kylan Wedell, junior; Mariah Gooden, senior; Kate Flanagan, sophomore; Raylee Rios, senior.
Academic All-District
Hallsville: Macie Nelson, junior; Leah Conley, junior; Charli Baker, senior; Presley Johnson, sophomore; Andi Davis, sophomore; Chloe Wright, senior; Cate Thomas, senior; Lauren Pyle, junior; Olivia Simmons, senior; Savanah Sutton, sophomore; Maci Mahan, junior; Teagan Hill, junior; Annabelle Sutton, senior; Hayley Keenan , sophomore.
Longview: Jakayla Morrow, senior; Fatima Traore, junior; Brayleigh Mitchell, senior; Amirah Alexander, senior; DaNaucia Johnson, sophomore; Anna Skinner, senior; Makenna Montgomery, senior; Brianna Converse, junior; Aniyah Runnels, senior; Triniti Jackson, freshman; Kyra Taylor, senior; Kennedy Jefferey, junior; Lailah Horton, sophomore; Janiya Green, senior.
Marshall: Claire Abney, junior; Alaila Allen, junior; Ava Burke, junior; Caitlyn Ellenburg, senior; Isabella Emery, senior; Are'Anna Gill, senior; Alyssa Helton, junior; Shannon Mills, senior; Alyson Roberson, senior; Sarah Jane Palmer, junior.
Mount Pleasant: Miyah Amador-Farrier, freshman; Jordan Andrade, junior; Paris Beard, senior; Morgan Brooks, senior; Jenna Cook, senior; Jordyn Hargrave, senior; Essence Hurndon, junior; Gyselle Lozano, senior; Samantha McClenan, senior; Natalie Rodriguez, senior.
Pine Tree: Laney Schroeder, freshman; McKenzie Vo, senior; Jalen Scroggins, senior; Lauren Vasquez, junior; Alaina Boyd, junior; Natalie Buckner, senior; Ezmeriah Gonzales, senior; Ewoma Ugbini, junior; Carmen Chatman, senior; Charlie Wedding, junior; Hudson Smith, junior; Fyndi Henry, senior; Madelyne Barkley, senior.
Texas High: Bella Cherry, senior; Kiara Martin, senior; Cy Hopkins, junior; Mally Lumpkin, junior; Kailyn Williams, junior; Carlyn Clack, sophomore; Taryn Stiger, freshman; Kyleigh Perkins, freshman; Sydney Woods, freshman.
Tyler: Jazlynn Duran, freshman; Ashawnti Fields, senior; Maliyah Jones, junior; Kaelyn McLean, freshman; Amaya Moon, senior; Makayla Taylor, junior; Kristen Williams, senior.
Whitehouse: Addison Fowler, junior; Ashley Rhame, sophomore; Camden Bizot, junior; Faith Miller, junior; Gabie Patterson, senior; Kassidy Meyer, sophomore; Kate Flanagan, sophomore; Kylan Wedell, junior; Megan Cooley, senior; Raylee Rios, senior; Sarah Cyr, junior.