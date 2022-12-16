Whitehouse's Megan Cooley, who has signed to play college volleyball with Louisiana Tech University, was named the District 15-5A Volleyball Co-Most Valuable Player, the league's coaches announced.

Cooley, a senior, shared the honor with Texas High senior Bella Cherry.

Voting was by the district's coaches.

Cooley's Whitehouse teammate Ashley Rhame, a sophomore, was voted Server of the Year.

Tyler senior standout Kristen Williams earned first-team honors.

Three Whitehouse players also earned first-team honors — seniors Madyson Nunez and Gabie Patterson, and freshman  London Wiseman.

Tyler players on the second team were senior Maniya Simpson, and juniors Maliyah Jones and Makayla Taylor.

Two Whitehouse LadyCats were on the second team — sophomore Kassidy Meyer and junior Camben Bicot.

Ashanti Fields, a Tyler Lady Lion senior, earned honorable mention.

Whitehouse honorable mention candidates were junior Kylan Wedell, seniors Mariah Gooden and Raylee Rios, and sophomore Kate Flanagan Whitehouse.

Varsity players who maintained a 92 average or above for the first grading period earned academic all-district.

Academic all-district for the Tyler Lady Lions were: freshman Jazlynn Duran, senior Ashawnti Fields, junior Maliyah Jones, freshman Kaelyn McLean, senior Amaya Moon, junior Makayla Taylor and senior Kristen Williams.

Whitehouse LadyCats earning academic all-district were: junior Addison Fowler, sophomore Ashley Rhame. junior Camden Bizot, junior Faith Miller,  senior Gabie Patterson, sophomore Kassidy Meyer, sophomore Kate Flanagan, junior Kylan Wedell, senior Megan Cooley, senior Raylee Rios and junior Sarah Cyr.

---

2022 All-District 15-5A Volleyball

Co-Most Valuable Players — Megan Cooley, senior, Whitehouse; Bella Cherry, senior, Texas High

Most Valuable Hitter — Mally Lumpkin, junior, Texas High

Most Valuable Setter — Lauren Pyle, junior, Hallsville

Best Defensive Player — Macie Nelson, junior, Hallsville

Co-Libero of the Year — Isabella Emery, senior, Marshall; Carlyn Clack, sophomore, Texas High

Blocker of the Year — Jakayla Morrow, senior, Longview

Newcomer of the Year — Trinti Jackson, freshman, Longview

Server of the Year — Ashley Rhame, sophomore, Whitehouse

First Team

Olivia Simmons, senior, Hallsville  

Cate Thomas, senior, Hallsville  

Brianna Converse, junior, Longview  

Kyra Taylor, senior, Longview 

Jalen Scoggins, senior, Pine Tree  

Carman Chatman, senior, Pine Tree  

Cy Hopkins, senior, Texas High

Madyson Nunez, senior, Whitehouse  

Gabie Patterson, senior, Whitehouse  

London Wiseman, freshman, Whitehouse  

Caitlyn Ellenburg, senior, Marshall  

Kristen Williams, senior, Tyler  

Aziyah Farrier, sophomore, Mount Pleasant  

Second Team

Brayleigh Mitchell, senior, Longview  

Amirah Alexander, senior, Longview 

Teagan Hill, junior, Hallsville 

Savannah Sutton, sophomore, Hallsville  

Laney Schroeder, freshman, Pine Tree  

Kyleigh Perkins, freshman, Texas High  

Taryne Stiger, freshman, Texas High 

Paris Beard, senior, Mount Pleasant  

Kassidy Meyer, sophomore, Whitehouse  

Camben Bicot, junior, Whitehouse 

Are'Anna Gill, senior, Marshall  

Maniya Simpson, senior, Tyler 

Maliyah Jones, junior, Tyler  

Makayla Taylor, junior, Tyler  

Honorable Mention

Hallsville: Charli Baker, senior;  Presley Johnson, sophomore; Leah Conley, junior; Maci Mahan, junior; Chloe Wright, senior; Annabelle Sutton, senior.

Longview: Fatima Traore, junior;  Aniyah Runnels, senior; Janiyah Green, senior; Anna Skinner, junior; Kennedy Jefferey, junior.

Marshall: Alyson Roberson, senior, Claire Abney, junior; Alyssa Helton, junior.

Mount Pleasant: Jordyn Hargrave, senior; Essence Hurndon, junior; Auti Johnson, junior;  Jordan Andrade, junior.

Pine Tree: Natalie Buckner, senior;  Fyndi Henry, senior; Charlie Wedding, junior.

Texas High: Kiara Martin, senior.

Tyler: Ashanti Fields, senior.

Whitehouse: Kylan Wedell, junior;  Mariah Gooden, senior; Kate Flanagan, sophomore; Raylee Rios, senior.

Academic All-District

Hallsville:  Macie Nelson, junior; Leah Conley, junior; Charli Baker, senior; Presley Johnson, sophomore; Andi Davis, sophomore; Chloe Wright, senior; Cate Thomas, senior; Lauren Pyle, junior; Olivia Simmons, senior; Savanah Sutton, sophomore; Maci Mahan, junior; Teagan Hill, junior; Annabelle Sutton, senior;  Hayley Keenan , sophomore.

Longview: Jakayla Morrow, senior; Fatima Traore, junior; Brayleigh Mitchell, senior; Amirah Alexander, senior; DaNaucia Johnson, sophomore; Anna Skinner, senior; Makenna Montgomery, senior; Brianna Converse, junior; Aniyah Runnels, senior; Triniti Jackson, freshman; Kyra Taylor, senior; Kennedy Jefferey, junior; Lailah Horton, sophomore; Janiya Green, senior.

Marshall: Claire Abney, junior;  Alaila Allen, junior; Ava Burke, junior; Caitlyn Ellenburg, senior; Isabella Emery, senior; Are'Anna Gill, senior; Alyssa Helton, junior; Shannon Mills, senior; Alyson Roberson, senior; Sarah Jane Palmer, junior.

Mount Pleasant:  Miyah Amador-Farrier, freshman; Jordan Andrade, junior; Paris Beard, senior; Morgan Brooks, senior; Jenna Cook, senior; Jordyn Hargrave, senior; Essence Hurndon, junior; Gyselle Lozano, senior; Samantha McClenan, senior; Natalie Rodriguez, senior.

Pine Tree: Laney Schroeder, freshman; McKenzie Vo, senior; Jalen Scroggins, senior; Lauren Vasquez, junior; Alaina Boyd, junior; Natalie Buckner, senior; Ezmeriah Gonzales, senior; Ewoma Ugbini, junior; Carmen Chatman, senior; Charlie Wedding, junior; Hudson Smith, junior; Fyndi Henry, senior; Madelyne Barkley, senior.

Texas High: Bella Cherry, senior; Kiara Martin, senior; Cy Hopkins, junior; Mally Lumpkin, junior; Kailyn Williams, junior; Carlyn Clack, sophomore; Taryn Stiger, freshman; Kyleigh Perkins, freshman; Sydney Woods, freshman.

Tyler: Jazlynn Duran, freshman; Ashawnti Fields, senior; Maliyah Jones, junior; Kaelyn McLean, freshman; Amaya Moon, senior; Makayla Taylor, junior; Kristen Williams, senior.

Whitehouse: Addison Fowler, junior; Ashley Rhame, sophomore; Camden Bizot, junior; Faith Miller, junior; Gabie Patterson, senior; Kassidy Meyer, sophomore; Kate Flanagan, sophomore; Kylan Wedell, junior; Megan Cooley, senior; Raylee Rios, senior;  Sarah Cyr, junior.

 
 

